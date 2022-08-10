Read full article on original website
RiverDogs and Hillcats trade blows, split Saturday doubleheader
CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Charleston RiverDogs scored five runs with two outs in the sixth inning in the second game of a doubleheader to emerge with a split of the twin bill on Saturday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. Lynchburg took the first game by a 9-1 score...
1Team1Cause Football Showcase scores (8/13)
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Seven South Carolina high schools participated in the the inaugural 1Team1Cause Football Showcase on Saturday at Buccaneer Field at Charleston Southern University. All proceeds from the event were donated to WakeUp Carolina to help educate and treat drug abuse and addictions. The first portion of...
Lowcountry high school football - jamboree scores (8/12)
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Friday Night Lights back in action this weekend with two jamborees happening in the Lowcountry. The inaugural CCSD Football Jamboree at Wando High School and the Moncks Corner Lions Club Jamboree returned to Berkeley High School. CCSD Football Jamboree. James Island 7 - Wando 0. West...
Arthur Ellison, host of popular tv music show Jump Time, has passed away
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Long before Don Cornelius took us for a funky ride on “Soul Train,” a local program on Channel 5 showcased black artists and their music. That show was called “Jump Time.” It was created and hosted by Charleston native Arthur Ellison. The show was patterned after Dick Clark’s “American Bandstand.”
Lowcountry high school celebrates ‘second chance’ learning
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston high school hosted its first back-to-school block party Saturday for parents and students to see their unique teaching model and interact with others in the community. Learn4Life High School is a public charter school for grades 9 through 12 that focuses on...
School district announces interim ‘Chief of Schools’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District has a new interim Chief of Schools. Dr. Anthony Dixon joins the district from Berkeley County School District. He served as Chief of Academics and Innovation and Chief of Secondary Schools for the last two years. “We are excited and grateful...
Charleston County School vendor offers enrollment to 80 students despite not having the spots
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District says a technical glitch by a vendor is to blame after 80 students on the waitlist for the upcoming school year were offered a spot in an early childhood education program. A first initial email was sent to families Tuesday and...
Darby calls on men to take active role in school year
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Principal of North Charleston High School is calling on men to step up this school year and play a more active role in the lives of students. Principal Henry Darby says mothers are already doing their part to play influential roles in their children’s education and now it’s time for fathers to do the same. Darby is calling a community meeting.
12-year-old bystander shot 3 times at Walterboro venue
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital following a shooting incident in downtown Walterboro Saturday night. Crews responded to the 200 block of East Washington St. around 9:00 p.m. after shots were fired inside a venue, according to Colleton County Fire and Rescue Chief Barry McRoy.
‘Fairytale’ themed prom held for people with disabilities
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - People with disabilities, their families and their chaperones danced the night away at the prom Saturday. Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission hosted a “Fairytale” themed prom at the R.L. Jones Center in Mount Pleasant for its 8th year in a row. This event invites people of all ages and all disabilities every year as part of their efforts for accessible events.
Coast Guard rescues man from capsized boat off Pawleys Island
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Coast Guard rescued a 68-year-old man Thursday after his boat capsized off Pawleys Island. A Coast Guard crew from Station Georgetown was able to rescue the man after someone contacted the station after seeing the man in the water wearing a life jacket next to the capsized vessel.
Coastal Flood Advisory in effect for 2 Lowcountry counties
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service issued a Coastal Flood Advisory for two Lowcountry counties Saturday night. Charleston and coastal Colleton counties are under the advisory until midnight. “Up to a one-half foot of inundation above the ground level expected along shorelines and tidal waterways,” The National Weather...
Coroner IDs Summerville woman killed in apartment shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a woman who was killed in a shooting at a Charleston apartment complex. Jasmine Benjamin, 31, from Summerville, died from a gunshot wound early Friday morning. Police responded around 1:30 a.m. to Bridgeview Apartments on North...
Berkeley County schools expect bus delays for first week of school
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Parents and students in Berkeley County could see some bus delays during the first week back to school. The Berkeley County School District says these delays could be 15-20 minutes for some bus routes. However, they say that is nothing unusual for the first week of school.
One killed in shooting at downtown apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says one person was killed in a shooting at a downtown apartment complex Friday morning. Police spokesperson Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen says officers responded around 1:30 a.m. to Bridgeview Apartments on North Romney Street in reference to a shooting. Wolfsen says officers arrived...
‘Beaglemania’: Lowcountry animal shelter sets adoption event for rescued beagle puppies
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One Lowcountry animal shelter says “Beagle-mania” is sweeping the Charleston area. Pet Helpers says the shelter is receiving nearly 100 calls per day from people interested in the adoption of 18 beagle puppies rescued from a Virginia mass-breeding facility that bred the dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal testing.
Man to face charges in Folly Beach knife attack, deadly James Island assault
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have confirmed that a man charged in a deadly James Island assault is the same man wanted in a knife attack on Folly Beach. Chief of Public Safety Andrew Gilreath says Theodore T. Wagner, Jr., who is already facing a murder charge, is the suspect in a knife assault that occurred Wednesday at Loggerhead’s Beach Grill.
1 killed in deadly Hollywood crash
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says one person has died after a two-vehicle crash in Hollywood. Deputies responded just before 8:30 a.m. to the crash on Highway 162 near McCombs Road. Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp says the initial investigation indicates a Ford pickup traveling...
Family pleas for information about missing teen, want to welcome her home safely
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Friends and family continue to search for a missing 15-year-old girl. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says Alexis Damitz ran away from her home in Summerville Tuesday night. That is the last time any family say or heard from her. Alexis’ mother shared a...
Lightning strike causes Knightsville house fire
KNIGHTSVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service says a lightning strike sparked a house fire in a Dorchester County neighborhood. The strike was reported at 2:47 p.m. in the 200 block of Pavilion Street in Knightsville, according to information relayed from the 911 call center. The extent of damage...
