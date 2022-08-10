Read full article on original website
Related
World-famous brain surgeon Charlie Teo is forced to perform life-saving operations in Africa due to restrictions on his work in Australia - with one mum raising $120k to fly her daughter overseas to remove a tumour
Famous 'last chance' brain surgeon Dr Charlie Teo is performing operations on Australians in overseas hospitals after being restricted in this country. Dr Teo, who was placed under temporary restrictions a year ago after complaints over his work, has operated at least four times in Spain and South Africa where he has gained a permit to conduct surgery.
thebrag.com
Polo G announces first ever Australian tour
Acclaimed Chicago rapper Polo G is coming to Australia next month for his very first tour of the country. The 23-year-old will perform at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Tuesday, September 27th, followed by a show at Melbourne’s The Forum on Wednesday, September 28th. While Down Under, he’ll also appear at Listen Out Festival.
UN resuming talks on high-seas treaty amid growing concerns
After four inconclusive sessions, UN member states on Monday resume talks aimed at finally completing a treaty to protect the world's high seas, a vital yet fragile resource that covers nearly half the planet. Even if the high seas represent more than 60 percent of the oceans -- and nearly half the planet -- they have long been largely ignored in favor of coastal zones, with protections extended only to a few vulnerable species.
