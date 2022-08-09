The Betfred Challenge Cup final will be held in August when it returns to Wembley in 2023 and, for the first time, the Women’s Challenge Cup final will be part of the traditional showpiece occasion.The 2023 final will take place in 12 months’ time – on Saturday, August 12 – and the 1895 Cup final and Year 7 Champion Schools will also be part of finals day.The Rugby Football League opted to take the 2022 final to Tottenham in May because Wembley was not available and, after it proved largely popular with fans, has not ruled out one day returning...

4 HOURS AGO