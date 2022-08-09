Read full article on original website
SkySports
The Hundred: Lauren Winfield-Hill stars as Oval Invincibles complete record run chase vs Northern Superchargers
Oval Invincibles secured a record-run-chase victory over Northern Superchargers with Lauren Winfield-Hill's 74no off 42 balls proving the key as the women's Hundred competition got under way. In the second match of The Hundred's first double-header of 2022 at the Kia Oval, the Invincibles claimed a storming win as they...
SkySports
Birmingham Phoenix v S Brave Hlts
Moeen Ali's Birmingham Phoenix take on James Vince's Southern Brave in Birmingham in the men's season of The Hundred. This is a rematch of last year's final. (10.08)
SkySports
Top bins! | Keira Walsh's sensational strike in ultimate finishing challenge
England's Keira Walsh takes on the ultimate finishing drill on Soccer AM, with some early top bin action too! Watch the full drill with Mike Dean on the Soccer AM YouTube channel.
SkySports
Racing League tables: London and The South extend advantage at the top as Sean Levey leads race for £20k prize
London and The South extended their advantage at the top of Racing League with a double at Lingfield on week two of the competition. Starting the evening with a 46-point lead, Matt Chapman's side secured maximum points (25) in races three and seven as Immortal Beauty and Diamond Bay both scored.
SkySports
The Hundred: Davina Perrin, 15, eager to 'show what she can do' with Birmingham Phoenix
Perrin has been added to a squad which includes the likes of Australian great Ellyse Perry and England pair Amy Jones and Issy Wong and would become the competition's youngest-ever player if she is selected in the coming weeks - a call up which she described as "surreal" and "left her speechless".
North Melbourne 'table five-year deal to Alastair Clarkson' as rock-bottom AFL strugglers look to land in-demand coach ahead of GWS Giants
North Melbourne have reportedly tabled a long-term contract offer to Alastair Clarkson in an attempt to lure the four-time AFL premiership coach back to the club. Clarkson has been in talks with the Kangaroos and GWS about returning to coaching at the end of the year. The Kangaroos have formally...
SkySports
Danny McGuire says he doesn't feel a connection to Leeds any longer as Hull KR prepare for Rhinos visit
As one of the Rhinos' greatest-ever players, McGuire knows what it means to represent the blue and amber, having won eight Grand Finals with the Yorkshire club over his 16 years at Headingley. Super League fixtures | Standings | Rugby League live on Sky Sports. But now, after being part...
SkySports
Australia captain Meg Lanning to take break from cricket for personal reasons
The 30-year-old will step away from the game with immediate effect and miss the upcoming edition of The Hundred, in which she had been due to represent Trent Rockets. The Hundred - upcoming fixtures | The Hundred - latest standings. Lanning led her country to ICC World Cup glory in...
BBC
Super League: Warrington Wolves 32-18 Toulouse Olympique - Wire ease relegation fears
Tries: Holmes, Wrench 2, Williams, Currie Goals: Ratchford 5, Mata'utia. Warrington Wolves took a huge step towards securing their Super League status with a battling win over bottom side Toulouse. The Wire looked to be cruising to two points after early tries from Oli Holmes and Connor Wrench. However, the...
SkySports
Water breaks return for club GAA games amid heatwave in Ireland
The stoppages at the midway point of each half were in place during 2020 and 2021 to prevent the spread of Covid-19. They were then removed in 2022 following the conclusion of the intercounty pre-season competitions. However, as Ireland experiences temperatures of up to 30 degrees Celsius this weekend in...
ESPN
First taste of success for Women's Hundred leaves players wanting more
"Bigger and Better" is what Dane van Niekerk is expecting from the second year of the Women's Hundred after a hugely successful beginning. Playing televised matches in front of big crowds - averaging between 7000-8000 with a record 17,116 watching the final at Lord's - and alongside some of the world's best, has been repeatedly referenced by international players as helping to launch fledgling careers.
Pace bowler Boult released from New Zealand Cricket contract
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Leading New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult has been released from his contract with New Zealand Cricket to spend more time with his young family. Boult has taken 317 wickets in tests and 169 in one-day internationals and with his new ball partner Tim...
BBC
Daryl Powell: Warrington boss says side could not afford to lose to Toulouse
Warrington Wolves boss Daryl Powell says his side could not afford to lose their Super League fixture against Toulouse as they battled to end a four-game losing streak. Thursday's win saw them move six points above the French side at the bottom. They were made to work for the victory,...
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Frankie Dettori heads to Lingfield for Racing League Week Two
Frankie Dettori is the star of the show at Lingfield on Thursday as Week Two of the Racing League promises more excellent action, live on Sky Sports Racing. Arguably the pick of the action comes at 7:40, with an excellent field of 13 lining up for a hot handicap over a mile-and-a-half.
Women’s Challenge Cup final to join men’s final at Wembley
The Betfred Challenge Cup final will be held in August when it returns to Wembley in 2023 and, for the first time, the Women’s Challenge Cup final will be part of the traditional showpiece occasion.The 2023 final will take place in 12 months’ time – on Saturday, August 12 – and the 1895 Cup final and Year 7 Champion Schools will also be part of finals day.The Rugby Football League opted to take the 2022 final to Tottenham in May because Wembley was not available and, after it proved largely popular with fans, has not ruled out one day returning...
Malik Tillman sends Rangers through to final round of Champions League qualifying
Malik Tillman’s first Rangers goal ended up being a big one, as the U.S. men’s national team prospect sent his new club through to the final round of Champions League qualifying. Tillman and Rangers—who started two USMNT players, with Tillman joined by James Sands—had a mountain to climb after losing their first leg at Belgium’s Union-Saint Gilloise 2-0. However, back at Ibrox Stadium, they mounted a stunning comeback. James Tavernier converted a penalty just before halftime to give them hope, and Antonio Čolak’s 58th minute goal levelled the scores. That set the stage for Tillman. Rangers recycled a set piece before Borna Barišić...
SkySports
ISPS Handa World Invitational: Ewen Ferguson fires another 61 to take control
Ferguson chipped in for eagle on the 10th and 18th and also recorded five birdies in a flawless nine-under-par round at Galgorm Castle, one of two courses used for the event which sees men's and women's tournaments taking place simultaneously. The 26-year-old, who also shot 61 in the second round...
