SkySports

Birmingham Phoenix v S Brave Hlts

Moeen Ali's Birmingham Phoenix take on James Vince's Southern Brave in Birmingham in the men's season of The Hundred. This is a rematch of last year's final. (10.08)
SkySports

Australia captain Meg Lanning to take break from cricket for personal reasons

The 30-year-old will step away from the game with immediate effect and miss the upcoming edition of The Hundred, in which she had been due to represent Trent Rockets. The Hundred - upcoming fixtures | The Hundred - latest standings. Lanning led her country to ICC World Cup glory in...
SkySports

Water breaks return for club GAA games amid heatwave in Ireland

The stoppages at the midway point of each half were in place during 2020 and 2021 to prevent the spread of Covid-19. They were then removed in 2022 following the conclusion of the intercounty pre-season competitions. However, as Ireland experiences temperatures of up to 30 degrees Celsius this weekend in...
ESPN

First taste of success for Women's Hundred leaves players wanting more

"Bigger and Better" is what Dane van Niekerk is expecting from the second year of the Women's Hundred after a hugely successful beginning. Playing televised matches in front of big crowds - averaging between 7000-8000 with a record 17,116 watching the final at Lord's - and alongside some of the world's best, has been repeatedly referenced by international players as helping to launch fledgling careers.
BBC

Daryl Powell: Warrington boss says side could not afford to lose to Toulouse

Warrington Wolves boss Daryl Powell says his side could not afford to lose their Super League fixture against Toulouse as they battled to end a four-game losing streak. Thursday's win saw them move six points above the French side at the bottom. They were made to work for the victory,...
The Independent

Women’s Challenge Cup final to join men’s final at Wembley

The Betfred Challenge Cup final will be held in August when it returns to Wembley in 2023 and, for the first time, the Women’s Challenge Cup final will be part of the traditional showpiece occasion.The 2023 final will take place in 12 months’ time – on Saturday, August 12 – and the 1895 Cup final and Year 7 Champion Schools will also be part of finals day.The Rugby Football League opted to take the 2022 final to Tottenham in May because Wembley was not available and, after it proved largely popular with fans, has not ruled out one day returning...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Malik Tillman sends Rangers through to final round of Champions League qualifying

Malik Tillman’s first Rangers goal ended up being a big one, as the U.S. men’s national team prospect sent his new club through to the final round of Champions League qualifying. Tillman and Rangers—who started two USMNT players, with Tillman joined by James Sands—had a mountain to climb after losing their first leg at Belgium’s Union-Saint Gilloise 2-0. However, back at Ibrox Stadium, they mounted a stunning comeback. James Tavernier converted a penalty just before halftime to give them hope, and Antonio Čolak’s 58th minute goal levelled the scores. That set the stage for Tillman. Rangers recycled a set piece before Borna Barišić...
SkySports

ISPS Handa World Invitational: Ewen Ferguson fires another 61 to take control

Ferguson chipped in for eagle on the 10th and 18th and also recorded five birdies in a flawless nine-under-par round at Galgorm Castle, one of two courses used for the event which sees men's and women's tournaments taking place simultaneously. The 26-year-old, who also shot 61 in the second round...

