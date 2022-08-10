Read full article on original website
Related
wichitabyeb.com
Shea’s Sol Kitchen temporary closes as they look for a new location
The popular vegan restaurant, Shea’s Sol Kitchen, has decided to leave Towne West Square, where they’ve been operating out of since April in the food court. They celebrated their last days over the weekend and now prepare for the next chapter in their business. The announcement was on...
Here are three sunflower fields near Wichita you can visit, take photos in this year
Can’t visit now? We also list some opening later.
Two vacant Wichita restaurant buildings to reopen next week as two new pizza restaurants
One is family-friendly with arcade games and movie nights. The other is an expansion of a popular west-side restaurant business.
KWCH.com
Free food, back to school drive Saturday at OJ Watson Park
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The community of Wichita is invited out to the 4th Annual Food and Back to School Drive at OJ Watson Park on Saturday. The event is presented by NFL star Devontae Harris’ charitable organization, Reverse Mindset, in conjunction with the Freeman Bail Bond Agency. Chick-fil-A...
wichitabyeb.com
My favorite shopping event is back: Rhea Lana’s of Great Wichita’s semi-annual consignment sale
Since becoming a parent, there are some events I don’t miss. My daughter’s birthday, my daughter opening Christmas gifts, and the chance to load up all on clothes, toys and more at Rhea Lana’s of Greater Wichita semi-annual children’s consignment sale. It takes place at Century II and the public pre-sale starts Sunday, August 14.
This Massive Antique Mall in Kansas is a Must-Visit
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Kansas is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
First steps to start soon on a major bridge replacement on Kellogg in Wichita, Kansas
But construction isn’t expected to happen for another couple of years.
wichitabyeb.com
Wichita’s only African restaurant, Bchic Bar & Grill, celebrates grand opening this weekend
If you haven’t been to the new Bchic Bar & Grill at 6600 W. Central, this weekend is a great time to check it out. The new restaurant is celebrating their grand opening on Saturday, August 13 and Sunday, August 14. They are the only restaurant in Wichita specializing...
KWCH.com
McPherson Fire Department announces baby boom
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The McPherson Fire Department says six crew members are expecting children by the end of the year. The babies are due between Sept. 27 and Dec. 21. The fire department posted a photo on Facebook of the firefighters’ wives showing off their baby bumps while wearing their husband’s gear.
wichitabyeb.com
What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita (August 12-14)
Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this weekend? Looking to plan ahead for something in the future? We got you covered with What’s Happening This Weekend In Wichita. Jump to Section:. Best Things To Do | Live Music | Performing Arts. What’s Happening This Weekend In...
The Quiznos sub chain is no more in Wichita, but a new chain is taking over its last spot
The Quiznos was the last one still operating in Wichita, but its space will soon be home to a colorful new restaurant.
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some good seafood in the state of Kansas, you've come to the right place.
KSN.com
Woman shares experience after driver hits 3 people, 10+ cars at Club Rodeo concert
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After Thursday night’s concert at Club Rodeo, one woman is sharing her experience. Police confirmed there was a fight inside the venue before a man went outside and got into his car, and drove into about a dozen cars. Three people were hit, but no one was critically hurt.
Sports Daily says goodbye and good luck to Bruce Haertl
Today is Bruce’s last day as a host of Sports Daily on KFH. Wichita’s loss has been Denver’s gain, but Wichita is all the better for his years on television and radio in this market. We will miss you Bruce.
New west-side sports bar — a year and a half in the making — is finally ready to open
The franchisee for Wichita’s glitzy new Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is a former Kansas State football star.
kfdi.com
Wichita to close public swimming pools for the season
As the summer ends and a new school year begins, the City of Wichita is announcing a schedule for the closing of public swimming pools and splash pads. Friday is the last day for Harvest Pool, and Sunday will be the last day for the Minisa pool. The Aley, McAfee, Orchard and College Hill pools will remain open through Labor Day weekend.
Buckling concrete blocks off street NE of Wichita
BEL AIRE, Kan. (KSNW) — According to the City of Bel Aire, due to concrete buckling on East 53rd St N, it has been blocked off from N Pebblecreek St to N Cypress Dr. According to the City, “The concrete has buckled about 12 inches.” The City is asking residents to avoid the area. The […]
AOL Corp
Zoo’s oldest resident — gone since 2009 — is finally back home. All 508 pounds of him.
One of the Sedgwick County Zoo’s original residents — a 508-pound “shellebrity” who has been living at other zoos across the country for the past 13 years — is finally back home. Rocket, a 90-year-old, 508-pound Aldabra tortoise who left Wichita once he became a...
Popular local food truck set to open new restaurant location in Kansas this month
A popular local food truck will be opening a new drive-thru store location in Kansas later this month. Read on to learn more. If you are a fan of Brazillian food, you'll be excited to learn that Brazita Bites is opening a new physical location with a drive-thru in Wichita later this month.
Someone Took This Precious Little Girl From Her Bed In The Middle Of The Night
Eureka Scales was a 14-year-old mother to two children. Because of her age, she asked her grandmother, Mattie Mitchell aka Big Mama, to take custody of her daughter, 4-year-old Jaquilla Evonne Scales. Eureka’s grandparents raised her after her mother died of sickle cell anemia when Eureka was 8 years old.
