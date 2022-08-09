ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, FL

nypressnews.com

Florida firefighter in ICU after alligator bites face

A Florida firefighter is recovering in a hospital a week after he was bitten on the face by an alligator while swimming in a lake, officials and loved ones said. Juan Carlos La Verde, 34, a US Air Force veteran currently serving as a firefighter and paramedic with Oldsmar Fire Rescue, had been preparing for an athletic competition when he was attacked in Lake Thonotosassa on Aug. 3, People Magazine reported.
pasconewsonline.com

Serious accident closes several lanes of SR-52 in Hudson

HUDSON, FLA- The Florida Highway Patrol is on scene of a serious accident involving multiple vehicles at the intersection of State Road 52 and Hicks Road in Hudson. The accident occurred just before 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Several lanes are closed at the intersection while the Highway Patrol investigates. We will have more information when it becomes available.
Odessa, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
fox13news.com

Man left fighting for his life after violent road rage attack in Citrus County

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. - A violent road rage attack in Citrus County sent a man to the hospital fighting for his life, and the driver responsible behind bars. Investigators said Kristopher Hite intentionally swerved his SUV into the next lane, slamming into the man riding his motorcycle. Levi Lamoreaux is...
pasconewsonline.com

Suspect in robbery is "sorry" for robbing store with gun

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA - Pasco Sheriff detectives are searching for a suspect that robbed a New Port Richey business with a gun Wednesday morning and apologized to the clerk. According to deputies, On Aug. 10, around 10:15 a.m., a suspect with a handgun robbed a business near the intersection of State Road 54 and Rowan Rd. in New Port Richey. The suspect is believed to be a Black male in his early 20s, who is between 5’8” and 5’10” and around 130-150 lbs. The suspect also had a red backpack. If you have any information on this case, or know the identity of the suspect, submit a tip to the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and refer to case number 22027545, or submit a tip online at pascosheriff.com/tips.
10 Tampa Bay

Deputies unable to find suspect in Gandy Beach shooting

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Deputies in St. Petersburg are still searching for a man who reportedly shot toward a group of people Wednesday night on Gandy Beach. It happened just before 11 p.m., authorities say. No one was hurt during the reported shooting. In an update on Thursday, deputies...
pasconewsonline.com

FDLE investigating an officer involved shooting in Dade City

PASCO COUNTY, FLA - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place near a Dollar General in Dade City Thursday morning. According to Dade City Police Chief James Walters, around 10 a.m., police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white Chevrolet Impala....
DADE CITY, FL
thegabber.com

Gulfport Woman Finds Neighbor Dead in Backyard

A Gulfport woman discovered her neighbor dead in his backyard earlier this month near 15th Avenue South and 52nd Street South. Gulfport Police Department Sergeant Thomas Woodman said Daniel Cieri, 32, was discovered deceased in his backyard when his neighbor came over looking for a misplaced smart phone. Woodman said...
boatlyfe.com

11-Year-Old Struck by Lightning on a Boat

It’s any parent’s worst nightmare. Derek Stock, a prudent boater out of Tampa, was enjoying a fun-filled day on the water with his wife and two of his children when disaster struck. Just 100 feet from the boat ramp his 11-year-old son was struck by lightning. Thanks to life-saving CPR training, he was able to save his son. His mission now is to help other boaters avoid tragedy.
10 Tampa Bay

Man killed in chain-reaction crash on 102nd Avenue in Seminole

SEMINOLE, Fla. — A man was killed in a chain-reaction crash involving six vehicles Tuesday afternoon in western Pinellas County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers responded around 2:25 p.m. to the area of 102nd Avenue and 97th Street in Seminole on a report of the crash. They...
pasconewsonline.com

Water Main Break Shuts down one lane of Gunn Hwy at SR 54

PASCO COUNTY, FLA- Pasco County Utilities is working to repair a ruptured 12-inch water main at Gunn Highway and State Road 54. One southbound lane of Gunn Highway is closed as crews work to repair the pipe and roadway. The closure is not affecting traffic flow along State Road 54 at this time.
The Free Press - TFP

Serial Armed Robbery Suspect In Tampa Indicted

  TAMPA, Fla. – Johnny Flores, 43, Tampa, has been charged with three counts of interference with commerce by robbery and three counts of brandishing a firearm.  If convicted, Flores faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison for each of the robbery
Mysuncoast.com

Officer accuses Bradenton Police chief of conducting illegal search

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The union representing Bradenton Police officers is asking the city for an investigation of Chief Melanie Bevan after an officer filed a complaint, saying she witnessed Bevan conducting an illegal search of a home in July. And the union president says more complaints are pending. In...

