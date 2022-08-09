Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha Melani
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. Cane
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. Cane
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina Andras
Related
20 people displaced after fire at Pasco County apartment building
Pasco County firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire at an Odessa apartment complex Tuesday evening.
nypressnews.com
Florida firefighter in ICU after alligator bites face
A Florida firefighter is recovering in a hospital a week after he was bitten on the face by an alligator while swimming in a lake, officials and loved ones said. Juan Carlos La Verde, 34, a US Air Force veteran currently serving as a firefighter and paramedic with Oldsmar Fire Rescue, had been preparing for an athletic competition when he was attacked in Lake Thonotosassa on Aug. 3, People Magazine reported.
pasconewsonline.com
Serious accident closes several lanes of SR-52 in Hudson
HUDSON, FLA- The Florida Highway Patrol is on scene of a serious accident involving multiple vehicles at the intersection of State Road 52 and Hicks Road in Hudson. The accident occurred just before 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Several lanes are closed at the intersection while the Highway Patrol investigates. We will have more information when it becomes available.
Driver hits St. Pete restaurant sign after crash
A crash caused a driver to hit a St. Petersburg restaurant sign, police said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dade City officer-involved shooting prompts large police presence
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place near a Dollar General in Dade City Thursday morning.
Traffic alert: Howard Frankland Bridge to be closed for 6 hours next week
If you’re a late-night or early-morning driver, heads up: the Howard Frankland Bridge will be closed for six hours on Monday, Aug. 16.
fox13news.com
Man left fighting for his life after violent road rage attack in Citrus County
CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. - A violent road rage attack in Citrus County sent a man to the hospital fighting for his life, and the driver responsible behind bars. Investigators said Kristopher Hite intentionally swerved his SUV into the next lane, slamming into the man riding his motorcycle. Levi Lamoreaux is...
pasconewsonline.com
Suspect in robbery is "sorry" for robbing store with gun
NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA - Pasco Sheriff detectives are searching for a suspect that robbed a New Port Richey business with a gun Wednesday morning and apologized to the clerk. According to deputies, On Aug. 10, around 10:15 a.m., a suspect with a handgun robbed a business near the intersection of State Road 54 and Rowan Rd. in New Port Richey. The suspect is believed to be a Black male in his early 20s, who is between 5’8” and 5’10” and around 130-150 lbs. The suspect also had a red backpack. If you have any information on this case, or know the identity of the suspect, submit a tip to the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and refer to case number 22027545, or submit a tip online at pascosheriff.com/tips.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Deputies unable to find suspect in Gandy Beach shooting
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Deputies in St. Petersburg are still searching for a man who reportedly shot toward a group of people Wednesday night on Gandy Beach. It happened just before 11 p.m., authorities say. No one was hurt during the reported shooting. In an update on Thursday, deputies...
pasconewsonline.com
FDLE investigating an officer involved shooting in Dade City
PASCO COUNTY, FLA - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place near a Dollar General in Dade City Thursday morning. According to Dade City Police Chief James Walters, around 10 a.m., police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white Chevrolet Impala....
thegabber.com
Gulfport Woman Finds Neighbor Dead in Backyard
A Gulfport woman discovered her neighbor dead in his backyard earlier this month near 15th Avenue South and 52nd Street South. Gulfport Police Department Sergeant Thomas Woodman said Daniel Cieri, 32, was discovered deceased in his backyard when his neighbor came over looking for a misplaced smart phone. Woodman said...
boatlyfe.com
11-Year-Old Struck by Lightning on a Boat
It’s any parent’s worst nightmare. Derek Stock, a prudent boater out of Tampa, was enjoying a fun-filled day on the water with his wife and two of his children when disaster struck. Just 100 feet from the boat ramp his 11-year-old son was struck by lightning. Thanks to life-saving CPR training, he was able to save his son. His mission now is to help other boaters avoid tragedy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man killed in chain-reaction crash on 102nd Avenue in Seminole
SEMINOLE, Fla. — A man was killed in a chain-reaction crash involving six vehicles Tuesday afternoon in western Pinellas County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers responded around 2:25 p.m. to the area of 102nd Avenue and 97th Street in Seminole on a report of the crash. They...
Florida Woman Arrested For Throwing Raw Steak At Boyfriend
Police say an argument between the two escalated into meat slinging.
pasconewsonline.com
Water Main Break Shuts down one lane of Gunn Hwy at SR 54
PASCO COUNTY, FLA- Pasco County Utilities is working to repair a ruptured 12-inch water main at Gunn Highway and State Road 54. One southbound lane of Gunn Highway is closed as crews work to repair the pipe and roadway. The closure is not affecting traffic flow along State Road 54 at this time.
Boat not repaired after two years, moved to undisclosed location
John McDonough turned to Better Call Behnken for help after he says a boat repair shop didn't finish his boat after two years, and the owner wouldn't tell him where it was.
“Do You Want Me To Hit You?” Dunedin Preschool Teacher Arrested Punching 4-Year-Old
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – On Wednesday at approximately 12:52 p.m., deputies arrested a preschool teacher for child abuse of a student. Deputies responded to Kindercare Learning Center, located at 1990 Main Street in Dunedin, after reports of a child abuse in progress. During the course
Pedestrian fatally struck by motorist on Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle on Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa Tuesday morning.
Serial Armed Robbery Suspect In Tampa Indicted
TAMPA, Fla. – Johnny Flores, 43, Tampa, has been charged with three counts of interference with commerce by robbery and three counts of brandishing a firearm. If convicted, Flores faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison for each of the robbery
Mysuncoast.com
Officer accuses Bradenton Police chief of conducting illegal search
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The union representing Bradenton Police officers is asking the city for an investigation of Chief Melanie Bevan after an officer filed a complaint, saying she witnessed Bevan conducting an illegal search of a home in July. And the union president says more complaints are pending. In...
Comments / 0