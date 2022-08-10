ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Southwest flight attendant breaks back during hard landing in California

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 5 days ago
SANTA ANA, Calif. — A Southwest Airlines flight attendant is recovering after a hard July 1 landing at California’s John Wayne Airport left her with a compound fracture in her back, according to a National Transportation Safety Board report released Tuesday.

According to CNN, Flight 2029 “landed with such force (the flight attendant) thought the plane had crashed,” the NTSB report stated.

No other injuries were reported, Fox Business reported, noting that the pilots of the Boeing 737-700 stated they were aiming for the normal touchdown zone on the short runway. John Wayne Airport’s runway is about 5,700 feet long, compared with Los Angeles International Airport’s 8,900- and 13,000-foot runways.

According to the NTSB, the flight attendant “immediately felt pain in her back, neck and she could not move,” CNN reported.

