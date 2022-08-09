Read full article on original website
thecentersquare.com
Republican strategy against Gov Evers: Focus on his choices
(The Center Square) – Republicans in Wisconsin are offering a glimpse at their strategy for this fall's campaign against Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Wednesday said Evers will be tough to beat in November because he hasn’t screwed-up in years. “I think the contrast...
thecentersquare.com
New York most restrictive in U.S. on citizen political engagement
(The Center Square) – A first-of-its-kind report examining how states restrict speech on government graded New York worst of all. The Institute for Free Speech ranked all the states on 10 factors, and New York received a grade of 50% or higher on just two – false statement laws and private enforcement of campaign laws. Overall, it received a score of 15%.
thecentersquare.com
Michels’ win highlights new Wisconsin political map
(The Center Square) – The political geography in Wisconsin politics is changing. Tim Michels won the Republican nomination for governor on Tuesday by winning 62 of the state’s 72 counties, most of them outside of the traditional Republican base of southeast Wisconsin. “Tim Michels won every region of...
New Jersey Globe
Trump launches Van Drew for VP trial balloon
There’s a new name on Donald Trump’s short list of vice presidential candidates if he winds up as the 2024 nominee: Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-Dennis). Trump mentioned Van Drew as a possible running mate during a fundraiser for the New Jersey congressman’s re-election campaign Wednesday night in Bedminster.
thecentersquare.com
Nevada one of the best in the country for political free speech, report says
(The Center Square) – Nevadans enjoy one of the best places in the country for political free speech, a new report says. The state ranks fourth in the country in the best places for people to use various forms of speech to engage in politics, according to a new report from the Institute for Free Speech.
thecentersquare.com
Opponents of proposed constitutional amendment warn of increased business costs
(The Center Square) – A proposed amendment to the Illinois Constitution that some argue contradicts federal law governing labor relations could raise taxes on small businesses, opponents of the amendment say. Amendment 1 is on the November ballot in Illinois. It reads: "Employees shall have the fundamental right to...
thecentersquare.com
North Dakota owes $275,000 in legal fees over who owns space under properties
(The Center Square) - A North Dakota Supreme Court ruling puts the state on the hook for at least $275,000 in legal fees in a battle that pitted an association funded by small donations against the state and the oil industry. The court case stems around who owns the spaces...
thecentersquare.com
LaRose refers 11 to Ohio AG for voter fraud investigation
(The Center Square) – Eleven people who are not U.S. citizens are being investigated for voter fraud after Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose turned information over to Attorney General Dave Yost. According to LaRose, 10 of the referrals were noncitizens who tried to register to vote but did...
thecentersquare.com
Georgia lawmaker would support more funding for Georgia medical board to bolster inspector ranks
(The Center Square) — A Georgia lawmaker will support additional funding for the Georgia Composite Medical Board to hire additional investigators if the agency asks for the money. "I don’t think they have enough investigators and when they ask for appropriations for that I will support it," state Sen....
thecentersquare.com
'Make My Day,' Abbott says to Adams in response to threats
(The Center Square) – The war of words between New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott escalated this week as buses of foreign nationals who’ve entered the U.S. illegally arrive in Adams' city. The buses arriving at the Port Authority generally carry between 50 and 100 people. Abbott says that's compared to the more than 5,000 apprehended a day in the five Border Patrol sectors in Texas at the southern border.
insidernj.com
The New Jersey Judiciary Responds
In light of a recent letter from a citizen who served as the foreperson for a Monmouth County Grand Jury, the New Jersey Judiciary would like to make clear its policy for the swearing-in of prospective jurors. When jurors take an oath of allegiance and affirm that they will support...
thecentersquare.com
Judge dismisses mask and exclusion lawsuit against most schools, state dismissed, saying cases are moot
(The Center Square) – Sangamon County Judge Raylene Grischow on Friday dismissed most defendants from a large lawsuit parents brought over mask and exclusion mandates. The attorney that brought the case intends to continue the challenge against the 34 remaining defendants. The case was against about 145 Illinois school...
thecentersquare.com
Judge: UIA can't collect on appealed unemployment overpayments
(The Center Square) – A Michigan Court of Claims judge ruled that the state Unemployment Insurance Agency can’t collect on claimants appealing a determination they were overpaid. Court of Claims Judge Brock Swartzle ruled that his prior preliminary injunction stops UIA collection on all individuals who “timely” appeal...
thecentersquare.com
West Virginia declares state of emergency for jail staff shortage
(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is taking executive action to address the state’s staffing shortage in correctional facilities and criticizing the General Assembly for failing to address these issues during the regular session earlier this year. To alleviate the shortages, the governor declared a...
thecentersquare.com
Motions to dismiss challenges to COVID-19 school mandates under advisement
(The Center Square) – As schools prepare to start a new year, whether the case challenging broad COVID-19 mandates on schools is dismissed is still up in the air. Earlier this year, Sangamon County Circuit Court Judge Raylene Grischow issued a temporary restraining order against school districts implementing Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s mask and exclusion mandates. A legislative body then suspended the emergency rules. On appeal, the order was vacated and kicked back to the lower court. That was the same day the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention modified guidance, which Pritzker said gave him the ability to lift the mandates.
thecentersquare.com
Yearly Gun Deaths Are Up in Iowa
The recent mass shootings at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, highlight the threat gun violence poses to public safety in the United States. And according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the problem is getting worse. A total...
thecentersquare.com
Michigan school district charges $263 for info on millions of COVID spending
(The Center Square) – A Freedom of Information Act request submitted to Kalamazoo Public Schools to learn how the district spent more than $63 million in federal taxpayer money was met with a $263.66 price tag. The Center Square submitted the FOIA to KPS in late July. The federal...
thecentersquare.com
More than $64 million headed to Virginia for infrastructure
(The Center Square) – More than $64.2 million worth of federal money is headed to Virginia for infrastructure projects, which will include highway improvements, the creation of bicycle paths and other projects. The money was awarded through the Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure Sustainability and Equity discretionary grant...
thecentersquare.com
Two Georgia health systems to receive $300M in federal funds
(The Center Square) — The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is sending more than $300 million to help Georgia bolster health programs at the Grady and Augusta University health systems. The money will support Georgia’s Advancing Innovation to Deliver Equity program. Under the initiative, the two health systems...
thecentersquare.com
Yearly Gun Deaths Are Up in North Carolina
The recent mass shootings at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, highlight the threat gun violence poses to public safety in the United States. And according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the problem is getting worse. A total...
