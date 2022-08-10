Read full article on original website
Related
Jiu-Jitsu Legend Leandro Lo Confirmed Dead After Being Shot In Brazil, MMA Community Mourns
Leandro Lo was confirmed dead after being reportedly shot by a police officer in Brazil. A number of MMA stars mourned the passing of the Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend. On Saturday, news broke that Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Leandro Lo has been shot dead in Sao Paolo, Brazil. Lo’s lawyer confirmed the devastating news to Brazilian news outlet G1, stating the 33-year-old was shot at a concert in Sao Paolo.
Nina Nunes Beats Cynthia Calvillo, Retires To Live Her Best Mom Life – UFC San Diego Results (Highlights)
Calvillo takes to the outside to circle Nunes. Both ladies throwing long range strikes to measure distance. Nunes with a straight kick to the bod misses. Low kick by Nunes connects. Calvillo is still circling around while Nunes uses her kicks to strike her. Nice straight right lands for Calvillo. Nunes holding the center of the octagon well. Cautious, looking for openings both of them. Calvillo catches a kick and Nunes rolls to the ground. Nunes gets back up. Nunes is chopping at Calvillo’s legs with low kicks. Calvillo’s leg is visibly red from the damage. Head kick miss by Nunes. Another low kick by Nunes. Calvillo goes to grapple and Nunes gets out. Calvillo is trying to step in with her jab but keeps missing. Nunes with a spinning back kick miss. An inside leg calf kick by Nunes grazes Calvillo.
Dana White Leaves Khabib Out Of His Top Five All-Time List Of Fighters: “He Retired Too Early”
Dana White has dived into the ‘greatest of all time’ conversation once again. There have been many greats to grace the UFC Octagon, but which of those fighters have done enough to earn GOAT status? Well, for Dana White, he does have one name in mind. And no, it’s not the undefeated hall-of-famer Khabib Nurmagomedov, who left the sport with a staggering 29-0 record.
Dilano Taylor Crushes Rory MacDonald To Punch Ticket To Finals – PFL 8 Results (Highlights)
MacDonald opens with a level change and gets the grappling going. MacDonald going for the inside trip but fails. Dilano is on top. MacDonald has Taylor’s arm trapped looking to get a submission here. A triangle looked likely until Taylor defended the position. Taylor still on top. Taylor manages to get up and the two get back to trading strikes in the middle. Nice one two from Rory. Taylor with a sharp jab and a hook. Another jab from Taylor. MacDonald appears to want to grapple again. Taylor making good work off his jab. Taylor rushes in with a combo and connects just the straight right. Rory eats two quick jabs. Rory does not want to be in these exchanges as he keeps looking for openings to grapple. Huge right hand by Taylor sends MacDonald down. Light follow-up strikes on the ground forces the referee to call a stop to the contest.
RELATED PEOPLE
Aljamain Sterling Says Sean O’Malley Is ‘Getting The McGregor Treatment’
Aljamain Sterling thinks Sean O’Malley is getting special treatment. As the champion of the bantamweight division, it is Aljamain Sterling’s job to keep a watchful eye on the fighters below him. He is the king of the mountain and there are a number of other fighters looking to dethrone him. Especially in the bantamweight division the top five is muddied with talent. There are several fighters that could possibly be next for the champion, but one, in particular, may be receiving a helping hand on his climb to the peak.
(Video) Jared Gordon Subdues Man Armed With A Baseball Bat: ‘He Tried To Attack My Family’
Jared ‘Flash’ Gordon might not be as fast as ‘The Flash’ but you don’t need super-speed to be a hero. On one fateful night in the city, the UFC Lightweight fighter apprehended a man with a baseball bat. For whatever reason, the armed man thought it would be a good idea to attack Gordon and his family. Well, he thought wrong.
Kamaru Usman Would Rather ‘Gamble’ On A Fight With Canelo Alvarez Over Jake Paul
Kamaru Usman is ready to bet on himself in a boxing match, but one opponent seems like a better payout. UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is currently the best pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC. He is undefeated in his last 19 fights and has faced some of the best fighters at 170 pounds. Usman is at the top of his game and already has his next title defense booked. He will be taking on Leon Edwards in a rematch as the main event of the UFC 278 event in Salt Lake City, Utah. Despite the looming title defense, Usman can’t help but think of another career challenge he would like to take on, boxing.
Aljamain Sterling Likens Fight With TJ Dillashaw To Rocky 4 vs. Drago
Aljamain Sterling is not sure that TJ Dillashaw’s days of using illegal substances are behind him. The UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is set to take on the former champion TJ Dillashaw later this year on one of the biggest cards of the year. In the lead-up to the bout, Sterling has been fairly quiet about what he expects out of his opponent. Dillashaw has only had one fight back since being suspended for breaking the U.S Anti-Doping Agency’s (USADA) drug policy back in 2019, yet he was granted a title shot after two years away.
IN THIS ARTICLE
UFC Legend Chris Leben On Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz: “I Feel Like Maybe Dana Does Not Like Nate Anymore”
Chris Leben has a sneaking suspicion that the UFC president doesn’t like Nate Diaz. Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz is less than a month away, and everyone is still trying to figure out what the motive is behind the matchmaking. Is it to lessen Diaz’s value going into free agency? Is it to launch Chimaev into superstardom? Is it just a fun fight?
Kamaru Usman Blasts USADA For ‘Stupid’ Early Morning Visit
Kamaru Usman was not happy with USADA this week. The UFC’s anti-doping program, USADA, has had several examples of being ridiculous to the UFC athletes. Recently, Alexander Volkanovski revealed that USADA tested him hours before his second title fight with Max Holloway, which really altered his performance. The champ...
Marlon Vera Secures Highlight-Reel KO Over Dominick Cruz – UFC San Diego Results (Highlights)
In his quest to get a title shot, Marlon Vera faced former two-time UFC bantamweight champion, Dominick Cruz, in the headlining bout of UFC on ESPN 41. Cruz opens with a head kick and follow up punches. Cruz with relentless pressure connecting with combinations. Nice right hand by Cruz. Nice low kick by Cruz. Cruz turns and throws Vera down. Huge left from Vera puts Cruz down. Cruz rushes back up. Nice left from Cruz. Vera misses an oblique kick. Cruz swings wildly over the top. Cruz is walking Vera down. Lots of feints from Cruz to keep Vera guessing. Cruz blitzes with another combination. Takedown by Cruz. Vera has him in full guard. Cruz got up and barely missed an arm triangle submission.
MMA Fighter Rory MacDonald Announces Retirement Following His Exit From the 2022 PFL Season
Former Bellator welterweight champion Rory MacDonald, who challenged the UFC title once, was knocked out in less than four minutes by Dilano Taylor during Saturday’s semifinal playoff match at Cardiff Motorpoint Arena. Following a devastating loss, Rory MacDonald has decided to retire from competitive sports. The news of MacDonald’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chael Sonnen Gives Props To Luke Rockhold For Agreeing To Fight Paulo Costa
Chael Sonnen thinks the upcoming bout between Luke Rockhold and Paulo Costa is an interesting one. Two of the biggest stars in the UFC middleweight division will be facing off against each other after some time away. Luke Rockhold will be returning from a three-year layoff and will face Paulo Costa at UFC 278 next weekend. Costa last fought in October of last year but that bout was at light heavyweight due to some weight-cutting issues on Costa’s end. This matchup is intriguing in many ways, Rockhold is a former champion returning from an extended break and Costa is the number six ranked fighter in the division, returning from a one-off at 205 pounds.
Belal Muhammad On “Regular Guy” Sean Brady, UFC Gave Chimaev Easy Fight In Diaz
Belal Muhammad thinks Sean Brady is on the same level as any guy in a bar who trains. Muhammad thinks he knows why the UFC matched up Chimaev and Diaz. Belal Muhammad has been looking for the toughest fights in the division in order to work his way up to a title shot. He has been calling out those above him in the rankings but has not found much success. Now he has found a dance partner for his next outing, Sean Brady. Brady is a tough opponent who is currently undefeated in his professional career at 15-0. Muhammad is training to be the man who takes away his zero. The two will meet on one of the biggest cards of the year, UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, on Oct. 22.
Mike Tyson Unhappy With Hulu’s ‘Mike’ Series: ‘They Stole My Life Story And Didn’t Pay Me’
Mike Tyson isn’t a fan of Hulu’s upcoming series about his life. ‘Mike’ is set to come out on Aug. 25 on the streaming service but not everybody will be streaming it, especially after Tyson went vocal about the series. The legendary boxer is not just not content with how his life is being portrayed in the TV series, condemning as a it ‘tone-deaf cultural misappropriation’ of his story.
Ilima Lei MacFarlane Shows Heart of a Champion In Split Decision War With Bruna Ellen – Bellator 284 Results (Highlights)
Bellator 284: Ilima Lei MacFarlane vs. Bruna Ellen. MacFarlane with a straight right. Ellen with a nice right hand. Both ladies are in the middle trading strikes. MacFarlane looking relatively slower, more composed. Ellen is looking to connect off her movement with the front leg. MacFarlane pushes Ellen back with a straight. Ellen with a bunch of feints before going in for a punch combination, landing only a left hook. Big shot from MacFarlane. Ellen lands a counter left. Ellen with another left hook. Another huge left hook on her way back from Ellen. MacFarlane lands a big right hand. Superman punch from MacFarlane. Ellen is looking to counter Ilima’s shots. A massive left hook by Ellen clips MacFarlane. Straight right connects for Ilima. Huge straight right lands for Ilima. Ilima with another big right and goes for a takedown. Ellen is against the cage controlling Ilima’s wrist. Both try to get a shot in the clinch transition. Ilima gets a takedown to end the round.
Henry Cejudo Breaks Down Adesanya vs. Pereira, Give His Prediction
Henry Cejudo has given his thoughts on the middleweight title fight at UFC 281. There is a huge middleweight title fight coming to New York City on November 12. Champion Israel Adesanya will be taking on a former foe Alex Pereira at Madison Square Garden. The interesting thing about this fight is that these two have fought each other before. They faced off against each other in kickboxing and will now have another go at each other with the UFC title on the line.
MiddleEasy
Denver, CO
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.https://middleeasy.com/
Comments / 0