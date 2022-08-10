ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Elon Musk Sells Nearly 8 Million Shares of Tesla

By Tom Bemis
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report CEO Elon Musk sold nearly 8 million shares of Tesla, raising almost $6.9 billion in recent days according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission late on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

The sales came as Musk tries to wriggle out of his $44 billion acquisition deal for Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter Inc. Report.

They were conducted in the days immediately after Musk led a raucous 90-minute talk and question and answer period with Tesla shareholders at the company's annual meeting in Austin, Texas on Aug. 4 at which he appeared to still be interested in the social media company.

Last month, Musk said he wouldn't go through with the Twitter deal, claiming the company had failed to provide him with accurate information about the number spam and bot accounts that operate on the social media site.

Musk himself is one of the most widely followed users on Twitter, with more than 100 million followers.

At the annual meeting, Musk told shareholders that he only holds stock in two companies: Tesla and Twitter.

"I have to be a little careful about what I say about Twitter cause there’s like this , you know, lawsuit and stuff," Musk said at the shareholder meeting. "I do use twitter a lot. It’s not like I’m randomly acquiring companies."

He added that "I think in the case of Twitter since I use it a lot, shoot myself in the foot a lot, dig my grave etc. I do understand the product quite well so I think I’ve got a good sense of where to point the engineering team at Twitter to make it radically better."

A Delaware judge hearing lawsuits that have grown out of Musk's attempt to get out of the deal refused to delay the case until next year, setting a five-day trial set to start on Oct. 17.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Denounces the Excesses of the Metaverse

Mark Cuban is a crypto industry evangelist. He has invested in many projects and is a fervent supporter of Ethereum, whose platform allows the development of apps dedicated to decentralized finance (Dapps), the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and other uses. Ether, the native token of Ethereum, is the second...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Surprise: Tesla Has a New Vehicle for the Holidays

It's a change to which Elon Musk hadn't given notice, to either Tesla (TSLA) fans or his critics. Usually, the CEO of the manufacturer of premium electric vehicles makes thundering statements and promises. When it comes to new products and new vehicles, this translates into an ultra-ambitious launch schedule with deadlines that Tesla and Musk will not meet.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Tesla Rival Rivian is Being Held Back by a Big Problem

The quarters follow each other and look alike for Rivian (RIVN) : Does the young electric vehicle manufacturer have a future?. This crucial question is often asked of any new vehicle manufacturer when they want to move up a gear. In the case of Rivian, of which many experts recognize its innovations, the question remains a sword of Damocles hanging over the head of the company based in Irvine in California since the beginning of the year.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Legendary Financier George Soros Bets Big on Amazon and Alphabet

The rout in financial markets in the second quarter did not scare billionaire George Soros. The legendary investor shopped in the tech sector even as investors liquidated tech stocks on fears of recession. Indeed, the second quarter was marked by a fall in the Nasdaq index, which is dominated by technology groups. The Nasdaq lost nearly 23% between April 1 and June 30.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
TheStreet

Billionaire George Soros Bets on Musk's Tesla and Ford

George Soros seems to have picked his winners in the race for electric vehicles. In any case, the emblematic investor is placing his pawns while car manufacturers are fighting with thunderous announcements to occupy this market considered to be the future of the automobile in the medium term at least.
BUSINESS
Sportico

Alt Raising Another $17 Million for Sports Card Investment Fund

Sports collectibles platform Alt seeks an infusion of $16.9 million in new funds to expand its sports card investment fund, according to a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Alt also runs a collectibles exchange and storage business, backed by early venture capital funding from a number of investors, including Alexis Ohanian, Kevin Durant and Darren Rovell. “For some context, the fund has raised ~$25M (the NAV of which is up quite a bit),” Alt founder Leore Avidar wrote in an email. “Not only is it the largest sports card/collectible fund but it’s outperformed the S&P and continues to have...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
TheStreet

Can Amazon and Apple Continue to Lead Stocks Higher?

FAANG is an enormous part of the market, not only because of its size but because of sentiment as well. While it’s got some heavy-hitting names in the group, it lacks some of the other important stocks out there, like Tesla (TSLA) and Microsoft (MSFT) . Still, FAANG plays a critical role in the stock market.
STOCKS
TheStreet

George Soros Deals a Big Blow to Tesla Rival Rivian

It's been a somewhat hectic August for Rivian (RIVN) . The startup, which is presented as one of Tesla's (TSLA) most serious rivals in the race for electric vehicles, is currently accumulating setbacks. The electric vehicle manufacturer has just announced mixed earnings for the second quarter. While the company kept...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Disney+ Subscribers Are Up. Guess What Else Is...

There’s good news for Disney this quarter. And bad news for Disney fans in the near future. Since Disney+’s introduction in 2019, the streaming service has steadily grown quarter over quarter, while streaming stalwart Netflix (NFLX) has been looking a bit shaky of late. Disney (DIS) has a...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Tsla#Linus Business#Business Leadership#Business Industry#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Wel
TheStreet

Struggling Electric-Truck Maker Nikola Makes a Major Change

Nikola (NKLA) , the electric- and hydrogen-truck producer, is making a change and not just any change. The company, which says it is "driven to revolutionize the economic and environmental impact of commerce as we know it today," has once again taken an important decision to reinforce its credibility with investors.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Billionaire Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey Takes on China

Jack Dorsey speaks little, but when he does, he does not hesitate to attack the powerful. The founder of microblogging website Twitter (TWTR) last June decided to work on a new generation of decentralized internet that would escape the control of big tech -- Alphabet's Google (GOOGL) and Meta's (META) Facebook -- and venture capital firms.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Disney Has More Streaming Subs Than Netflix. Buy the Mouse House?

Disney (DIS) shares are popping about 6% on the day but fading from session highs. At one point the shares were up almost 10%. The action comes after Disney stock rallied 4% on Wednesday and after the entertainment giant reported better-than-expected earnings. Revenue climbed about 26% year over year, while...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Is Gold Really a Good Inflation Hedge? What History Tells Us

It’s a story as old as time . . . or perhaps as old as gold itself. Mere rumors of the precious metal sent Spanish explorers racing across oceans and pickaxe-wielding prospectors scrambling up California mountains. Gold is doubtless one of the planet’s most valuable commodities. It’s rare, durable...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
NewsBreak
Tesla
TheStreet

Doritos Thinks You'll Like This Canadian Chip Flavor

One of the biggest joys of traveling to other countries is finding unusual snacks that do not exist back home. There are nori seaweed Lay's in Thailand, prawn cocktail Walker's crisps across the UK and cheese-and-almond Doritos in Japan. And don't even start about the blueberry-flavored Lay's potato chips in...
FOOD & DRINKS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Loves it When Tesla Competitors do This

Tesla CEO has an unexpected response to other car makers adding electric vehicles. Elon Musk is anything but predictable. The CEO of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, SpaceX, the Boring Company and other ventures is constantly offering surprising commentary and reactions, especially on Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter Inc. Report, which he’s acquiring for $44 billion unless he can manage to wriggle out of the deal.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Peloton Stock Jumps After Rolling Out Bike+, Treadmill Price Hikes

Peloton Interactive (PTON) shares jumped higher Friday after the connected fitness equipment maker rolled out a series of price hikes on its signature bike and treadmills. Bloomberg News also reported that the company is planning to cut around 800 jobs, while closing several stores, as part of a "significant and aggressive reduction" in its retail footprint under the turnaround strategy of CEO Barry McCarthy.
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
91K+
Followers
87K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy