cryptopotato.com
All That Glitters is Not Gold: UN Agency Slams Crypto Adoption
Cryptocurrencies and stablecoins are unstable financial assets that could cause additional problems to emerging economies, the UNCTAD claimed. The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) believes the impact of cryptocurrencies should be limited in developing nations. According to the agency, digital assets are unstable financial products that could cause further issues to already shattered economies.
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Price Analysis August-12: Ethereum, Binance Coin, Cardano, Solana, and Avalanche
This week, we take a closer look at Ethereum, Binance Coin, Cardano, Solana, and Avalanche. Ethereum has reached prices not seen since May and is close to $2,000. This latest bullish momentum has pushed the price up by 18.1% in the past seven days, making this one of the best weeks for ETH.
cryptopotato.com
Over 75% of Financial Institutions Intend to Use Crypto in the Next Three Years (Study)
Three-quarters of financial institutions will jump into the crypto universe in the next three years if the sector functions under a comprehensive regulatory framework, Ripple’s study concluded. Ripple’s latest Value Report estimated that 76% of financial institutions plan to use cryptocurrencies in their operations in the next 36 months....
cryptopotato.com
Shamlatech – Metaverse Dev Company Powers Nugen Universe With Exciting Metaverse Solutions
Shamla Tech as a pioneer and leading Metaverse development company offers end to end Metaverse development solutions and becomes their official partner for Nugen, a phenomenal initiative that leverages the advantages of cryptocurrencies with the potential to digitize the day-to-day transactions. NUGEN is an all-in-one platform that enhances the advantages...
cryptopotato.com
BlackRock’s Bitcoin Trust Will Create a Demand Shock: Anthony Scaramucci
Scaramucci believes BlackRock’s involvement can only mean that there is noticeable institutional interest in Bitcoin. Anthony Scaramucci – founder and managing partner of Skybridge Capital – believes BlackRock’s Bitcoin trust, among other developments, will contribute to a demand shock for Bitcoin that will send its price soaring.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
Column-Hedge funds strike it right on dollar, yield curve: McGeever
ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) - Hedge funds slashed their long dollar positions and bet harder on a flatter yield curve, two macro trades that have come up trumps. The dollar last week fell to its lowest level on a broad basis since June, while the yield curve inversion reached levels not seen in over 20 years.
cryptopotato.com
FTX and Paradigm Join Forces to Unveil Crypto Futures Spread Trading
Paradigm CEO Anand Gomes expects that the client base and product expertise of both companies may lead to more collaborations and new product offerings further down the road. Crypto exchange FTX has partnered with digital asset investment firm, Paradigm. The aim of the collaboration is to launch spread trading, which will essentially enable users to benefit from pricing dislocations with “cash-and-carry” plays.
cryptopotato.com
Can Bitcoin Finally Break $24K or is Another Crash Coming? (BTC Price Analysis)
Bitcoin continues its struggle to push and hold above $24K, as it has been rejected from this significant level for the third time. The price rebounded from the $20K support level last month and has been making higher highs and lows on the daily chart. This resulted in the creation of a bullish structure. Can the cryptocurrency finally break through its goal of the $24K resistance level?
cryptopotato.com
Hackers Have Drained $1.4 Billion Worth of Crypto Since the Beginning of 2022 (Research)
Attacks on Ronin Bridge, Harmony, and Nomad, among others, have resulted in losses of $1.4 billion worth of cryptocurrencies. According to a study conducted by Chainalysis, wrongdoers have stolen approximately $1.4 billion worth of digital assets between January 2022 and now. Targeting cryptocurrency bridges seems to have been a preferred method.
cryptopotato.com
Over 1.2 Billion aUSD Minted in an Exploit of Polkadot’s DeFi Hub Acala
Acala has become the latest DeFi protocol to come under attack as hackers mint 1.2 billion aUSD from thin air. Polkadot’s decentralized finance (DeFi) hub Acala suffered a major attack on its newly launched liquidity pool on Sunday. The exploit allowed the hacker to mint more than 1.2 billion aUSD, the project’s stablecoin.
Thai GDP notches fastest growth in a year on eased COVID curbs
BANGKOK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy expanded at the fastest pace in a year in the second quarter as eased COVID-19 restrictions boosted activity and tourism, reinforcing views that more rate hikes will be needed to curb inflationary pressures.
cryptopotato.com
Monero Executes Hard Fork To Improve Security and Privacy Features
Monero executed a hard fork to be more secure and private, despite the governments’ attack on anonymity tools. Monero, one of the most important privacy protocols in the ecosystem, executed a protocol update on August 13 to improve several privacy and security features offered by the network. The hard...
cryptopotato.com
Binance Recovers 83% of Stolen Funds in Curve Finance DNS Attack
Barely two days after the Curve Finance DNS attack, Binance says it has recovered more than 80% of the stolen assets. Leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance has helped recover crypto assets worth about $450,000 stolen from Curve Finance users. The funds represent about 83% of the total amount stolen from users.
Asian shares mixed after China cuts key rate, Japan GDP up
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mixed in Asia on Monday after China’s central bank cut a key interest rate and Japan reported its economy picked up momentum in the last quarter. Tokyo and Sydney advanced while Hong Kong, Shanghai and Bangkok fell. U.S. futures edged lower early Monday, while oil prices declined. The People’s Bank of China cut its rate on a one-year loan to 2.75% from 2.85% and injected an extra 400 billion yuan ($60 billion) in lending markets after government data showed July factory output and retail sales weakened. Beijing is aiming to shore up sagging economic growth at a politically sensitive time when President Xi Jinping is believed to be trying to extend his hold on power.
Oil prices fall nearly $1/bbl as China data disappoints
SINGAPORE, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Oil prices dropped for a second session on Monday as weak China economic data triggered concerns about demand at the world's largest crude importer while the head of the world's top exporter, Saudi Aramco, said it was ready to ramp up output.
