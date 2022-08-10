Read full article on original website
Lima News
Few area schools plan to arm teachers
DAYTON—The death of 19 students and two teachers in a Texas school shooting just more than two months ago remains in the forefront for school administrators as students return to school this month. The Dayton Daily News examined interviews, record requests and surveys about what has changed at area...
richlandsource.com
Pearl Harbor casualty to have his remains returned to Ohio hometown for Aug. 20 burial
A Navy program is bringing home an Ohio sailor who lost his life in the Pearl Harbor tragedy on Dec. 7, 1941. Musician 1st Class Joseph Hoffman, born in Lyndon, Ohio and raised in Chillicothe, Ohio, and who gave his life aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack of Dec. 7, 1941, will have his remains buried in Greenfield Cemetery, Greenfield, Ohio, Aug. 20.
wyso.org
What's Great in Dayton: August 12 - 18, 2022
Germanfest Picnic: Friday, Saturday and Sunday is the Germanfest Picnic. Lots of that delicious homemade German food, plenty of fantastic German and domestic bier, your favorite bands playing in the biergarten, the Polka Mass, Culture Display, Kinder Korner, and food and craft vendors. It’s at Liederkranz Turner Clubhouse in historic St. Anne’s Hill.
Washington Twp. to hold cruise-in ice cream social today
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Today, the Washington Township community is invited to a day full of ice cream and entertainment. Located at the Washington Twp. RecPlex, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and the Washington Township Fire Department will be hosting an ice cream social for the community. The event...
Daily Advocate
New GADC home has great benefits
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for the Greenville Area Dog Club (GADC) on Saturday morning. The club is pleased to announce they have moved to their new location at 803 Martin St., Greenville (former Club 7 location). The GADC began helping area...
Urbana Citizen
School year opens with new faces at Urbana
A number of changes within the administrative ranks of the Urbana City School District are in place for the start of the 2022-2023 school year. The new staff includes a Director of Special Education, Urbana Junior High Principal and Assistant Principal, along with a new assistant principal at Urbana Elementary.
Urbana Citizen
PET OF THE WEEK
Pickle is a pretty 11-month-old spayed female tiger. She’s a little on the quiet side and loves to be petted. Pickle might like to be in a home with another kitten to snuggle with, however she will likely do well in most any home. Come meet her today in the Kool Katz room today at Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.
spectrumnews1.com
Empty Dayton school building to become new trade school
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — In a sea of thick, overgrown grass, the sprawling brick building, once known as General Chappie James Academy has stood as a community eyesore for seven years. Attracting squatters, vandals and other criminal activity, much of the Jefferson Township community considers the empty 35,000-square-foot property...
Lima News
Letter: Grateful for help from Lima’s Harley dealer
Halfway home from Pennsylvania to Indiana, my Harley had an ignition problem on the north side of Lima. Lima Harley-Davidson went way beyond great customer service to get my wife and me on the road again in just a few hours!. The City of Lima should be very proud to...
Urbana Citizen
10th Annual Fearless 5K is Aug. 20
MECHANICSBURG – The 10th Annual Fearless 5K hosted by Running4Life is set for Saturday August 20 at 10 a.m., Goshen Memorial Park in Mechanicsburg. Running4Life has helped 28 youth, 20 years of age and under, in the past 10 years. Their focus is on those suffering from serious or life-threatening disease, injury or illness.
Fan favorite returns to Preble County Pork Festival
EATON — The Preble County Pork Festival has announced the return of a fan favorite, the Smorgasbord, to this year’s event, according to a media release. >>PREVIOUS STORY: Preble Co. Pork Festival to return in 2022 after originally being cancelled. The inclusive meal is expected to delight attendees...
Urbana Citizen
UHS places second at Reynolds Boys Golf Classic
BELLEFONTAINE – The Urbana boys golf team posted a season-low 342 in the Ryan Reynolds Classic at Liberty Hills. The Hillclimbers took home second-place honors and Tate Armstrong repeated as medalist with a 68. “(As a team), it was a big step in the right direction,” said UHS Coach...
People evacuated from Dayton apartment fire
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the fire occurred at 3114 Legend Way around 11 p.m. on Thursday.
This Was The Deadliest Flood In Ohio History
It remains the largest natural disaster in state history.
Lima News
Late Lima doctor’s property donated to Johnny Appleseed park district
LIMA — “‘Fascinating’ is the word I would use to describe him,” Allen County Wildlife Officer Craig Barr said. Barr used that word to describe Dr. Herbert Beil, a man he met approximately 15 years ago when he visited Beil’s Amanda Township property for inspections required for falconers.
Urbana Citizen
Goddard is King of the Ring
On Thursday afternoon, the showmanship winners representing 10 different species competed in the 2022 King of the Ring contest at the Champaign County Fair. The contestants were each required to show 10 species including horses, poultry, rabbits, goats, beef steer, sheep, dairy heifers and swine. The winner was chosen based...
Daily Advocate
Narcotics may have contributed to crash
ARCANUM — On Saturday, Aug. 13, at approximately 1:43 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Pitsburg Fire, Arcanum Rescue, Tri Village Rescue and CareFlight were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 49 and State Route 722 in reference to a one vehicle rollover accident. Preliminary investigation revealed a...
Daily Advocate
Tire Recycling Day set for Sept. 21
GREENVILLE – Tired of looking at those old tires lying around? Not only are they an eyesore, they can be dangerous. The Darke County Solid Waste District wants to help you with your tire problem. The district and EPA will be sponsoring a used tire collection on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Times Gazette
Sassy Sisters open in Greenfield
Chelsi Ertel has run Sassy Sisters Boutique since 2018 online, but last month opened a storefront in downtown Greenfield at 228 Jefferson St. The shop is located within Posey’s Plaza, Greenfield’s new retail incubator space. In addition to the storefront and online, Ertel said she also has a...
wnewsj.com
Homeless advocates in Wilmington act in response to West Inn selling
WILMINGTON — Clinton County Coalition on Homelessness (CCCH) participants are trying to help the low-income people who use West Inn Motel for housing after CCCH learned the motel is being sold and dwellers were notified they need to vacate. Located near the west edge of Wilmington on Routes 22/3,...
