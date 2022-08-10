Pickle is a pretty 11-month-old spayed female tiger. She’s a little on the quiet side and loves to be petted. Pickle might like to be in a home with another kitten to snuggle with, however she will likely do well in most any home. Come meet her today in the Kool Katz room today at Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

URBANA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO