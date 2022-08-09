ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Oldest Restaurants in Louisiana

One of the things I love about South Louisiana is the cuisine. There is something so special about how we make our food delicious and with lots of love. It is no surprise that Louisiana is home to some of the oldest restaurants in the country. And before you say something no not all of them are in New Orleans.
Design is becoming as important for Baton Rouge restaurants as the menu

Since it opened in May, Baton Rouge’s buzzy new Supper Club has garnered significant attention not just for its ultra-high-end menu, but for its design. The $7 million project conceived by Walk-On’s co-founder and owner Brandon Landry and his wife, Mackenzie, is a dinner-only luxe establishment modeled after similar spots in Las Vegas, Dallas and Miami.
Even before joining LSU, its new provost used Houma shipyard to advance education

Even before he started his job as LSU's executive vice president and provost this month, longtime Oregon State University administrator Roy Haggerty had experience tapping Louisiana resources to benefit higher education. While interim dean of OSU's College of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences, the school selected Gulf Island Shipyards in...
This popular Louisiana chain restaurant to be next business to open in area by Costco

A Louisiana-based fast casual restaurant is the latest business that will open in the property next to Costco in south Lafayette. Smalls Sliders, started by one of the founders of Walk-On’s and backed by longtime Saints quarterback Drew Brees, will open on property near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Creek Farm Road in the development next to the Costco-anchored Ambassador Town Center shopping center. The store will be near the site Dave & Busters is targeting to open a Lafayette store.
#Bar Info#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Gay Bar#Restaurant Info#Dive Bars#The Bookstore#The Jefferson#Food Drink#Talking Time Out Lounge#Lsu Fan Baton Rouge#Hammond
So, what REALLY happened to Sammy's

I saw a commercial over the weekend for the Highland location. Are any of the other locations reopening? I miss it!. He overextended himself with the locations in Zachary and Prairieville plus he was testing a Gonzales location under a different name with same menu. Had to shudder both which...
Former LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade’s Baton Rouge home goes up for sale

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Former LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade’s 4,377-square-foot Baton Rouge home is up for sale. Wade and his wife purchased the home in June 2017 for almost $1.3 million, according to a report from The Advocate. The listing on Realtor.com says the Highland Road home, which was listed on Friday, Aug. 5, is currently on sale for $1.57 million.
HGTV's 'House Hunters': Here's which house Baton Rouge couple picked on Tuesday's show

"We picked house number 1!!!," Baton Rouge resident Chris Fiore posted on Facebook. And house No. 1 is an Acadian cottage in Mid City built in 1977. Fiore and husband Zach Fiore were featured on HGTV's "House Hunters" Tuesday night in an episode titled "Southern Charm in Baton Rouge." Viewers watched as the couple toured a house and a condo, both in Mid City, and another house in the Garden District in their quest to purchase their first home together.
Brew at the Zoo tickets go on sale soon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Starting on Monday, August 15, BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo plans to begin selling tickets for the 8th annual Brew at the Zoo event. This year’s event will take place on Friday, October 7, between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Brew at the Zoo is open to adults 21 years and older. General admission tickets will cost $50 and VIP tickets are $100. All proceeds go toward supporting the zoo and conservation efforts.
Police warning women of pervert around LSU lakes

BATON ROUGE - Women who walk around the LSU Lakes beware—those who frequent the popular area for the picturesque view may get an eyeful of something very different. Baton Rouge police are investigating several reports of a man exposing himself to women in the lakes area over the last several weeks.
See what's under construction on Drusilla Lane

A new Lake Urgent Care | Lake After Hours and Total Occupational Medicine clinic is under construction on Drusilla Lane, across the street from its current location. The 12,000-square-foot clinic at 3282 Drusilla Lane is expected to open in December and will feature 14 exam rooms and curbside express care. Lake Urgent Care has eight locations in Baton Rouge. Salco Construction is the contractor.
BATON ROUGE, LA

