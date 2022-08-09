Read full article on original website
Coffee chain buys Essen Lane site for $1.2 million, could be the 1st of dozens across south Louisiana
A fast-growing, Arkansas-based drive-through coffee chain has purchased property across the street from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center for what could be the first of up to 40 locations across south Louisiana. HSC 7Brew Baton Rouge LLC paid nearly $1.2 million for the site at 5131 Essen...
Oldest Restaurants in Louisiana
One of the things I love about South Louisiana is the cuisine. There is something so special about how we make our food delicious and with lots of love. It is no surprise that Louisiana is home to some of the oldest restaurants in the country. And before you say something no not all of them are in New Orleans.
Louisiana Woman Videos Odd Light Over Lafayette, Then It Disappears [Watch]
In this video shot in Lafayette, you'll see what at first appears to be the moon in the distance as two women talk. Then suddenly it completely disappears. Lafayette YouTube channel Live And Local has a great channel filled with fantastic live music performances from around Acadiana. Local and National...
Design is becoming as important for Baton Rouge restaurants as the menu
Since it opened in May, Baton Rouge’s buzzy new Supper Club has garnered significant attention not just for its ultra-high-end menu, but for its design. The $7 million project conceived by Walk-On’s co-founder and owner Brandon Landry and his wife, Mackenzie, is a dinner-only luxe establishment modeled after similar spots in Las Vegas, Dallas and Miami.
Even before joining LSU, its new provost used Houma shipyard to advance education
Even before he started his job as LSU's executive vice president and provost this month, longtime Oregon State University administrator Roy Haggerty had experience tapping Louisiana resources to benefit higher education. While interim dean of OSU's College of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences, the school selected Gulf Island Shipyards in...
This popular Louisiana chain restaurant to be next business to open in area by Costco
A Louisiana-based fast casual restaurant is the latest business that will open in the property next to Costco in south Lafayette. Smalls Sliders, started by one of the founders of Walk-On’s and backed by longtime Saints quarterback Drew Brees, will open on property near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Creek Farm Road in the development next to the Costco-anchored Ambassador Town Center shopping center. The store will be near the site Dave & Busters is targeting to open a Lafayette store.
In 1955, Elvis drove his pink Cadillac to Baton Rouge High and stole the show
There he stood at center stage, looking out at the audience. And Shirley Underwood Fleniken remembers every moment, because she was there, sitting near the Baton Rouge High School auditorium stage. That was May 2, 1955, when the young man's star was on the verge of a meteoric rise. Before...
Did You Know that there are Several Castles Located in Louisiana?
Here are a few of the most interesting castles in Louisiana.
So, what REALLY happened to Sammy's
I saw a commercial over the weekend for the Highland location. Are any of the other locations reopening? I miss it!. He overextended himself with the locations in Zachary and Prairieville plus he was testing a Gonzales location under a different name with same menu. Had to shudder both which...
Former LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade’s Baton Rouge home goes up for sale
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Former LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade’s 4,377-square-foot Baton Rouge home is up for sale. Wade and his wife purchased the home in June 2017 for almost $1.3 million, according to a report from The Advocate. The listing on Realtor.com says the Highland Road home, which was listed on Friday, Aug. 5, is currently on sale for $1.57 million.
Prediction: LSU Tigers set to land in-state bluechip prospect this weekend
The LSU Tigers have put together the nation's No. 6 recruiting class in the 2023 cycle, highlighted by a talented in-state nucleus. Catholic High School five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. leads a group of six local pledges that also consists of Liberty Magnet four-star running back Kaleb ...
Reports of Man Exposing Himself to Women Around LSU Lakes
Baton Rouge police have received several reports over the last several weeks of a man exposing himself to women in the lakes area.
HGTV's 'House Hunters': Here's which house Baton Rouge couple picked on Tuesday's show
"We picked house number 1!!!," Baton Rouge resident Chris Fiore posted on Facebook. And house No. 1 is an Acadian cottage in Mid City built in 1977. Fiore and husband Zach Fiore were featured on HGTV's "House Hunters" Tuesday night in an episode titled "Southern Charm in Baton Rouge." Viewers watched as the couple toured a house and a condo, both in Mid City, and another house in the Garden District in their quest to purchase their first home together.
Brew at the Zoo tickets go on sale soon
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Starting on Monday, August 15, BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo plans to begin selling tickets for the 8th annual Brew at the Zoo event. This year’s event will take place on Friday, October 7, between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Brew at the Zoo is open to adults 21 years and older. General admission tickets will cost $50 and VIP tickets are $100. All proceeds go toward supporting the zoo and conservation efforts.
Police warning women of pervert around LSU lakes
BATON ROUGE - Women who walk around the LSU Lakes beware—those who frequent the popular area for the picturesque view may get an eyeful of something very different. Baton Rouge police are investigating several reports of a man exposing himself to women in the lakes area over the last several weeks.
Ohio family wants justice after their loved one was killed in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A family in Ohio is trying to keep an unsolved Baton Rouge murder from going cold. "There's not a day that goes by that I don't look at his picture and talk to him because I feel like I lost a son," Andrea Benning said. Ryan Priest,...
Cou-yon’s owners bringing new restaurant to Government Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In 2009, a restaurant came to Port Allen and proceeded to make itself a staple in the community. Cou-yon’s landed at N Alexander Ave. on July 20 of that year and since then has served up barbeque, seafood and more. Cou-yon’s owners and...
See what's under construction on Drusilla Lane
A new Lake Urgent Care | Lake After Hours and Total Occupational Medicine clinic is under construction on Drusilla Lane, across the street from its current location. The 12,000-square-foot clinic at 3282 Drusilla Lane is expected to open in December and will feature 14 exam rooms and curbside express care. Lake Urgent Care has eight locations in Baton Rouge. Salco Construction is the contractor.
Under pressure: How a Port Allen company makes industrial shut-off valves that handle 20,000 PSI
In a nondescript warehouse off La. 1 on the west side of the Mississippi River, a Louisiana company produces the first line of defense for emergencies on offshore platforms in the Gulf of Mexico. A family owned and operated business, CORTEC — which manufactures emergency shut-off valves, chokes and similar...
Is LSU getting closer to a QB? Thursday's practice did seem to give some indications.
At the beginning of an open practice Thursday morning, redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier slowly trotted onto the outdoor fields. He trailed behind the rest of LSU’s quarterbacks, trying not to aggravate an ankle sprain. Nussmeier wore full pads without a brace or any visible tape, but his mobility was...
