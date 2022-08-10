ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Urbana Citizen

Goddard is King of the Ring

On Thursday afternoon, the showmanship winners representing 10 different species competed in the 2022 King of the Ring contest at the Champaign County Fair. The contestants were each required to show 10 species including horses, poultry, rabbits, goats, beef steer, sheep, dairy heifers and swine. The winner was chosen based...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
Urbana Citizen

UHS places second at Reynolds Boys Golf Classic

BELLEFONTAINE – The Urbana boys golf team posted a season-low 342 in the Ryan Reynolds Classic at Liberty Hills. The Hillclimbers took home second-place honors and Tate Armstrong repeated as medalist with a 68. “(As a team), it was a big step in the right direction,” said UHS Coach...
URBANA, OH
Urbana Citizen

PET OF THE WEEK

Pickle is a pretty 11-month-old spayed female tiger. She’s a little on the quiet side and loves to be petted. Pickle might like to be in a home with another kitten to snuggle with, however she will likely do well in most any home. Come meet her today in the Kool Katz room today at Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.
URBANA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy