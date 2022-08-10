ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toppenish, WA

Comments / 0

Related
Yakima Herald Republic

THE CURRENT: Jean’s Cottage Inn reopens in Union Gap

UNION GAP — After being closed for most of July to install a new floor and do a bit of remodeling, longtime local restaurant Jean’s Cottage Inn has reopened to serve up its breakfast, lunch and dinner favorites. The eatery, at 3211 Main St. in Union Gap, resumed...
UNION GAP, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toppenish, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Local
Washington Entertainment
Toppenish, WA
Lifestyle
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima Valley news in review

The following stories first appeared in the Yakima Herald-Republic’s eEdition. To access the eEdition, go to replica.yakimaherald.com. Suspect in 2021 Sunnyside drive-by sentenced on manslaughter charge. Victor Javier Ramos’ family wanted to see one of the men responsible for his killing spend as much time as possible behind bars....
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

STCU hits $5 billion, eyes more branches in the Tri-Cities

Five years after it expanded into the Tri-Cities, STCU reports it has hit important milestones on its way to becoming a $5 billion institution, making it Washington’s third largest credit union after Boeing Employees and Gesa. STCU, for Spokane Teachers Credit Union, has more than 250,000 members and 875...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Massive fire erupts near I-182 E in Queensgate area of Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. — First responders from across the Tri-Cities region are responding to a massive blaze sending plumes of smoke through the Queensgate area of Richland on Saturday, Aug. 13. It’s unclear what caused the fire, but the video provided by Maggie Call Ayling was taken on the eastbound lane of I-182 in Richland. Please avoid the area. Details are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lonestar#Casino Hotel#Linus Music
KEPR

20-year-old drunk driver crashes into Pasco home

PASCO, Wash. — Officials say a 20-year-old drunk driver crashed into the side of a Pasco home early Sunday morning. On Sunday at about 2:40 a.m., Pasco Police responded to reports of collision in Pasco involving a vehicle and a house. Officers said the driver of a truck, a...
PASCO, WA
92.9 The Bull

5 Food Trucks We Want in Kennewick’s New Food Truck Hub

A property owner in Kennewick, WA, says he is launching a big food truck hub. It is going up near the Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in Kennewick. It will be called Summer's Hub of Kennewick and has room for up to 28 food trucks and food carts. The food truck hub was announced in December 2021 and is now opening with Brady's Brats, delighting foodies with a gourmet bratwurst sausage menu.
KENNEWICK, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Tri-City homeowners take the plunge into pool rentals

When Bunim Laskin was a kid in New Jersey, he was always looking for things to do. “I am the oldest of 12 kids,” he said. “And growing up, I never attended summer camp.”. One day during a long, hot summer, Laskin eyed his neighbor’s swimming pool.
KENNEWICK, WA
KIMA TV

Nelson Dam demolition finishes this week, building to follow

YAKIMA-- Officials working on the Nelson Dam say they will finish destruction on Friday, August 12, marking a huge milestone in the project plans. The project began just over a year ago to remove and replace the Nelson Dam located on the Naches tributary of the Yakima River. The removal of a fish ladder today will mark the end of demolition.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

73-year-old motorcyclist dead after being unable to stop in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. - Shortly before 11:00 a.m., Yakima Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of W. Lincoln Ave. for a motorcycle crash. A 73-year-old male was riding his motorcycle when he came across a delivery truck and tried to stop but couldn't. The motorcyclist swerved onto other lanes avoiding the truck.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima Valley farmers seeing later peach crop after cold spring

The same factors that produced a later and lighter cherry crop are affecting many Yakima Valley peach growers as well. Cold spring weather, a late April frost and their impact on pollination has delayed the peach harvesting season, usually at its peak by now, local growers and state agriculture officials say.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Rollover crash in Sunnyside puts four in hospital

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. - Four people are in the hospital following a multi-car rollover crash at the intersection of Factory Road and Bethany Road. All four people have non-life-threatening injuries. One of the cars didn't stop at the stop sign, hitting the other car. Both cars rolled, according to Deputy Scot...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
92.9 The Bull

92.9 The Bull

Yakima, WA
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy