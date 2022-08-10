Read full article on original website
Grandview Parade Photos: Yakima Valley Fair & Rodeo Weekend Fun
This is one event the entire Yakima Valley looks forward to each year. The Yakima Valley Fair and Rodeo in Grandview at the Country Fair Park. It has it all - exciting rodeo action, live country music, a beer garden, exhibits, great food, and fun!. Grandview Parade on Thursday, August...
There Are Only 3 Sweet As A Peach Days in August, Head to Grandview!
The summer may be almost over but it is the ripe time for picking fresh, juicy, sweet, delicious peaches. Bill's Berry Farm is hosting 3 Sweet As A Peach Days during the month of August, so head to Grandview, WA!. WHAT IS SWEET AS PEACH DAYS?. Bill's Berry Farm is...
Yakima Herald Republic
THE CURRENT: Jean’s Cottage Inn reopens in Union Gap
UNION GAP — After being closed for most of July to install a new floor and do a bit of remodeling, longtime local restaurant Jean’s Cottage Inn has reopened to serve up its breakfast, lunch and dinner favorites. The eatery, at 3211 Main St. in Union Gap, resumed...
1 Bed & Bar Lying Hidden Behind a Popular Yakima Bar Is Now on Airbnb
Did you know that cute charming tiny house behind Bill's Place bar in Yakima is now on Airbnb? Well, at least PART of it. We have seen that little house behind Bill's Place and wondered for years who actually lives in there. We didn't know that the charming little house is actually three apartments.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Valley news in review
The following stories first appeared in the Yakima Herald-Republic’s eEdition. To access the eEdition, go to replica.yakimaherald.com. Suspect in 2021 Sunnyside drive-by sentenced on manslaughter charge. Victor Javier Ramos’ family wanted to see one of the men responsible for his killing spend as much time as possible behind bars....
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
STCU hits $5 billion, eyes more branches in the Tri-Cities
Five years after it expanded into the Tri-Cities, STCU reports it has hit important milestones on its way to becoming a $5 billion institution, making it Washington’s third largest credit union after Boeing Employees and Gesa. STCU, for Spokane Teachers Credit Union, has more than 250,000 members and 875...
Massive fire erupts near I-182 E in Queensgate area of Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — First responders from across the Tri-Cities region are responding to a massive blaze sending plumes of smoke through the Queensgate area of Richland on Saturday, Aug. 13. It’s unclear what caused the fire, but the video provided by Maggie Call Ayling was taken on the eastbound lane of I-182 in Richland. Please avoid the area. Details are...
Yakima Herald Republic
The Kemper burger and its famous red relish still delight the faithful in Yakima
Sight, smell and taste can trigger memories and connect us to the past. The sight, smell and taste of a Kemper burger, for instance. The Kemper burger originated in May 1954 at Kemper’s Drive-In at 306 S. First St. It became a Yakima fast-food staple. “The Kemper burger was...
Yakima Herald Republic
Things have changed in Tieton, a small town that brings together agriculture, artists and families
From a bench in Tieton City Park, John Kobli had a 360-degree view of the town square that holds a million memories. A lifelong resident of Tieton, the 71-year-old could point to any spot in the area and recall what used to be there. That orange barn-like structure that now...
KEPR
20-year-old drunk driver crashes into Pasco home
PASCO, Wash. — Officials say a 20-year-old drunk driver crashed into the side of a Pasco home early Sunday morning. On Sunday at about 2:40 a.m., Pasco Police responded to reports of collision in Pasco involving a vehicle and a house. Officers said the driver of a truck, a...
5 Food Trucks We Want in Kennewick’s New Food Truck Hub
A property owner in Kennewick, WA, says he is launching a big food truck hub. It is going up near the Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in Kennewick. It will be called Summer's Hub of Kennewick and has room for up to 28 food trucks and food carts. The food truck hub was announced in December 2021 and is now opening with Brady's Brats, delighting foodies with a gourmet bratwurst sausage menu.
‘My biggest idol:’ Tri-Cities mother and daughter firefighters reunite at Cow Canyon wildfire
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Firefighting is in Katie Jo Benitz’s blood. Ever since she grew up with her mother fighting fires and doing EMS, when she graduated high school in 2021, she said she had to try it out. To run into her mom at the Cow Canyon fire, she said, was a very special moment for both of them.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Tri-City homeowners take the plunge into pool rentals
When Bunim Laskin was a kid in New Jersey, he was always looking for things to do. “I am the oldest of 12 kids,” he said. “And growing up, I never attended summer camp.”. One day during a long, hot summer, Laskin eyed his neighbor’s swimming pool.
8-year-old Yakima girl wants to use lemonade stand profits to help the homeless
YAKIMA, Wash. — More than 100 kids are bringing their own unique spin on a classic summer drink to SOZO Sports Complex on Saturday as part of the Lemonade Day festival for young entrepreneurs. One of those proud young business owners, 8-year-old Elleanna Modest, is hoping to raise enough...
KIMA TV
Nelson Dam demolition finishes this week, building to follow
YAKIMA-- Officials working on the Nelson Dam say they will finish destruction on Friday, August 12, marking a huge milestone in the project plans. The project began just over a year ago to remove and replace the Nelson Dam located on the Naches tributary of the Yakima River. The removal of a fish ladder today will mark the end of demolition.
3 Tri-Cities teens charged with murder after shootout kills 20-year-old at house party
They were arrested Friday in the Spokane area.
nbcrightnow.com
73-year-old motorcyclist dead after being unable to stop in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. - Shortly before 11:00 a.m., Yakima Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of W. Lincoln Ave. for a motorcycle crash. A 73-year-old male was riding his motorcycle when he came across a delivery truck and tried to stop but couldn't. The motorcyclist swerved onto other lanes avoiding the truck.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Valley farmers seeing later peach crop after cold spring
The same factors that produced a later and lighter cherry crop are affecting many Yakima Valley peach growers as well. Cold spring weather, a late April frost and their impact on pollination has delayed the peach harvesting season, usually at its peak by now, local growers and state agriculture officials say.
Kennewick woman still missing 3 weeks after car abandoned on Hanford highway
There is interest in her disappearance because of her connection to a Mesa murder suspect.
nbcrightnow.com
Rollover crash in Sunnyside puts four in hospital
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. - Four people are in the hospital following a multi-car rollover crash at the intersection of Factory Road and Bethany Road. All four people have non-life-threatening injuries. One of the cars didn't stop at the stop sign, hitting the other car. Both cars rolled, according to Deputy Scot...
