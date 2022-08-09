Read full article on original website
Moline’s Bass Street Landing Wraps Up Free Outdoor Concert Series Tonight With Gray Wolf Band
Gray Wolf Band wraps up the Moline Concert Series at Bass Street Landing for the summer TONIGHT!. Enjoy this free summer concert series every Thursday night through August 11th in Downtown Moline!. Moline Centre’s Thursday Night Summer Concert Series takes place from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on the Plaza...
rcreader.com
Two Family-Friendly Events at Muscatine Art Center, Just in Time for Back-to-School
MUSCATINE, IOWA (August 11, 2022) — Back-to-school is around the corner but so are two free, family-friendly events at the Muscatine Art Center. Mark your calendar for Thursday, August 18, 5:30-7PM, and Sunday, August 21, 1-4PM. New this year is the “Community Stage” presented by the Muscatine County Arts...
aledotimesrecord.com
Local talent part of Quad Cities entertainment
The water skiing team known as Backwater Gamblers Ski Club was founded in 1980 and have been wowing crowds ever since. Performances take place at 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday and Sunday from Memorial Day to Labor Day weekend on the Rock River in Rock Island. They recently claimed 2022 Central Region Champions in July competition that was held on their “home” waters.
ourquadcities.com
QC jazz & heritage fest to include new Black authors forum, book sale
For the first time in the eight-year history of Polyrhythms’ Bill Bell Jazz & Heritage Festival, there will be a Black Authors Forum and Book Fair during the event. The forum (including a Q & A) will be on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the Martin Luther King Center’s Ida Robinson Banquet Room, 630 9th St., Rock Island. Several of the authors will be selling their books outside during the festival on Saturday, Aug. 20 beginning at 12 noon.
Beer billboard battle: Quad Cities breweries duke it out through signs on opposite sides of the river
DAVENPORT, Iowa — If you've passed by Front Street Brewery or Wake Brewing recently, you might have caught sight of some billboards directing you across the river for a taste of local beer. The rival billboards are part of a fun game of poking the bear being played by...
rcreader.com
Entertainment Lineup Announced for UI Stanley Museum of Art’s Opening Celebration
IOWA CITY, IOWA (August 11, 2022) — Music and art collide when the University of Iowa Stanley Museum of Art celebrates the opening of its new building and inaugural exhibition, Homecoming, on August 26-28. Musical performances by treesreach, Pictoria Vark, and Houndmouth kick off the opening night celebration beginning Friday, August 26, 6PM (CT), at Gibson Square Park.
The Velies Bring Outdoor Music To Downtown Davenport Tonight
The Velies will be playing an outdoor concert tonight in downtown Davenport at Quinlan Court. Free music from local artists will rock Davenport’s newest riverfront venue, Quinlan Court every Thursday!. Front Street Brewery and local food trucks will be onsite for food and beverage purchases. Food trucks and beverages...
rcreader.com
Namiwalks Your Way Greater Mississippi Valley Brings Community Together to Support Mental Health September 17
DAVENPORT, IOWA (August 12, 2022) — It’s a new day for mental health in America. More people are speaking openly about their mental health conditions than ever before, and the need for mental health services is on the rise. It’s also a new day for NAMIWalks Your Way...
rcreader.com
Maddie Poppe to Perform Christmas Music in the Event Center
DAVENPORT, IOWA (August 9, 2022) — Folk Singer Maddie Poppe is set to perform music from her Christmas from Home EP in the Event Center on Sunday, December 11, 2022, 7PM. Tickets are $30 plus applicable online/phone-ticketing fee. (This fee is waived when tickets are purchased at The Market Gift Shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort.) All ages are welcome to attend. Tickets in the ADA section are for patrons with mobility disabilities and up to three companions. If companion seating is not available because the ADA section is sold out, Rhythm City Casino Resort will offer other seats as close as possible to the accessible seat, if available, at the purchase price of the original section.
977wmoi.com
All-Star Sports Academy Coming to Galesburg Community
A new sports academy will be opening in Galesburg. Knox County Area Partnership President Ken Springer says local entrepreneur Mike Spinx has acquired a property on Grand Avenue that will be torn down and a new facility constructed in its place:. “The plan is to build a new structure and...
Get your Thursday Night Groove on in Schwiebert Park
Rock Island Parks & Recreation has announced the dates and lineup for their annual Thursday Night Groove Concert Series. Concerts take place on the Ellis Kell Stage at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 101 17th Street in Rock Island. All concerts are free and family friendly. Thursday Night Groove starts at 6 p.m. when the Rock Island […]
Daiquiri Factory Closes Its Rock Island Location
After 18 years of serving up daiquiris in the District of Rock Island, the Daiquiri Factory has officially closed its doors. Before you get sad about the fact that you won't be able to get their delicious daiquiris, don't forget they have their new location in Davenport that also serves food. You can see exclusive photos of the new location below.
Iowa Balloon Festival Coming To Davenport’s Rhythm City Casino
The Quad-Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival and Rhythm City® Casino Resort are proud to bring you the Annual Quad City. Balloon Fest. This year’s event will be hosted onsite at Rhythm City Casino in Davenport, IA on Friday, August 12 and. Saturday, August 13. Gates open at 4...
After AC unit stolen, group One Eighty supported by community
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Nonprofit organization One Eighty had its outdoor air conditioning unit stolen from its new Hope Center location in Davenport, and its call for help was answered by the community. On Aug. 10, the group posted a photo on Facebook of the missing unit, asking the community...
Happy Joe’s Closes The Davenport Location On Rockingham Road
West enders in Davenport aren't going to be happy when they read this. Happy Joe's has closed its location on Rockingham Road. The silver lining in this dark cloud is that the employees on Rockingham Road are still employed and the ovens from Rockingham are still being used. If you...
Worst Rural Town In IA Is Only An Hour From Cedar Rapids
This all depends on your definition of "worst"... I'm going to shoot straight with you. Worst is a pretty harsh word. In this instance, worst might actually mean the best... I know, it's a bit confusing, but let me explain. A content creator who goes by the name "World According...
Hidden Gem BBQ Restaurant Inside a Gas Station is One of Illinois’ Best
Finding great food in places where you'd least likely expect is half the fun. Sure you can go to a restaurant that has extravagant decor and outrageous prices to match, then again you can find great food inside a gas station. When I lived in Kansas City, one of the...
rcreader.com
Morgan Wade, August 18
Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA. Touring in support of her most recent album Reckless, a recording that Slant magazine called "a remarkable accomplishment" that "features just the right level of polish and embellishment," rising country star Morgan Wade headlines an August 18 concert is Davenport's Raccoon Motel, the singer/songwriter also lauded by Red Guitar Music as "an artist who deserves to make some serious waves."
KWQC
1 dead after shooting at a Davenport skate park Tuesday night
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department has confirmed one person died after a shooting at the Davenport Skate Park in Centennial Park Tuesday night. According to officers, police responded to the Skate Park at 905 W. River Dr after reports of a person who was shot in the parking lot.
WQAD
Do singing cicadas mean the season's 1st frost is just weeks away?
MOLINE, Ill. — The cicada, the loudest insect on Earth (Guinness World Records certified), has made its grand return to the Quad Cities, just as it typically does in August. Popular weather folklore says that upon the return of the cicadas, one can expect the first frost within the next six weeks. It's true that, come Sept. 1, we will technically be entering the fall season - meteorological fall that is. It sounds plausible, right?
