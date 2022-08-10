ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Beluga whale that strayed into River Seine euthanised during rescue

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

SAINT-PIERRE-LA-GARENNE, France, Aug 10 (Reuters) - An ailing beluga whale that strayed into the River Seine died on Wednesday during an attempt to return it to the sea off northern France, authorities said.

Rescue divers overnight guided the whale into a net before a crane lifted it from the river in an operation which lasted six hours. It was then transported in a refrigerated truck to the Channel port of Ouistreham.

During the road journey, the already-weak beluga suffered respiratory failure and it was euthanised by vets shortly after arriving in Ouistreham.

"Despite an unprecedented rescue operation, it is with sadness that we announce the cetacean's death," the local Calvados authorities said.

The plan had been to move the malnourished whale to a saltwater basin in the hope it might recover some strength before being transferred to the sea.

But it was a risky venture.

The four-metre male weighed 800 kilograms (1763 pounds), well below an adult beluga's typical weight of 1,200 kg, and had not fed since it was first spotted in the Seine last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31nIIm_0hBL7FXn00

Rescuers believe it was sick before it wandered up the river to within 70 km (43 miles) of Paris.

The whale's condition deteriorated during the road journey to the coast. It was still alive when it reached Ouistreham but was weak and struggling to breathe.

Marine conservation group Sea Shepherd France, which was involved in the rescue operation, said leaving the whale in the Seine would have condemned it to certain death. Beluga cannot survive prolonged periods in the warm, freshwater of rivers.

"(The operation) was risky, but essential to give a chance to an otherwise doomed animal," the group added.

In late May, a gravely ill orca swam dozens of miles up the Seine and died of natural causes after attempts to guide it back to sea failed.

In September 2018, a beluga was spotted in the River Thames east of London, in what was then the most southerly sighting of a beluga on British shores.

Beluga whales typically live in pods in Arctic or sub-Arctic waters.

Reporting by Benoit Tessier and Benoit Van Overstraeten; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten and Richard Lough; Editing by Robert Birsel, Alexandra Hudson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 5

Angelia Gonyea
2d ago

I'm at a loss for words this poor baby should have been extracted a couple days ago. thank u everyone for doing ur best . I'm sure that ur hearts r shattered more than mine is . please let us all know what caused the death and hopefully understand why this happened

Reply
3
cyndi Lyon
2d ago

personally, I think they should have done the net rescuing right away, when the beluga was still strong. so so sad 🥺. thanks for trying

Reply
2
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Seine#River Thames#Whale#Calvados
AFP

Stranded beluga whale removed from France's Seine river: AFP

The beluga whale stranded in the river Seine in northern France was removed from the water early Wednesday in the first stage of an ambitious rescue operation, an AFP journalist said. The beluga, a protected species usually found in cold Arctic waters, will next be placed in a refrigerated truck and transported to the coast, Isabelle Dorliat-Pouzet, secretary general of the Eure prefecture, said ahead of the rescue operation.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
France
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Pets
LiveScience

The longest-living animals on Earth

The animal kingdom boasts some incredibly long lifespans that far exceed the average human's. While humans may have an "absolute limit" of 150 years (opens in new tab), this is just a blink of an eye compared with the centuries and millennia that some animals live through; and some animals can even stop or reverse the aging process altogether.
ANIMALS
IFLScience

Shark Filmed Strolling On Land Like It’s No Big Deal

If you’re scared of sharks, you can always not go in the ocean. If you’re really scared of sharks, however, there are a few islands you should avoid as well, because there are places they sometimes come onto land. Footage of one doing just that has gone viral, although it’s probably too small and cute to put you off a visit. It’s not the first time something like this has been documented, but it’s still an amazing sight.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
dailyphew.com

Dolphin Jumps Into A Boat At Sea And Kisses an Unsuspecting Dog

I must tell you that if you believed that falling in love, at first sight, was only a phenomenon that happens to individuals, you were sadly mistaken. Just wait till you hear the tale of an uncommon pair if you don’t believe me. The business MacGillivray Freeman Films, which...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

What a snap! Moment alligator leaps out of Brazilian river and devours nosy fisherman's drone in mid-flight

This is the moment a fisherman tried out his drone for the very first time before it was suddenly destroyed by an alligator in a river in central Brazil. Luciano Souza, 47, told Brazilian news outlet G1 had paid almost $1,300 for his gadget in 2020 and had planned to use it last year on his annual friends fishing trip, which was unfortunately postponed because he had contracted COVID-19.
ANIMALS
Reuters

Reuters

543K+
Followers
348K+
Post
253M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy