Pittsburgh, PA

247Sports

Conference realignment: Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick outlines criteria for joining a league

Ever since news broke that USC and UCLA would eventually be joining the Big Ten — sparking an entirely new wave of conference realignment talks — all eyes have been on Notre Dame. As the largest independent school on the market, most think Notre Dame is a prime target for any conference looking to add to its ranks. During a live chat with university vice president Lou Nanni on Wednesday, Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick provided a peak at the criteria a conference would need to fulfill for Notre Dame to join.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

4 Pittsburgh Steelers’ bold predictions for preseason opener vs Seahawks

The first signs of NFL football are upon us as the preseason has returned to whet our appetites for the full season. Two teams with some interesting storylines heading into the season are the Steelers and Seahawks. Each team is moving on from one of their franchise’s best quarterbacks and does not have a clear-cut starter for the upcoming season. This makes the preseason especially important for both sides as the QBs must take advantage of the in-game reps.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Steelers Released Wide Receiver On Thursday Afternoon

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced a pair of roster moves Thursday involving their receiving corps. Pittsburgh has signed wide receiver Christian Blake to its roster. The Northern Illinois was on the Arizona Cardinals from 2018-2021 before signing with the Atlanta Falcons. Blake has 28 career receptions for 257 yards. In order...
PITTSBURGH, PA
247Sports

Scouting take: What LSU gets in 4-star quarterback Rickie Collins

Rickie Collins, a super-talented four-star quarterback from Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn, decided to stay home, announcing Wednesday night his commitment to the LSU Tigers. In Collins, LSU lands a natural thrower with a lean, athletic build and developmental upside as his career progresses. Ranked No. 13 nationally among quarterbacks in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
thecomeback.com

Browns could add former Super Bowl quarterback after Deshaun Watson ruling

The Cleveland Browns are still in a bit of limbo as they await a final decision regarding Deshaun Watson‘s suspension. But if the Browns’ starter’s suspension is increased after the league’s appeal, Cleveland appears to have a contingency plan: San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. According...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Steelers’ Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, Kenny Pickett preseason plan

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback competition between Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett has been one of the more intriguing storylines of training camp. It just got a little more intriguing after Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announced the plan for his signal-callers for Saturday’s NFL preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks, per ESPN.
NFL
Yardbarker

Sporting News ranks Steelers' Mike Tomlin seventh-best NFL coach for 2022 season

Any list of the most-respected active NFL head coaches in the game today likely has Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers at least near the top of it. Tomlin has never posted a losing season since taking over in 2007, holds an overall regular-season record of 154-85-2, has gone 8-9 in the playoffs, and has a 1-1 mark in Super Bowl games. The 50-year-old is, however, up against it this summer following the retirement of future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and is seemingly on track to name veteran Mitchell Trubisky as his next starter and Roethlisberger's successor.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Every Wisconsin Badger on an NFL training camp roster

With NFL training camp now here, Badger stars are gearing up for another season while rookies are looking to find their way onto final rosters. A number of Wisconsin Badgers were at top of the league last season, as Jonathan Taylor was arguably the NFL’s best running back and T.J. Watt took home NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2021.
MADISON, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Mike Tomlin's Quarterback Decision

The Pittsburgh Steelers haven't officially named their starting quarterback for Week 1, but Mike Tomlin has announced a starter for their preseason opener. Speaking to reporters on Thursday morning, Tomlin revealed that Mitch Trubisky will start this Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks. The Steelers signed Trubisky to a two-year, $14.2...
PITTSBURGH, PA
247Sports

VIDEO: QB Tyler Van Dyke reviews first week of fall practices

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Watch quarterback Tyler Van Dyke following the Hurricanes' seventh fall practice on Friday morning. The Hurricanes are planning to hold 25 practices before the season opener on Sept. 3 against Bethune-Cookman. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached by e-mail...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Wake Forest Football prepares for life without Sam Hartman while Hartman prepares for yet another comeback

Sam Hartman is mortal, but that’s a lesson he learned long ago. Three days before the state championship game as a sophomore playing for Charlotte's Davidson Day, Hartman’s brother Demitri Allison passed away. Five weeks prior to his junior season, Hartman couldn’t sleep because of the intense pain caused by baseball-sized abscess on his esophagus, before having surgery that caused him to lose more than 30 pounds. Then heading into his senior year, Davidson Day folded because it didn't have enough players. Nine games into his freshman season at Wake Forest, Hartman broke his leg in a home loss to Syracuse.
WAKE FOREST, NC
247Sports

Max Carroll set announce commitment on 247Sports YouTube Channel

Three-star Memphis, Tennessee athlete Max Carroll is set to announce his collegiate commitment. The Briarcrest Christian star will reveal where he'll be playing at the next level on the 247Sports YouTube Channel at 4:30 ET/3:30 CT. Carroll's finalist list includes five programs. Michigan, Texas A&M, TCU, Vanderbilt and Alabama State...
MEMPHIS, TN
