News4Jax.com
Ring found in Fernandina Beach: Are you the owner?
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – A Nassau County resident found a ring near Sliders restaurant in Fernandina Beach and turned it in to News4JAX in hopes of finding the owner of the jewelry. The ring is silver in color. It has an inscription on the outer portion of the band....
coastalillustrated.com
Sweet treats + a fresh start
Sometimes the timing is perfect. Today’s edition of Coastal Illustrated was written during my birthday week, and on the eve of that momentous occasion I had the privilege of visiting three of the area’s favorite bakeries – Dulce Dough Donuts & Bakery, Sweet Mama’s and SugarBakers – and touring a gorgeous home. And they call this work?
Waycross Journal-Herald
Judge Clarence Donald Blount
BLACKSHEAR — Judge Clarence Blount passed away at his home with his family by his side on Sunday, August 7, 2022. He was 96. Blount was born, May 16, 1926 to the late Mae Couch and Charlie B. Blount of Pierce County. Judge Blount graduated from Blackshear High School...
Waycross Journal-Herald
Weekly Video: August 9th, 2022
Dancing with the Southern Stars happened this past Saturday with an amazing event which raised more than $153,382 for The Magnolia House - Shelter for the Abused and Satilla Advocacy Services. Congrats to David Shields III, and Ivey Thrift for winning first place and raising $28,444.32 and all the other winners.
wfxl.com
Valdosta woman reported missing by family in Lowndes, Lanier County
The Lanier County Sheriff's Office needs help locating a missing woman. Deputies say that Tonya Hicks was reported as missing by her family. Family members say that Hicks lives in Valdosta, but was last seen in Lanier County. Deputies add that Hicks may be driving a silver, Nissan Sentra. Anyone...
Waycross Journal-Herald
Philip Warren King
WAYCROSS — Philip Warren King bid this world adieu and transitioned to heaven Monday, August 1, 2022, following an extended illness. Born into a family of then nine, on November 9, 1959, to Sam and Ecie King, King was the baby for a while until his youngest brother came into the world.
News4Jax.com
Soldier from Baker County among 2 killed by falling tree during training in Georgia
Two soldiers, one of whom was from Baker County, were killed in a weather-related incident Tuesday during training on a mountain in the northern part of Georgia, U.S. Army officials at Fort Benning said. Army Ranger candidates Staff Sgt. George Taber — who News4JAX confirmed was from Glen St. Mary,...
wtoc.com
Smiley Elementary closed Wednesday due to water issues
LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Smiley Elementary School will be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 10, due to water and sewage issues, according to the school system. Students were dismissed early on Tuesday after being taken to Long County High to use those facilities. Again, students will not report to Smiley...
Folkston PD safely stopped car thief with stolen patrol car in chase down U.S. 1
FOLKSTON, Ga. — The Charlton County Sheriff’s Office reported that it successfully and safely stopped a patrol car thief after a high-speed chase on U.S.-1. STORY: Florida Republican leaders react to Mar-a-Lago FBI search, one calls for special session. According to a Facebook post by Sheriff Robert Phillips,...
Brunswick honors Ahmaud Arbery day after end of hate crimes case
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A crowd of dozens chanted on a sweltering street corner Tuesday as Ahmaud Arbery’s hometown unveiled new street signs honoring the young Black man who was fatally shot after being chased by three white men in a nearby neighborhood — a crime local officials vowed to never forget. Arbery’s parents joined the celebration […]
Waycross Journal-Herald
Shelvie Jean Moore
BLACKSHEAR — Shelvie Jean Moore, 85 of Blackshear died Friday evening, August 5, 2022, at her residence after an extended illness. Mrs. Moore was born in Waycross to the late Talmadge Wildes and Mellie Teston Wildes and made Waycross her home for most of her life until her move to Pierce County in 1988. She retired from Ware County School System in 1998 after serving as a nutritionist for many years. Along with her husband, she owned and operated Ready Go Barbecue on Lesher Street for many years. She was a long-time member of Ben James Primitive Baptist Church.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Atkinson, Clinch, Coffee, Ware by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 12:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-11 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Atkinson; Clinch; Coffee; Ware The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Coffee County in southeastern Georgia Southeastern Atkinson County in southeastern Georgia Northwestern Ware County in southeastern Georgia North central Clinch County in southeastern Georgia * Until 100 PM EDT. * At 1231 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cogdell, or 9 miles north of Argyle, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Dixie Union, Pebble Hill, Millwood and Axson. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
douglasnow.com
Drug unit reports busy July
The Coffee County Drug Unit (CCDU) announced another slew of arrests made in July, varying from charges of possession of methamphetamine to the distribution of controlled substances. The arrests include:. July 11. The CCDU arrested Berrie Durrance on an outstanding warrant for a parole violation. CCDU officers located two wanted...
Waycross Journal-Herald
Dancing with the Southern Stars
Dancers participating in the eighth annual “Dancing with the Southern Stars” Saturday at Ware County Middle School Auditorium made the community proud with their display of talent and their effort to raise more than $153,382 for Magnolia House and Satilla Advocacy Services. Dazzling costumes, fancy footwork and popular...
WALB 10
Another arrest made in Lanier Co. fatal shooting, another still wanted
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Another man was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Lanier County. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said on June 18, three men traveling in a car on Highway 221 in Lanier County were shot by people in another vehicle. One of those men died and the two others survived.
Man accused of family violence in multiple instances arrested in Glynn County
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of violence toward his family multiple times was arrested by the Glynn County Police Department on Monday. Durego Antwan Davis, 37, surrendered to officers after refusing to come out of his apartment, GCPD says. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD:...
douglasnow.com
61-year-old charged with two counts of child molestation
A 61-year-old man from Douglas, identified as Ethan Rogers, was recently arrested on two counts of child molestation by officers from the Coffee County Sheriff's Office. A CCSO deputy reported that on July 29, he was dispatched to a Douglas residence and spoke to a woman who said Rogers had molested her child the previous night. The victim spoke to the deputy and reported that she was at a friend's house and was riding a four-wheeler with Rogers after he "insisted" he ride on the same ATV as her.
More life sentences handed down in Arbery case
A federal court Monday sentenced the father and son responsible for murdering a Black jogger near Brunswick to life in prison. Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was shot to death in February 2020 by Greg McMichael and his son, Travis. The two men chased Arbery down a street in a pickup truck after observing him on the property […] The post More life sentences handed down in Arbery case appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
‘He will live on:’ Arbery family, civil rights activists reflect on lasting legacy
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — For the Arbery family, it’s been a heart-wrenching journey since Ahmaud was shot and killed on a sunny Sunday afternoon in the Satilla Shores neighborhood of Brunswick. Two and a half years later, the family said they feel they finally got full justice. The three men responsible for Arbery’s death will […]
