BLACKSHEAR — Shelvie Jean Moore, 85 of Blackshear died Friday evening, August 5, 2022, at her residence after an extended illness. Mrs. Moore was born in Waycross to the late Talmadge Wildes and Mellie Teston Wildes and made Waycross her home for most of her life until her move to Pierce County in 1988. She retired from Ware County School System in 1998 after serving as a nutritionist for many years. Along with her husband, she owned and operated Ready Go Barbecue on Lesher Street for many years. She was a long-time member of Ben James Primitive Baptist Church.

