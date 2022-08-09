ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waycross, GA

News4Jax.com

Ring found in Fernandina Beach: Are you the owner?

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – A Nassau County resident found a ring near Sliders restaurant in Fernandina Beach and turned it in to News4JAX in hopes of finding the owner of the jewelry. The ring is silver in color. It has an inscription on the outer portion of the band....
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
coastalillustrated.com

Sweet treats + a fresh start

Sometimes the timing is perfect. Today’s edition of Coastal Illustrated was written during my birthday week, and on the eve of that momentous occasion I had the privilege of visiting three of the area’s favorite bakeries – Dulce Dough Donuts & Bakery, Sweet Mama’s and SugarBakers – and touring a gorgeous home. And they call this work?
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
Waycross Journal-Herald

Judge Clarence Donald Blount

BLACKSHEAR — Judge Clarence Blount passed away at his home with his family by his side on Sunday, August 7, 2022. He was 96. Blount was born, May 16, 1926 to the late Mae Couch and Charlie B. Blount of Pierce County. Judge Blount graduated from Blackshear High School...
WAYCROSS, GA
Waycross Journal-Herald

Weekly Video: August 9th, 2022

Dancing with the Southern Stars happened this past Saturday with an amazing event which raised more than $153,382 for The Magnolia House - Shelter for the Abused and Satilla Advocacy Services. Congrats to David Shields III, and Ivey Thrift for winning first place and raising $28,444.32 and all the other winners.
WAYCROSS, GA
Waycross Journal-Herald

Philip Warren King

WAYCROSS — Philip Warren King bid this world adieu and transitioned to heaven Monday, August 1, 2022, following an extended illness. Born into a family of then nine, on November 9, 1959, to Sam and Ecie King, King was the baby for a while until his youngest brother came into the world.
WAYCROSS, GA
wtoc.com

Smiley Elementary closed Wednesday due to water issues

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Smiley Elementary School will be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 10, due to water and sewage issues, according to the school system. Students were dismissed early on Tuesday after being taken to Long County High to use those facilities. Again, students will not report to Smiley...
LONG COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Brunswick honors Ahmaud Arbery day after end of hate crimes case

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A crowd of dozens chanted on a sweltering street corner Tuesday as Ahmaud Arbery’s hometown unveiled new street signs honoring the young Black man who was fatally shot after being chased by three white men in a nearby neighborhood — a crime local officials vowed to never forget. Arbery’s parents joined the celebration […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
Waycross Journal-Herald

Shelvie Jean Moore

BLACKSHEAR — Shelvie Jean Moore, 85 of Blackshear died Friday evening, August 5, 2022, at her residence after an extended illness. Mrs. Moore was born in Waycross to the late Talmadge Wildes and Mellie Teston Wildes and made Waycross her home for most of her life until her move to Pierce County in 1988. She retired from Ware County School System in 1998 after serving as a nutritionist for many years. Along with her husband, she owned and operated Ready Go Barbecue on Lesher Street for many years. She was a long-time member of Ben James Primitive Baptist Church.
BLACKSHEAR, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Atkinson, Clinch, Coffee, Ware by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-11 12:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-11 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Atkinson; Clinch; Coffee; Ware The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Coffee County in southeastern Georgia Southeastern Atkinson County in southeastern Georgia Northwestern Ware County in southeastern Georgia North central Clinch County in southeastern Georgia * Until 100 PM EDT. * At 1231 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cogdell, or 9 miles north of Argyle, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Dixie Union, Pebble Hill, Millwood and Axson. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ATKINSON COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

Drug unit reports busy July

The Coffee County Drug Unit (CCDU) announced another slew of arrests made in July, varying from charges of possession of methamphetamine to the distribution of controlled substances. The arrests include:. July 11. The CCDU arrested Berrie Durrance on an outstanding warrant for a parole violation. CCDU officers located two wanted...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
Waycross Journal-Herald

Dancing with the Southern Stars

Dancers participating in the eighth annual “Dancing with the Southern Stars” Saturday at Ware County Middle School Auditorium made the community proud with their display of talent and their effort to raise more than $153,382 for Magnolia House and Satilla Advocacy Services. Dazzling costumes, fancy footwork and popular...
WARE COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

61-year-old charged with two counts of child molestation

A 61-year-old man from Douglas, identified as Ethan Rogers, was recently arrested on two counts of child molestation by officers from the Coffee County Sheriff's Office. A CCSO deputy reported that on July 29, he was dispatched to a Douglas residence and spoke to a woman who said Rogers had molested her child the previous night. The victim spoke to the deputy and reported that she was at a friend's house and was riding a four-wheeler with Rogers after he "insisted" he ride on the same ATV as her.
DOUGLAS, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

More life sentences handed down in Arbery case

A federal court Monday sentenced the father and son responsible for murdering a Black jogger near Brunswick to life in prison. Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was shot to death in February 2020 by Greg McMichael and his son, Travis. The two men chased Arbery down a street in a pickup truck after observing him on the property […] The post More life sentences handed down in Arbery case appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BRUNSWICK, GA

