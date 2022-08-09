Read full article on original website
Philip Warren King
WAYCROSS — Philip Warren King bid this world adieu and transitioned to heaven Monday, August 1, 2022, following an extended illness. Born into a family of then nine, on November 9, 1959, to Sam and Ecie King, King was the baby for a while until his youngest brother came into the world.
Weekly Video: August 9th, 2022
Dancing with the Southern Stars happened this past Saturday with an amazing event which raised more than $153,382 for The Magnolia House - Shelter for the Abused and Satilla Advocacy Services. Congrats to David Shields III, and Ivey Thrift for winning first place and raising $28,444.32 and all the other winners.
Shelvie Jean Moore
BLACKSHEAR — Shelvie Jean Moore, 85 of Blackshear died Friday evening, August 5, 2022, at her residence after an extended illness. Mrs. Moore was born in Waycross to the late Talmadge Wildes and Mellie Teston Wildes and made Waycross her home for most of her life until her move to Pierce County in 1988. She retired from Ware County School System in 1998 after serving as a nutritionist for many years. Along with her husband, she owned and operated Ready Go Barbecue on Lesher Street for many years. She was a long-time member of Ben James Primitive Baptist Church.
Sweet treats + a fresh start
Sometimes the timing is perfect. Today’s edition of Coastal Illustrated was written during my birthday week, and on the eve of that momentous occasion I had the privilege of visiting three of the area’s favorite bakeries – Dulce Dough Donuts & Bakery, Sweet Mama’s and SugarBakers – and touring a gorgeous home. And they call this work?
Wanell Boyd
MANOR — Mrs. Wanell Boyd, 77, died Sunday evening, August 7, 2022 at her residence in Manor after an extended illness. Mrs. Boyd was a native of Clinch County, but lived most of her life in Manor. She was formerly employed by Spear Drug Store, King Edward Cigar Factory, Coat Factory and Piggly Wiggly. She was a member of Camp Branch Church of God of Prophecy.
Joseph Emanual Simmons
WAYCROSS — Mr. Joseph Emanual Simmons, Jr., age 67, of Waycross, passed away Sunday afternoon, July 31, 2022, at Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside following a brief illness. Born June 4, 1955, in Ridgeland, S.C., Simmons was a son of the late Joseph E. Simmons, Sr. and Jessie Lee...
Sweet spots: Bakeries share top treats
How many times has “I could sure go for something sweet …” been uttered? There is no way to know, but what is easy to find out is where to get a fix when out and about in the Golden Isles. We dropped in on three favorite sweets shops that specialize in everything from donuts to cakes and everything in between, picked up a couple of recipes, and learned what people eat to calm their sweet tooth.
Judge Clarence Donald Blount
BLACKSHEAR — Judge Clarence Blount passed away at his home with his family by his side on Sunday, August 7, 2022. He was 96. Blount was born, May 16, 1926 to the late Mae Couch and Charlie B. Blount of Pierce County. Judge Blount graduated from Blackshear High School...
5th annual Community Block Party a success
VALDOSTA – Citizens from Valdosta and surrounding cities and counties participated in the fifth annual community block party on August 6. Citizens from Valdosta and surrounding cities and counties participated in the fifth annual community block party on August 6, hosted by the Neighborhood Development and Community Protection departments.
August 9th, 2022- Fishing Report
The number of reports declined with most school systems starting back this week. Fishing is a great way to relax. • Clyo on the Savannah River – 5.6 feet and falling. • Abbeville on the Ocmulgee – 3.7 feet and rising. • Doctortown on the Altamaha – 5.9...
Historical buildings bringing new life to downtown Valdosta
Two projects are forging ahead to preserve history while making way for a prosperous future in downtown Valdosta.
Ring found in Fernandina Beach: Are you the owner?
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – A Nassau County resident found a ring near Sliders restaurant in Fernandina Beach and turned it in to News4JAX in hopes of finding the owner of the jewelry. The ring is silver in color. It has an inscription on the outer portion of the band....
‘He will live on:’ Arbery family, civil rights activists reflect on lasting legacy
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — For the Arbery family, it’s been a heart-wrenching journey since Ahmaud was shot and killed on a sunny Sunday afternoon in the Satilla Shores neighborhood of Brunswick. Two and a half years later, the family said they feel they finally got full justice. The three men responsible for Arbery’s death will […]
5 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often and don't know where to go for a nice dinner then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: five amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are great for both a casual meal with a group of friends or some family members but are also a good option for celebrating a special occasion. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients and serving absolutely delicious food. On top of that, the service and atmosphere are amazing as well. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
WGTC students receive nursing pins
VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Associate of Science Nursing students were honored with a pinning ceremony. Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) students received their nursing pins during a recent ceremony. The nurse’s pin is part of the nurse’s uniform and is symbolic of a badge of office and achievement, and a great honor to receive. The ASN graduates participated in the commencement ceremony held at the UGA Conference Center in Tifton in July.
Soldier from Baker County among 2 killed by falling tree during training in Georgia
Two soldiers, one of whom was from Baker County, were killed in a weather-related incident Tuesday during training on a mountain in the northern part of Georgia, U.S. Army officials at Fort Benning said. Army Ranger candidates Staff Sgt. George Taber — who News4JAX confirmed was from Glen St. Mary,...
Valdosta State University supports Kingsland revitalization and recovery planning efforts
Valdosta State University faculty recently developed a needs assessment to support a Coastal Georgia community as it works towards inclusive recovery following the global pandemic known as COVID-19. The 40-plus-question needs assessment survey went live a few days ago in Kingsland, Georgia, and Dr. Joseph Robbins and Dr. Keith Lee Jr. from VSU’s Department of Political Science says residents are already responding.
St. Simons Island man gets time served for bomb threat to New York IRS office
A 34-year-old Glynn County man accused of threatening to blow up an Internal Revenue Service office in New York was sentenced to time served and placed on three years of supervised release. Benjamin Stasko, of St. Simons Island, had previously pleaded guilty to a charge of Interstate Transmission of a...
Smiley Elementary closed Wednesday due to water issues
LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Smiley Elementary School will be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 10, due to water and sewage issues, according to the school system. Students were dismissed early on Tuesday after being taken to Long County High to use those facilities. Again, students will not report to Smiley...
‘She is safe’: Police identify bloodied woman seen screaming for help from truck
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Update 10:03 a.m. EDT:. Police said that they were able to find a woman seen bloodied and screaming for help from a truck, and that the case was a misunderstanding. In a news release, the South Brunswick Police Department said that the break in the...
