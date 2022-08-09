Read full article on original website
Waycross Journal-Herald
Toni Renee Carter
WAYCROSS — Ms. Toni Renee Carter, 60, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at her residence in Waycross surrounded by her family following an extended illness. Mrs. Carter was born in Alma to the late James “Jimmy” Middleton Carter, Jr., and Nelda Gayle Wheeler Carter. She was a member of Southside Baptist Church.
Philip Warren King
WAYCROSS — Philip Warren King bid this world adieu and transitioned to heaven Monday, August 1, 2022, following an extended illness. Born into a family of then nine, on November 9, 1959, to Sam and Ecie King, King was the baby for a while until his youngest brother came into the world.
Wanell Boyd
MANOR — Mrs. Wanell Boyd, 77, died Sunday evening, August 7, 2022 at her residence in Manor after an extended illness. Mrs. Boyd was a native of Clinch County, but lived most of her life in Manor. She was formerly employed by Spear Drug Store, King Edward Cigar Factory, Coat Factory and Piggly Wiggly. She was a member of Camp Branch Church of God of Prophecy.
Judge Clarence Donald Blount
BLACKSHEAR — Judge Clarence Blount passed away at his home with his family by his side on Sunday, August 7, 2022. He was 96. Blount was born, May 16, 1926 to the late Mae Couch and Charlie B. Blount of Pierce County. Judge Blount graduated from Blackshear High School...
Waycross Journal-Herald
Weekly Video: August 9th, 2022
Dancing with the Southern Stars happened this past Saturday with an amazing event which raised more than $153,382 for The Magnolia House - Shelter for the Abused and Satilla Advocacy Services. Congrats to David Shields III, and Ivey Thrift for winning first place and raising $28,444.32 and all the other winners.
Valdosta woman reported missing by family in Lowndes, Lanier County
The Lanier County Sheriff's Office needs help locating a missing woman. Deputies say that Tonya Hicks was reported as missing by her family. Family members say that Hicks lives in Valdosta, but was last seen in Lanier County. Deputies add that Hicks may be driving a silver, Nissan Sentra. Anyone...
5 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often and don't know where to go for a nice dinner then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: five amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are great for both a casual meal with a group of friends or some family members but are also a good option for celebrating a special occasion. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients and serving absolutely delicious food. On top of that, the service and atmosphere are amazing as well. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
One arrested, four wanted for RICO charges
The Douglas Police Department has charged five individuals with RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) and various white-collar crimes. Georgia law says a person may be charged with RICO (O.C.G.A. 16-14-4) if they participate in an interrelated pattern of criminal activity motivated by or resulting in monetary gain or economic or physical threat or injury.
Fort Stewart police officer dies in Liberty County crash
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A Fort Stewart Department of Defense police officer was killed in a car crash last week in Liberty County. According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper, Christopher Ashdown the July 28 crash claimed the life of Thomas Biele, 54. Ashdown said Biele was attempting to make a left turn onto Elam […]
‘She is safe’: Police identify bloodied woman seen screaming for help from truck
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Update 10:03 a.m. EDT:. Police said that they were able to find a woman seen bloodied and screaming for help from a truck, and that the case was a misunderstanding. In a news release, the South Brunswick Police Department said that the break in the...
