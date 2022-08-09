Read full article on original website
Former Florida State defensive backs lands in Big Ten
The veteran defensive back is moving on to his third program in three years.
Florida State Football: Mike Norvell explains why team is in Jacksonville, player updates and more
Florida State football coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media following the Seminoles' first of two fall camp practices that took place in Jacksonville this week. Norvell spoke about Lawrance Toafili play during camp thus far, the improved play of Jordan Travis and more. Florida State went 5-7 last season,...
UCF football: Gus Malzahn talks Knights QB competition between Mikey Keene, John Rhys Plumlee
The UCF Knights have an intriguing quarterback battle between Mikey Keene and John Rhys Plumlee. Gus Malzahn, entering his second year as head coach at UCF, is in the process of finding a full-time replacement for quarterback Dillon Gabriel, the Knights’ former starter who was injured in Week 3 of 2021 and subsequently transferred to Oklahoma this offseason. Keene started in his place last fall while Plumlee transferred in from Ole Miss after splitting time at quarterback and wide receiver.
VIDEO: Clips from FSU's fall camp practice in Jacksonville on Thursday
Florida State football traveled over to Jacksonville, Florida to hold two fall camp practices on the campus of UNF. The first practice was held Thursday morning and the media had video access to three of the first four practice periods. Noles247 has compiled clips from today's practice:
VIDEO: Coach Ike Hilliard discusses Auburn's new receivers
AUBURN, Alabama–The Auburn football team has three true freshmen plus a pair of transfers looking to bolster the wide receivers corps for the 2022 football season. Their position coach, Ike Hilliard, is also in his first season with Coach Bryan Harsin's Tigers. Hilliard gives his take on what he...
FSU Preseason Practice No. 13 Observations and Takeaways (from Jacksonville)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Florida State made their way to Jacksonville on Thursday for the first of two practices on the campus of the University of North Florida. The trip to Jacksonville is to present a different setting for the Seminoles. Make them uncomfortable to some degree to see how they respond. FSU has just one football field at their disposal and no indoor facility to immediately retreat to, so the practice is different than when they work just outside the friendly confines of Doak Campbell Stadium. Also, Mike Norvell wanted heat and humidity and Jacksonville delivered, but a bit of cloud cover saved the team from dealing constantly with direct sun beating down on them.
WATCH: Mike Norvell recaps two-day stay in Jacksonville, talks center position
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Florida State held their final fall camp practice in Jacksonville on Friday and Mike Norvell was made available to the media afterwards. Norvell talked about the experience for his team in Jacksonville, who’s working at the center position and a variety of other topics.
WATCH: Jammie Robinson on recent defensive performances in practice, being prepped for Jacksonville trip
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Florida State veteran safety Jammie Robinson spoke with the media on Thursday after the team's first of two practices on the campus of the University of North Florida in Jacksonville, Fla. He spoke about recent defensive performances in practice. He also spoke about being prepared for the trip to Jacksonville this year after first experiencing the preseason roadie a season ago. The full video is below:
Recruits now able to attend Georgia-Florida game in Jacksonville
One of the debates that has carried on around Georgia football for several years now revolves around the Bulldogs’ annual game against Florida in Jacksonville and the recruiting disadvantage the Bulldogs face having one less home game every other year. Now, it appears that disadvantage will no longer be an issue.
Athlon Sports Ranks The No. 1 Quarterback In College Football
Following a remarkable first season as Alabama's starter, Bryce Young has quickly claimed the crown as college football's best quarterback. Athlon Sports went through the significant undertaking of ranking all 131 anticipated starting quarterbacks across Division I. The list, presented by Steven Lassan, weighed factors beyond past performance and NFL potential such as talent, the player's supporting cast, and scheme changes.
George Pickens is NFL's Next Star WR
The Pittsburgh Steelers got a steal with the 52nd pick in the NFL Draft, selecting George Pickens. Maybe it was his ACL injury in college or some attitude issues people like to make bigger than they are, but whatever the reason was for 32 teams to pass up on the George product, Pittsburgh is thrilled. Not only did they draft their next offensive weapon, but they added the NFL's next star wide receiver.
How Lane Kiffin's dog, Juice, has become the face of Ole Miss football
Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin's dog, Juice, charmed his way into becoming the face of the Rebels' program. His popularity only grows.
2022 SEC Football Preview: Auburn Tigers
The college football season is approaching. Each SEC team will be previewed before the season. Here is the 2022 SEC Football Preview: Auburn Tigers. Bryan Harsin’s first year in Auburn didn’t go the greatest. Setback by some injuries the Tigers finished just 6-6 with a loss to Houston in the Birmingham Bowl. On top of that starting quarterback, Bo Nix transferred after the season meaning backup TJ Finley will need to build upon his 2021 numbers or else they’ll need to rely on a transfer.
4-Star Quarterback Rickie Collins Announces His Commitment
Rickie Collins is staying in Louisiana. The four-star quarterback from Baton Rouge's Woodlawn High School announced his commitment to LSU on Wednesday night. Collins, who decommitted from Purdue on Aug. 1, revealed his new pick in a video posted on Twitter. Per 247Sports, Collins is the No. 13-ranked quarterback from...
Recruits now allowed at Georgia-Florida game: What does it mean?
Few rivalry games in the Southeast mean more than the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party. Interstate rivals Florida and Georgia have been facing off for nearly 100 years, save for a wartime interruption in the 1940s. And since 1933, the game has been played in Jacksonville in all but two instances.
Alabama football: Louisville transfer WR Tyler Harrell sticking out to QB Bryce Young
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young proved just how special he is at the position last season by winning the Heisman Trophy in his first year as a starting quarterback for one of the top programs in the country. A huge factor in that was the weapons he had at wide receiver. Alabama is hopeful that Louisville transfer wide receiver Tyler Harrell, can help replace some of the talent lost to the NFL Draft. Young recently praised Harrell during Alabama's fall camp.
WATCH: OL Bless Harris on Thursday practice in Jacksonville, talks transition from FCS to FBS
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Florida State offensive lineman Bless Harris was made available to the media on Thursday after FSU finished their first of two practices in Jacksonville this week. Harris spoke about his transition from the FCS to the FBS level, being coached by Alex Atkins and the adversity that comes with playing out of your comfort zone. The video of that interview can be seen below:
Erk Russell Classic shines spotlight on high school teams and legendary Georgia Southern coach
STATESBORO, Ga. — Bulloch County is going to be well represented at the 11th annual Erk Russell Classic. Statesboro High, Southeast Bulloch and Portal will all play in the annual football games at Allen E. Paulson Stadium at Georgia Southern. Statesboro will meet SEB on Saturday, August 27 at...
On3 names No.7 ranked Texas A&M ‘Overrated’
Here we go again… shortly after Athlon Sports released their “anonymous coach takes” where one unknown individual took a cheap shot at Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher, stating “they’re every bit an 8-4 program”, with Fisher justifiably refraining from letting any emotions towards the dig show their face. On Tuesday, On3 writer Jesse Simonton published an article titled “Overrated, Underrated or Just Right? Breaking down SEC teams in the preseason Coaches Poll”, placing the No.7 ranked Aggies in the ‘overrated” category, which personally comes as no surprise. Simonton stated his reasoning for their placing with the following explanation: Jimbo Fisher’s Aggies are...
Florida Gators football: Billy Napier 'very pleased with' Anthony Richardson, Jack Miller among UF's top QBs
In addition to a coaching change, the Florida Gators enter the 2022 season with a couple of capable quarterbacks. With Emory Jones now gone, UF turns to Anthony Richardson, with Jack Miller backing him up. During a recent press conference, first-year head coach Billy Napier explained where his quarterbacks are at.
