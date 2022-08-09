Read full article on original website
Waycross Journal-Herald
Patricia Lynn ‘Patti’ Fitchett
WAYCROSS — Patricia Lynn “Patti” Fitchett, 67 of Waycross died Friday morning, August 5, 2022, at her residence after an extended illness. Mrs. Fitchett was born in Alma, Ga., to the late David Lynn and Dorothy Guinelle Lynn, and made Waycross her home for most of her life. She worked for Varn Timber for many years and retired as a sales manager. She was a lady who enjoyed life and loved her grandbabies, she could often be found reading or either in the garden planting flowers or vegetables. She was a passionate UGA Bulldogs fan. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Taylor Brianna Fitchett.
‘They were ready to explode’: Magnet fishers find military rockets in Georgia river
FORT STEWART, Ga. — A pair of YouTubers known for their incredible magnet fishing catches found a bag full of military equipment and active rockets in a Georgia river but are also facing fines. According to WSB-TV, Matt Jackson and Bryce Nachtwey travel around the country, throwing magnets into...
Waycross Journal-Herald
Joseph Emanual Simmons
WAYCROSS — Mr. Joseph Emanual Simmons, Jr., age 67, of Waycross, passed away Sunday afternoon, July 31, 2022, at Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside following a brief illness. Born June 4, 1955, in Ridgeland, S.C., Simmons was a son of the late Joseph E. Simmons, Sr. and Jessie Lee...
wfxl.com
Valdosta State University supports Kingsland revitalization and recovery planning efforts
Valdosta State University faculty recently developed a needs assessment to support a Coastal Georgia community as it works towards inclusive recovery following the global pandemic known as COVID-19. The 40-plus-question needs assessment survey went live a few days ago in Kingsland, Georgia, and Dr. Joseph Robbins and Dr. Keith Lee Jr. from VSU’s Department of Political Science says residents are already responding.
Waycross Journal-Herald
Toni Renee Carter
WAYCROSS — Ms. Toni Renee Carter, 60, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at her residence in Waycross surrounded by her family following an extended illness. Mrs. Carter was born in Alma to the late James “Jimmy” Middleton Carter, Jr., and Nelda Gayle Wheeler Carter. She was a member of Southside Baptist Church.
News4Jax.com
Soldier from Baker County among 2 killed by falling tree during training in Georgia
Two soldiers, one of whom was from Baker County, were killed in a weather-related incident Tuesday during training on a mountain in the northern part of Georgia, U.S. Army officials at Fort Benning said. Army Ranger candidates Staff Sgt. George Taber — who News4JAX confirmed was from Glen St. Mary,...
News4Jax.com
St. Simons Island man gets time served for bomb threat to New York IRS office
A 34-year-old Glynn County man accused of threatening to blow up an Internal Revenue Service office in New York was sentenced to time served and placed on three years of supervised release. Benjamin Stasko, of St. Simons Island, had previously pleaded guilty to a charge of Interstate Transmission of a...
Georgia city honors Ahmaud Arbery with street sign
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The coastal city of Brunswick, Georgia, where Ahmaud Arbery was killed, is honoring the slain 25-year-old with a street sign. "The hardest part is knowing he is no longer with me," Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, said at Tuesday's unveiling. "But I look at the change that...
Waycross Journal-Herald
Philip Warren King
WAYCROSS — Philip Warren King bid this world adieu and transitioned to heaven Monday, August 1, 2022, following an extended illness. Born into a family of then nine, on November 9, 1959, to Sam and Ecie King, King was the baby for a while until his youngest brother came into the world.
‘He will live on:’ Arbery family, civil rights activists reflect on lasting legacy
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — For the Arbery family, it’s been a heart-wrenching journey since Ahmaud was shot and killed on a sunny Sunday afternoon in the Satilla Shores neighborhood of Brunswick. Two and a half years later, the family said they feel they finally got full justice. The three men responsible for Arbery’s death will […]
Waycross Journal-Herald
Weekly Video: August 9th, 2022
Dancing with the Southern Stars happened this past Saturday with an amazing event which raised more than $153,382 for The Magnolia House - Shelter for the Abused and Satilla Advocacy Services. Congrats to David Shields III, and Ivey Thrift for winning first place and raising $28,444.32 and all the other winners.
Clayton News Daily
Ten Georgia rural hospitals to receive $9M in stabilization grants from state agency
(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Community Health has awarded $9 million in Rural Hospital Stabilization Grants to 10 rural Georgia hospitals. The hospitals will each receive $900,000 to support initiatives strengthening underserved communities' access to care. The Rural Hospital Stabilization Grant, established in 2014, ostensibly helps...
News4Jax.com
Ring found in Fernandina Beach: Are you the owner?
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – A Nassau County resident found a ring near Sliders restaurant in Fernandina Beach and turned it in to News4JAX in hopes of finding the owner of the jewelry. The ring is silver in color. It has an inscription on the outer portion of the band....
Free microchipping clinic in Liberty County
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — Liberty County Animal Services will be hosting a free microchipping clinic for residents of the Lowcountry. According to Liberty County Animal Services, the shelter will be hosting a free microchipping event for community members of the Lowcountry. Participants do not have to live in Liberty County in order to take […]
WJCL
Magnet fishers face fines after pulling weapons from Fort Stewart river
FORT STEWART, Ga. — Two magnet fishers at the center of a viral video are facing hundreds of dollars in fines after they pulled some wild stuff from the waters in Fort Stewart. Matt Jackson and Bryce Nachtwey travel all across the country throwing their magnets in, pulling up...
More life sentences handed down in Arbery case
A federal court Monday sentenced the father and son responsible for murdering a Black jogger near Brunswick to life in prison. Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was shot to death in February 2020 by Greg McMichael and his son, Travis. The two men chased Arbery down a street in a pickup truck after observing him on the property […] The post More life sentences handed down in Arbery case appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
wfxl.com
Valdosta woman reported missing by family in Lowndes, Lanier County
The Lanier County Sheriff's Office needs help locating a missing woman. Deputies say that Tonya Hicks was reported as missing by her family. Family members say that Hicks lives in Valdosta, but was last seen in Lanier County. Deputies add that Hicks may be driving a silver, Nissan Sentra. Anyone...
WALB 10
Another arrest made in Lanier Co. fatal shooting, another still wanted
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Another man was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Lanier County. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said on June 18, three men traveling in a car on Highway 221 in Lanier County were shot by people in another vehicle. One of those men died and the two others survived.
Folkston PD safely stopped car thief with stolen patrol car in chase down U.S. 1
FOLKSTON, Ga. — The Charlton County Sheriff’s Office reported that it successfully and safely stopped a patrol car thief after a high-speed chase on U.S.-1. STORY: Florida Republican leaders react to Mar-a-Lago FBI search, one calls for special session. According to a Facebook post by Sheriff Robert Phillips,...
wtoc.com
Smiley Elementary closed Wednesday due to water issues
LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Smiley Elementary School will be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 10, due to water and sewage issues, according to the school system. Students were dismissed early on Tuesday after being taken to Long County High to use those facilities. Again, students will not report to Smiley...
