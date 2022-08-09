WAYCROSS — Patricia Lynn “Patti” Fitchett, 67 of Waycross died Friday morning, August 5, 2022, at her residence after an extended illness. Mrs. Fitchett was born in Alma, Ga., to the late David Lynn and Dorothy Guinelle Lynn, and made Waycross her home for most of her life. She worked for Varn Timber for many years and retired as a sales manager. She was a lady who enjoyed life and loved her grandbabies, she could often be found reading or either in the garden planting flowers or vegetables. She was a passionate UGA Bulldogs fan. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Taylor Brianna Fitchett.

2 DAYS AGO