Read full article on original website
Related
Waycross Journal-Herald
Patricia Lynn ‘Patti’ Fitchett
WAYCROSS — Patricia Lynn “Patti” Fitchett, 67 of Waycross died Friday morning, August 5, 2022, at her residence after an extended illness. Mrs. Fitchett was born in Alma, Ga., to the late David Lynn and Dorothy Guinelle Lynn, and made Waycross her home for most of her life. She worked for Varn Timber for many years and retired as a sales manager. She was a lady who enjoyed life and loved her grandbabies, she could often be found reading or either in the garden planting flowers or vegetables. She was a passionate UGA Bulldogs fan. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Taylor Brianna Fitchett.
Waycross Journal-Herald
Shelvie Jean Moore
BLACKSHEAR — Shelvie Jean Moore, 85 of Blackshear died Friday evening, August 5, 2022, at her residence after an extended illness. Mrs. Moore was born in Waycross to the late Talmadge Wildes and Mellie Teston Wildes and made Waycross her home for most of her life until her move to Pierce County in 1988. She retired from Ware County School System in 1998 after serving as a nutritionist for many years. Along with her husband, she owned and operated Ready Go Barbecue on Lesher Street for many years. She was a long-time member of Ben James Primitive Baptist Church.
Waycross Journal-Herald
Philip Warren King
WAYCROSS — Philip Warren King bid this world adieu and transitioned to heaven Monday, August 1, 2022, following an extended illness. Born into a family of then nine, on November 9, 1959, to Sam and Ecie King, King was the baby for a while until his youngest brother came into the world.
Waycross Journal-Herald
Judge Clarence Donald Blount
BLACKSHEAR — Judge Clarence Blount passed away at his home with his family by his side on Sunday, August 7, 2022. He was 96. Blount was born, May 16, 1926 to the late Mae Couch and Charlie B. Blount of Pierce County. Judge Blount graduated from Blackshear High School...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waycross Journal-Herald
Weekly Video: August 9th, 2022
Dancing with the Southern Stars happened this past Saturday with an amazing event which raised more than $153,382 for The Magnolia House - Shelter for the Abused and Satilla Advocacy Services. Congrats to David Shields III, and Ivey Thrift for winning first place and raising $28,444.32 and all the other winners.
Waycross Journal-Herald
Wanell Boyd
MANOR — Mrs. Wanell Boyd, 77, died Sunday evening, August 7, 2022 at her residence in Manor after an extended illness. Mrs. Boyd was a native of Clinch County, but lived most of her life in Manor. She was formerly employed by Spear Drug Store, King Edward Cigar Factory, Coat Factory and Piggly Wiggly. She was a member of Camp Branch Church of God of Prophecy.
Comments / 0