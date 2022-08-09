Read full article on original website
Waycross Journal-Herald
Joseph Emanual Simmons
WAYCROSS — Mr. Joseph Emanual Simmons, Jr., age 67, of Waycross, passed away Sunday afternoon, July 31, 2022, at Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside following a brief illness. Born June 4, 1955, in Ridgeland, S.C., Simmons was a son of the late Joseph E. Simmons, Sr. and Jessie Lee...
Waycross Journal-Herald
Toni Renee Carter
WAYCROSS — Ms. Toni Renee Carter, 60, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at her residence in Waycross surrounded by her family following an extended illness. Mrs. Carter was born in Alma to the late James “Jimmy” Middleton Carter, Jr., and Nelda Gayle Wheeler Carter. She was a member of Southside Baptist Church.
Waycross Journal-Herald
Judge Clarence Donald Blount
BLACKSHEAR — Judge Clarence Blount passed away at his home with his family by his side on Sunday, August 7, 2022. He was 96. Blount was born, May 16, 1926 to the late Mae Couch and Charlie B. Blount of Pierce County. Judge Blount graduated from Blackshear High School...
Waycross Journal-Herald
Shelvie Jean Moore
BLACKSHEAR — Shelvie Jean Moore, 85 of Blackshear died Friday evening, August 5, 2022, at her residence after an extended illness. Mrs. Moore was born in Waycross to the late Talmadge Wildes and Mellie Teston Wildes and made Waycross her home for most of her life until her move to Pierce County in 1988. She retired from Ware County School System in 1998 after serving as a nutritionist for many years. Along with her husband, she owned and operated Ready Go Barbecue on Lesher Street for many years. She was a long-time member of Ben James Primitive Baptist Church.
Waycross Journal-Herald
Weekly Video: August 9th, 2022
Dancing with the Southern Stars happened this past Saturday with an amazing event which raised more than $153,382 for The Magnolia House - Shelter for the Abused and Satilla Advocacy Services. Congrats to David Shields III, and Ivey Thrift for winning first place and raising $28,444.32 and all the other winners.
News4Jax.com
Ring found in Fernandina Beach: Are you the owner?
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – A Nassau County resident found a ring near Sliders restaurant in Fernandina Beach and turned it in to News4JAX in hopes of finding the owner of the jewelry. The ring is silver in color. It has an inscription on the outer portion of the band....
wfxl.com
Valdosta woman reported missing by family in Lowndes, Lanier County
The Lanier County Sheriff's Office needs help locating a missing woman. Deputies say that Tonya Hicks was reported as missing by her family. Family members say that Hicks lives in Valdosta, but was last seen in Lanier County. Deputies add that Hicks may be driving a silver, Nissan Sentra. Anyone...
WALB 10
Another arrest made in Lanier Co. fatal shooting, another still wanted
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Another man was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Lanier County. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said on June 18, three men traveling in a car on Highway 221 in Lanier County were shot by people in another vehicle. One of those men died and the two others survived.
douglasnow.com
GBI makes another arrest in shooting of death of Savion McRae
The GBI arrested Travion Snell, age 22, of Douglas, on August 3, 2022, and charged him with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault in relation to the shooting of Savion McRae that happened on June 18, 2022. Shamond Campbell, age 18, of Douglas, was previously arrested for Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault. Campbell and Snell are at the Lowndes County Jail. Rodarious "Rod" Swanson, age 24, is still wanted on the charges of Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault.
Waycross Journal-Herald
Dancing with the Southern Stars
Dancers participating in the eighth annual “Dancing with the Southern Stars” Saturday at Ware County Middle School Auditorium made the community proud with their display of talent and their effort to raise more than $153,382 for Magnolia House and Satilla Advocacy Services. Dazzling costumes, fancy footwork and popular...
If you happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often and don't know where to go for a nice dinner then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: five amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are great for both a casual meal with a group of friends or some family members but are also a good option for celebrating a special occasion. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients and serving absolutely delicious food. On top of that, the service and atmosphere are amazing as well. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
douglasnow.com
61-year-old charged with two counts of child molestation
A 61-year-old man from Douglas, identified as Ethan Rogers, was recently arrested on two counts of child molestation by officers from the Coffee County Sheriff's Office. A CCSO deputy reported that on July 29, he was dispatched to a Douglas residence and spoke to a woman who said Rogers had molested her child the previous night. The victim spoke to the deputy and reported that she was at a friend's house and was riding a four-wheeler with Rogers after he "insisted" he ride on the same ATV as her.
News4Jax.com
St. Simons Island man gets time served for bomb threat to New York IRS office
A 34-year-old Glynn County man accused of threatening to blow up an Internal Revenue Service office in New York was sentenced to time served and placed on three years of supervised release. Benjamin Stasko, of St. Simons Island, had previously pleaded guilty to a charge of Interstate Transmission of a...
Man accused of family violence in multiple instances arrested in Glynn County
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of violence toward his family multiple times was arrested by the Glynn County Police Department on Monday. Durego Antwan Davis, 37, surrendered to officers after refusing to come out of his apartment, GCPD says. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD:...
wtoc.com
Smiley Elementary closed Wednesday due to water issues
LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Smiley Elementary School will be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 10, due to water and sewage issues, according to the school system. Students were dismissed early on Tuesday after being taken to Long County High to use those facilities. Again, students will not report to Smiley...
‘She is safe’: Police identify bloodied woman seen screaming for help from truck
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Update 10:03 a.m. EDT:. Police said that they were able to find a woman seen bloodied and screaming for help from a truck, and that the case was a misunderstanding. In a news release, the South Brunswick Police Department said that the break in the...
