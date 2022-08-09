Read full article on original website
Related
NASCAR World Reacts To Tony Stewart's Big Announcement
NASCAR legend Tony Stewart is officially getting into the NFT space. Via Bob Pockrass, Smoke Racing's collection will feature various cars that he's raced in over the course of his remarkable career and each signature NFT will be accompanied by an autographed Tony Stewart firesuit. The NASCAR world reacted to...
NASCAR Veteran Reveals What Bubba Wallace Texted Him After Race
Bubba Wallace and Joey Logano both finished in the top five at the FireKeepers Casino 400 in Michigan last weekend. Wallace edged out Logano and Kyle Larson to finish second in the race behind Kevin Harvick. Larson came in third with Logano finishing fourth. Wallace apparently was annoyed with Logano...
NASCAR: Kurt Busch out, replacement confirmed for Richmond
Ty Gibbs is set to replace Kurt Busch at 23XI Racing once again, this time in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway. While his target return date was set for this Sunday, 23XI Racing’s Kurt Busch is set to miss a fourth consecutive NASCAR Cup Series race following his qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway three weekends ago.
NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace's Driver Admission
Over the weekend, Bubba Wallace and Joey Logano found themselves in a battle for second place at the FireKeepers Casino 400. Wallace ultimately finished the race in second. Following this intense battle at Michigan International Speedway, Wallace had a conversation with Logano. During an appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Logano...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
NASCAR weekend schedule at Richmond Raceway
The hunt for playoff positions in the NASCAR Cup Series will continue this weekend at Richmond Raceway, one of the oldest tracks on the Cup schedule. Sunday’s 400-lap, 300-mile race will provide another opportunity to drivers who have not won a race to visit victory lane and join the 15 winners already on the playoff grid. Ryan Blaney holds the 16th (and last) spot on the grid via points. Martin Truex Jr. is the first driver below the cutoff line.
NASCAR World Reacts To The 2023 Noah Gragson News
On Wednesday, Petty GMS Motorsports announced the final addition to its 2023 driver lineup. Up-and-coming NASCAR star Noah Gragson has been promoted to the Cup Series full-time and will drive the No. 42 car for the Richard Petty and Maury Gallagher-owned organization. The NASCAR world took to Twitter to react...
NASCAR TV Ratings: August 2022 (Michigan International Speedway)
Michigan International Speedway tv ratings; Data from every race in 2022. Last weekend, NASCAR rolled into Michigan International Speedway. The 2-mile track hosted the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and ARCA Series. View NASCAR tv ratings below. Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race brought 1,002,000 to their TV screens. That was...
CBS Sports
NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond: How to watch, preview, picks for the Federated Auto Parts 400
When it comes to the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, Richmond Raceway has a long history of determining which drivers will get the opportunity to race for a championship and which won't. As the site of the cutoff race for NASCAR's original Chase for the Cup format, the bright lights of the Virginia short track were the stage where championship ambitions were either made or broken for good. But in nearly 20 years of playoff racing in the Cup Series, it's never seen anything like the push for the 2022 playoffs.
Noah Gragson will drive the No. 42 car for Petty GMS Motorsports in 2023
Noah Gragson will drive the No. 42 car for Petty GMS Motorsports on a full-time basis starting next season. Let's dive into the move for Gragson and Petty GMS.
NBC Sports
Nashville observations: Music City Grand Prix remained chaotically on brand for IndyCar
NASHVILLE, Tennessee – Same song, different verse for the Music City Grand Prix and the NTT IndyCar Series?. Well, maybe on the track — but the notes also weren’t exactly the same for the second trip to Nashvegas. The bright lights and bachelorette parties of Broadway still...
Richmond TV Schedule: August 2022 (NASCAR)
This weekend, NASCAR returns to Richmond, Virginia. The 0.75-mile oval is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series. View the NASCAR tv schedule for Richmond Raceway below. Richmond Menu. Truck: Prac/Qual | Race. Cup: Prac/Qual | Race. NASCAR Cup Purse. $7,144,995. NASCAR Truck Purse. $744,951. NASCAR TV...
Autoweek.com
NHRA Funny Cars Faster Than Top Fuel Dragsters—It Has Happened
The technology behind a both an NHRA Top Fuel dragster and a Funny Car is stunning, a true engineering feat of genius. However, the long, skinny power-producers, with the skinny front tires and the fat slick in the backs of the Top Fuel dragsters till are the headliners of the sport—until John Force flipped the script in 1998 at Englishtown, N.J.
Camila Cabello's New Man Austin Kevitch Made A Miami Dating App & Bhad Bhabie Invested In It
Camila Cabello has a new man and she went public with him while her ex, Shawn Mendes, spent his 24th birthday weekend in Miami earlier this week. The new man's name is Austin Kevitch and he's the CEO of a wildly exclusive dating app, Lox Club. It's not just any...
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally 2022: See the Best Pics From the Tattoo Contest
The 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally held its historic tattoo contest earlier this week. And yesterday, the official rally Instagram page finally showed off some of the best works of ink that walked in front of the judges. The contest took place on Tuesday, August 9th, and featured both new and...
The FADER
Rosalía beats the heat in the “Despechá” video
We're more than halfway done 2022 and Rosalía's album Motomami is still very easily a top 3 project of the year. Last month the Spanish flamenco artist took a victory lap of sorts with the release of a brand new single called "Despechá," a song first premiered during shows on her Motomami world tour. Today, she shares the track's music video.
Comments / 0