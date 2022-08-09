Read full article on original website
Conference realignment: Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick outlines criteria for joining a league
Ever since news broke that USC and UCLA would eventually be joining the Big Ten — sparking an entirely new wave of conference realignment talks — all eyes have been on Notre Dame. As the largest independent school on the market, most think Notre Dame is a prime target for any conference looking to add to its ranks. During a live chat with university vice president Lou Nanni on Wednesday, Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick provided a peak at the criteria a conference would need to fulfill for Notre Dame to join.
Pittsburgh Steelers announce starting quarterback for preseason game versus Seattle
The Pittsburgh Steelers are going full-steam ahead with quarterback Mitch Trubisky. Head coach Mike Tomlin announced on Thursday that Trubisky will play and start in Saturday’s preseason game versus the Seattle Seahawks. It’s the Steelers’ first preseason game of the 2022 season and the first showing of the squad without legendary QB Ben Roethlisberger.
Steelers Released Wide Receiver On Thursday Afternoon
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced a pair of roster moves Thursday involving their receiving corps. Pittsburgh has signed wide receiver Christian Blake to its roster. The Northern Illinois was on the Arizona Cardinals from 2018-2021 before signing with the Atlanta Falcons. Blake has 28 career receptions for 257 yards. In order...
4 Pittsburgh Steelers’ bold predictions for preseason opener vs Seahawks
The first signs of NFL football are upon us as the preseason has returned to whet our appetites for the full season. Two teams with some interesting storylines heading into the season are the Steelers and Seahawks. Each team is moving on from one of their franchise’s best quarterbacks and does not have a clear-cut starter for the upcoming season. This makes the preseason especially important for both sides as the QBs must take advantage of the in-game reps.
New York Jets at Philadelphia Eagles odds, picks and prediction
The New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles meet in their preseason opener Friday. Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Jets vs. Eagles odds, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets. The Jets have already...
thecomeback.com
Browns could add former Super Bowl quarterback after Deshaun Watson ruling
The Cleveland Browns are still in a bit of limbo as they await a final decision regarding Deshaun Watson‘s suspension. But if the Browns’ starter’s suspension is increased after the league’s appeal, Cleveland appears to have a contingency plan: San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. According...
247Sports
Scouting take: What LSU gets in 4-star quarterback Rickie Collins
Rickie Collins, a super-talented four-star quarterback from Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn, decided to stay home, announcing Wednesday night his commitment to the LSU Tigers. In Collins, LSU lands a natural thrower with a lean, athletic build and developmental upside as his career progresses. Ranked No. 13 nationally among quarterbacks in...
New Penn State QB commit Jaxon Smolik "can make any throw that you need"
New Penn State quarterback commit Jaxon Smolik is typically a chill guy. But a visit to Happy Valley earlier this summer certainly elevated the juices the for the West Des Moines (Iowa) Dowling Catholic signal-caller. And the feeling that trip gave him certainly never wore off with the 6-foot-2, 200-pound...
Sporting News ranks Steelers' Mike Tomlin seventh-best NFL coach for 2022 season
Any list of the most-respected active NFL head coaches in the game today likely has Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers at least near the top of it. Tomlin has never posted a losing season since taking over in 2007, holds an overall regular-season record of 154-85-2, has gone 8-9 in the playoffs, and has a 1-1 mark in Super Bowl games. The 50-year-old is, however, up against it this summer following the retirement of future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and is seemingly on track to name veteran Mitchell Trubisky as his next starter and Roethlisberger's successor.
22 Days to Kansas Football: Camp Update - Reed-Adams, Berryhill among most improved
The last few days of camp press conferences have highlighted big improvements from the offensive line and linebackers.
Every Wisconsin Badger on an NFL training camp roster
With NFL training camp now here, Badger stars are gearing up for another season while rookies are looking to find their way onto final rosters. A number of Wisconsin Badgers were at top of the league last season, as Jonathan Taylor was arguably the NFL’s best running back and T.J. Watt took home NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2021.
NFL World Reacts To Mike Tomlin's Quarterback Decision
The Pittsburgh Steelers haven't officially named their starting quarterback for Week 1, but Mike Tomlin has announced a starter for their preseason opener. Speaking to reporters on Thursday morning, Tomlin revealed that Mitch Trubisky will start this Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks. The Steelers signed Trubisky to a two-year, $14.2...
Peach State 2024 OL excited by first P5 offer from UF
Peach State OL in the class of 2024 was excited to land his first power five offer. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Browns Deshaun Watson Issues Apology to Women he has Impacted
Prior to returning to the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson issued an apology to women impacted by him.
Bigger, quicker Dez Tell competing for top spot on Louisville defensive line
Louisville defensive lineman Dezmond Tell has drawn praise from coaches and teammates for efforts since the end of the 2021 season. Working with UofL strength coach Ben Sowders, Tell has bulked up while also becoming quicker in his play. The third-year Cardinal, who entered fall camp at the top of...
VIDEO: QB Tyler Van Dyke reviews first week of fall practices
CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Watch quarterback Tyler Van Dyke following the Hurricanes' seventh fall practice on Friday morning. The Hurricanes are planning to hold 25 practices before the season opener on Sept. 3 against Bethune-Cookman. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached by e-mail...
Max Carroll set announce commitment on 247Sports YouTube Channel
Three-star Memphis, Tennessee athlete Max Carroll is set to announce his collegiate commitment. The Briarcrest Christian star will reveal where he'll be playing at the next level on the 247Sports YouTube Channel at 4:30 ET/3:30 CT. Carroll's finalist list includes five programs. Michigan, Texas A&M, TCU, Vanderbilt and Alabama State...
Coach TV: Tom Allen speaks to media after week two of fall camp
Watch and listen to what Indiana football head coach Tom Allen had to say Friday following IU's first scrimmage of fall practice.
Zach Charbonnet on More Leadership, Improvement, O-Line
UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet talked Friday after practice about trying to provide more leadership this year, what he worked on to improve in the offseason, his impression of the offensive line, and more.
Nick Saban: 'I've never been tempted to leave Alabama'
When was the last time Nick Saban was truly tempted to leave Alabama?. That was the question posed to the Crimson Tide head football coach on Friday morning during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show. It likely was brought up with the reports that Saban considered leaving his post at Alabama for a College GameDay role at ESPN following the 2013 season, an 11-2 year for the Tide. But Saban said he hasn’t thought about leaving.
247Sports
