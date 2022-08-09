Read full article on original website
New photos offer a sneak peek into artwork installed at future Grand Av Arts/Bunker Hill station
New photos reveal two of the Metro Art-commissioned artworks that will greet transit riders at the underground Grand Av Arts/Bunker Hill Station, currently under construction along Grand Avenue in Downtown Los Angeles. An abstract geyser of color leaps up the wall in the Metro Art commissioned artwork High Prismatic by...
Upcoming Community Open-House Meetings for the C Line (Green) Extension to Torrance project
The C Line (Green) Extension to Torrance project is hosting community open-house meetings and a virtual meeting this month to provide an update on the project. The project is studying potential light rail route options between the existing Redondo Beach Station and the under-construction Torrance Transit Center. The Project would be 4.5 miles and provide two new stations. This extension will provide alternatives to congestion along the busy I-405 corridor and also more transit options in this region by connecting to the existing Metro Rail A (Blue) and future K (Crenshaw/LAX) Lines.
