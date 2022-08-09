The C Line (Green) Extension to Torrance project is hosting community open-house meetings and a virtual meeting this month to provide an update on the project. The project is studying potential light rail route options between the existing Redondo Beach Station and the under-construction Torrance Transit Center. The Project would be 4.5 miles and provide two new stations. This extension will provide alternatives to congestion along the busy I-405 corridor and also more transit options in this region by connecting to the existing Metro Rail A (Blue) and future K (Crenshaw/LAX) Lines.

1 DAY AGO