Dana White explains why Bo Nickal was not given UFC contract after looking 'incredible' at DWCS

By Matthew Wells, Ken Hathaway
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
LAS VEGAS – UFC president Dana White believes in Bo Nickal’s abilities as a fighter, but still wasn’t ready to give him a UFC contract on Tuesday evening.

In the feature bout of Dana White’s Contender Series 49, Nickal stepped into the cage for the second time as a professional fighter and made quick work of his opponent Zack Borrego, tapping him with a rear-naked choke in just over a minute.

Typically, that sort of performance is almost a guarantee for a UFC contract on DWCS, however, Nickal’s lack of experience as a pro gave White pause when it came time to issue contracts at the end of the show.

“He’s 1-0, 2-0 now, fought a kid that was 3-0, made it look really easy,” White told reporters including MMA Junkie at the post-fight news conference. “Let’s get him one more fight and let’s test him. (If he) Gets past that with flying colors, we bring him in and we give him a fight in the UFC.

I think only one guy has come in at like 1-0 and did anything and I think it was Brock (Lesnar), and to be honest with you, I don’t remember. Brock was something like that. So, yeah, he’s a stud.”

Nickal entered his DWCS bout with a lot of hype given his credentials as a three-time NCAA Division I champion wrestler. That decorated background is one of the main reasons he was given the opportunity to compete for a shot at the UFC after only one professional bout.

“I don’t know what else he could have done to look any better,” White said. “He looked incredible. The only reason I didn’t sign him tonight is because he’s 2-0 now. … We got eight more weeks of this. Why not have him fight here again, you know what I mean? It just makes sense.”

Instead of extending a UFC contract to Nickal, White will bring Nickal back for a second fight on DWCS later this season. According to White, if he wins the second fight, he will be a UFC middleweight.

Related
BBC

Tyson Fury says he will stay retired and 'walk away' from boxing

Tyson Fury has "finally decided to walk away" from boxing after confirming he is staying retired. The undefeated WBC heavyweight champion, 34, said he was retiring after beating Dillian Whyte in April. But on Tuesday he urged fellow Briton Derek Chisora to accept his offer of a trilogy bout, while...
WWE
Dana White
Bo Nickal
Lesnar
MMA Fighting

Jiu-jitsu legend Leandro Lo shot to death in Brazil

Leandro Lo was declared brain dead after getting shot in the head during a concert in Sao Paulo on early Sunday morning, his lawyer confirmed to news outlet G1. According to the police report filed Sunday (h/t Combate), before Lo was confirmed dead, police officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo is a suspect in the investigation of Lo’s murder.
PUBLIC SAFETY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Yazmin Jauregui reveals what Dana White told her after UFC on ESPN 41 win

SAN DIEGO – Yazmin Jauregui made quite the impression with those in attendance Saturday at UFC on ESPN 41, including Dana White. Immediately after a three-round unanimous decision win for Jauregui (9-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) in a battle against fellow promotional debutant Iasmin Lucindo (13-5 MMA, 0-1 UFC), the UFC president was there to greet her outside the cage.
SAN DIEGO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

After quick upset of Austin Vanderford, Aaron Jeffery ready to get right back to work

Aaron Jeffery wanted to show off his Canadian wrestling, but a quick knockout of a recent title challenger will have to do. Jeffery took his fight with Austin Vanderford on short notice for Bellator 284 this past Friday in South Dakota. Vanderford was looking to rebound from a title loss to now-former middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi. But Jeffery had other ideas.
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

