Boise, ID

MIX 106

The Best Most Unique Cocktail in Boise is Here

Ever heard the expression, "a man's man?" Well, we'll do you one better. Water Bear Bar is a bartender's bar. No, really. Water Bear Bar was founded by two female bartenders with an acumen for hospitality and concocting killer cocktails. Nestled on 9th Street in Downtown Boise, Water Bear Bar...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Is Launching a Small Business in Idaho a Good Idea in 2022?

There have been many, many times this year where I’ve heard about small businesses closing their stores permanently, even right here in the Treasure Valley. (Shop local people!) And I’ve seen plenty of lists/articles over the recent months displaying that some states have totally boomed during (and after) the lockdowns, and some states are really, really struggling.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Top 5 Places to Go Bowling in the Boise Area

Alright, let’s roll Idaho! According to National Today, it’s officially National Bowling Day!. What better way to celebrate than by taking a break from our mundane routines and making some time for bowling with our friends and family?. Keep scrolling for a list of the Top 5 Places...
BOISE, ID
Boise, ID
Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Pets & Animals
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Pets & Animals
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
MIX 106

11 of America’s Most Amazing Motorcycle Road Trips

In the world of hogs and honeys, Idaho rates as prime motorcycle country. Beautiful blacktops, sweeping curves, steep canyons, and rolling hills make the Gem State the ideal landscape for any motorcycle expeditionist. Check out the Snake River-to-Super Volcano-to-Earthquake Lake-to-West Yellow Stone-Run, and the Murphy Loop, three of Idaho’s most...
NAMPA, ID
MIX 106

Boise Soul Food Festival Takes Over This Weekend

We don't have to tell you this--but we're going to remind you anyway: Boise is GROWING. Really, the entire State of Idaho is growing and there's not much to be done about it. Some people love it, others hate it--and some are just going with the flow?. Curses can come...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Three Boise Area Restaurants Where Visiting Celebrities Ate

Boise is starting to gain national recognition for its food and restaurants lately. Even though the pandemic sadly forced some favorites and long standing Idaho eateries to close. New and prosperous dinning experiences have been popping up all over the Treasure Valley over the last few years. So what classic favorite or fresh new places have been requested by musicians and celebrities to eat?
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Are You Brave Enough For This Exciting, Frightening, and Secretive Boise Volunteer Position?

If there's something strange in your neighborhood, who you gonna call?! And if there's something weird, and it don't look good, who you gonna call?!. The not-for-profit paranormal investigators are calling on YOU! Big River Paranormal Idaho says they're "often imitated, never duplicated!" After 19 years of serving Idaho, their craft and services have gained respect and notoriety throughout the Pacific Northwest.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Boise Area Parks That Boast The Best Fun!

According to Unlimited Play, a nonprofit devoted to building fully accessible playgrounds, play is a "critical part of [the] physical, emotional, mental, and social development [of] every child." The organization contends this is especially true for differently-abled children. And we wholeheartedly agree. All kids deserve the thrilling experience of conquering the 'big slide' or touching the sky with their sneakers on a swing with mega sway!
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Top and Bottom Ranked Elementary, Middle and High Schools in Idaho

Idaho and Treasure Valley area schools are getting ready for students to head back soon. How do school rankings look for the Boise metro area?. A website called greatschools.org is an independent non-profit organization that uses metrics from schools to give a "well-rounded picture" of how effectively each school serves its students. They mostly rank based on: Student Progress Rating or Academic Progress Rating, College Readiness Rating (high schools only), Equity Rating (designed to measure how well a school serves the academic development of disadvantaged student groups), and Test Score Rating.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Boise Talk Show Host Responds To Ammon Bundy’s Letter

I appreciate your letter and your kind words. I consider you a friend and a patriot. Whether we agree on everything or not, your courage to sacrifice your liberties for the betterment of others cannot be questioned. You are indeed someone who walks the walk in today's polarized cancel culture...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Boise Home Prices Rising Thanks To Rich Outsiders Report Says

The Boise housing market leads the nation in rich out-of-state folks driving up the average home price to historical levels, a new report from a prominent publication. The pandemic fueled the flight of high-tech, highly compensated remote workers that chose to move to Idaho. The one time left for dead,...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

$3 Million Boise Foothills Retreat Has Stunning Views

Y’all this is a dream home if you're looking to be right in the foothills!. This Boise property is a 6-bedroom, 6-bathroom luxury home with 6,909 square feet, and it’s currently listed at $2,995,000... The home’s listing says... “Your Boise Foothills Retreat awaits! This custom, panoramic view...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Where Would The Center Of Boise’s Upside Down Be?

There are going to be Stranger Things: Season 4 spoilers aplenty below. Ok. Now that Stranger Things: Season 4 has wrapped up and we're all on pins and needles waiting for the final season to drop, we've been thinking. In the show, the Upside Down basically mirrors Hawkins (the city where the show takes place), including some iconic landmarks of the small Indiana town.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

MIX 106

Boise, ID
Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

