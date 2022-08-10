Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
goldcountrymedia.com
Bluegrass band AJ Lee and Blue Summit to play at Auburn State Theatre
AJ LEE AND BLUE SUMMIT Date and time: Saturday, Aug. 20, 7:30 p.m. Location: Auburn State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn Run time: 2 hours with intermission Reserved seating: $25 plus $6 fees Box office: AuburnStateTheatre.org or 530-885-0156. AJ Lee and Blue Summit has caused a sensation on the Northern...
goldcountrymedia.com
Tuned-up teen: Loomis native Kenna Mitchell is making a name for herself as Late Model driver
Racing has always had Kenna Mitchell’s interest. Not only did she grow up around it, it's in her blood. “My dad raced a lot when I was a little kid, which made me want to race because I always loved watching him,” Mitchell said in an interview with the Auburn Journal.
goldcountrymedia.com
Commentary: When your reputation is at stake
There’s a joke that asks, “How do you tell the difference between Catholics and Baptists in a liquor store?”. The answer is, “The Catholics are the only ones talking to each other.”. My father, a good Baptist pastor, didn’t like that joke. His strategy toward liquor stores...
goldcountrymedia.com
Capital Crew keeps winning
Coming off of a successful competitive rowing season this past spring, Capital Crew juniors continue to strike gold in the summer of 2022. After winning gold at the USRowing Youth National Championships in June, Elsa Hartman, a 2022 graduate of Granite Bay High, was selected for and participated in US Rowing’s U19 selection camp. Camp invitees were competing for spots on USRowing's Under 19 National Team in the men's and women's four, four with coxswain, quadruple sculls, and eight that will represent the U.S. at the 2022 World Rowing Under 19 Championships July 27-31 in Varese, Italy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
goldcountrymedia.com
Robert "Bob" Borg 8/17/1934 - 7/26/2022
Robert “Bob” Borg was called home to the Pearly Gates, which he may have helped build, on July 26, 2022. A well-respected carpenter, Bob constructed many of the mausoleums throughout San Francisco, where he was born and raised. Born on August 17, 1934, to the late Paul Borg...
goldcountrymedia.com
Nominations open for Auburn Journal's 2022 McCann Award
McCann Award The award was named in honor of longtime Auburn Journal employee Vernon Gould McCann. The former business manager for the Journal was known to roll up his sleeves and get jobs done. He helped bring the Gold Country Fair to Auburn, served 50 years as a volunteer for the Auburn Fire Department, would hand deliver the Journal to subscribers who were hospitalized, and during World War II, he made sure every service member from Auburn received a copy of the paper. McCann died in 1978, but his legacy forges on.
goldcountrymedia.com
SAFE Credit Union expanded to west Roseville
SAFE Credit Union opened a new branch in west Roseville on July 18 in the Campus Oaks Shopping Center. The new location is at 1541 Blue Oaks Blvd, on the corner of Blue Oaks and Woodcreek Oaks boulevards within the Campus Oaks Shopping Center. “The (Roseville) community continues to grow...
goldcountrymedia.com
Lincoln Police Logs
Daniel Guzman, 20 of Lincoln was arrested at 12:01 a.m. July 31 for Driving Under the Influence (DUI) at the 2800 block of Highway 193. He was booked into the South Placer Jail. Drunk driver was reported at 12:01 a.m. July 31 at the shopping center at the 30 block...
RELATED PEOPLE
goldcountrymedia.com
Discussions continue for consideration of restricting parking on narrow Colfax roadways
The Colfax City Council continued discussions Wednesday regarding the regulation or prohibition of parking on narrow residential streets. Discussions were initially broached during the June 8 meeting due to complaints the council and city staff received regarding parked vehicles hindering the access of emergency and utility vehicles on narrow roadways. Colfax City Attorney Mick Cabral confirmed signage would need to be posted for enforcement to be conducted if the city proceeded with parking restrictions. The council directed city staff to propose language to be added to the Colfax Municipal Code to restrict or prohibit parking on narrow streets within city limits.
Comments / 0