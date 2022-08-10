ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hennepin County, MN

Former public defender on top in Hennepin County Attorney primary race

By BringMeTheNews
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gtxru_0hBK5FTI00
BringMeTheNews

Hennepin County voters on Tuesday took to the primary election polls to narrow the field of candidates vying to become the county's next top prosecutor.

Seven candidates entered the running following the retirement of longtime Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman.

DFL-endorsed candidate Mary Moriarty, former chief public defender in Hennepin County, was comfortably in first place with more than 36% of the votes with 393 of 397 precincts reporting results around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

She will proceed to a run-off in November, when she will take on Martha Holton Dimick, who finished second in Tuesday's vote.

Dimick, a retired judge, landed second with around 17% of the votes with 393 of 397 precincts reporting results, inching ahead of Minnesota House majority leader Ryan Winkler.

Tad Jude had just over 10% of the vote at the same time on Tuesday night.

Other candidates Paul Ostrow, Saraswati Singh and Jarvis Jones pulled around 8%, 7% and 3% of the remaining votes, respectively.

Comments / 0

Related
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

First Black Hennepin County Sheriff imminent; Omar barely holds seat & more

Dawanna Witt and Mary Moriarty were among the top vote-getters for their respective races for Hennepin County Sheriff and Hennepin County Attorney. In November, both will face moderate candidates who received the second-most votes, Joseph Banks and Martha Holton Dimick. Meanwhile, Rep. Ilhan Omar barely held onto her congressional seat...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

Controversial State Representative Ousted in Tuesday Primary

(KNSI) — Controversial Minnesota State Representative John Thompson is out of the running for re-election after Tuesday’s primary loss. DFL challenger Liz Lee defeated him. Thompson made headlines in 2020 before he was even elected after he went on a violent rampage following the death of George Floyd....
MINNESOTA STATE
bulletin-news.com

Ilhan Omar Calls Minneapolis Mayor ‘Incompetent’ In Public Spat

Between centrist-liberal Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and progressive Rep. Ilhan Omar, there is no love lost. Following the congresswoman’s close victory in the primary on Tuesday, the two are now publicly arguing. Frey gave his support to Don Samuels, Omar’s pro-police opponent, the week before the election. Even though...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Elections
Local
Minnesota Government
County
Hennepin County, MN
Hennepin County, MN
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Winkler
Person
Saraswati Singh
Person
Tad Jude
Bring Me The News

Strike vote set for 15,000 Minnesota nurses

Minnesota Nurses Association on the picket line at Allina Health's Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn. on June 1. Photo courtesy of Minnesota Nurses Association. The Minnesota Nurses Association announced a vote will be held Monday to authorize a strike for the union's 15,000 nurses in the Twin Cities and...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

What to watch for in 2022 Minnesota primary elections

Voters across Minnesota will head to the polls Tuesday to vote in the state's primary elections. Here's a lowdown on where and how to vote, and the races to keep an eye on:. Most polls allow voting from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you're in line by 8 p.m., you are still allowed to vote. In order to vote, you must meet the following requirements, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office:
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Attorney#Election Polls#Primary Election#Public Defender#Politics Local#Election Local#Dfl#Minnesota House
KFIL Radio

Rochester Arrest Leads to Prison Sentence For Prolific Shoplifter

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Olmsted County judge has sentenced a woman to 19 months in prison in a shoplifting case. 34-year-old Miranda Roberts earlier entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a felony charge of aiding and abetting felony theft. Four other counts of felony theft or aiding and abetting felony theft were dismissed.
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

6 transportation projects in Minnesota get $100M federal funding

Minnesota will receive $99.4 million for six transportation infrastructure projects from a round of funding confirmed by the Biden Administration Thursday. The funds are part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, funding for which has been boosted by President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which passed in a bipartisan vote last year.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Tech Dirt

Cop Official Complains Cops Are Unfairly Hated, Refuses To Recognize Law Enforcement’s Lack Of Accountability

From the can't-see-the-forest-for-the-line-of-blue-trees dept. This op-ed for Police1, written by longtime law enforcement officer/official Booker Hodges (currently the chief of the Bloomington, MN police department), may have its heart partially in the right place but it’s wrong in all the wrong places. Entitled “Why we need to talk about...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Kat Kountry 105

It’s Illegal to Have a Muddy Vehicle in This Minnesota Town

We have all heard for years that Minnesota has some "dumb laws". In fact, there is a website where you can check out all of the dumb/strange laws that are still on the books in Minnesota. Most of which are not enforced. Like the "no eating hamburgers on Sundays". I think all of us (unless you are a vegetarian) have eaten a hamburger on a Sunday at some point in our lives.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

CDC raises COVID risk ratings in Minnesota, eases national guidance

A sign, photographed on Nov. 23, 2020, encourages people to take safety precautions as they enter the COVID-19 saliva testing site at Ridgeview Elementary School in Bloomington. The CDC recently lifted several recommended restrictions for fighting the spread of COVID. Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News 2020. On Thursday the...
MINNESOTA STATE
ccxmedia.org

Tenants at New Hope Apartment Building Raise Concerns

Tenants at a New Hope apartment building are raising concerns, saying work orders are not being met and staff is mistreating them. Tyrone Murphy has lived at Kings Manor in New Hope for about 11 years but that changed recently after he received an eviction letter. The letter, dated June...
NEW HOPE, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
74K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy