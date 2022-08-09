ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cincy Jungle

How to watch the Bengals’ preseason opener vs. Cardinals

The Cincinnati Bengals will be kicking off the preseason by hosting the Arizona Cardinals in the newly named Paycor Stadium. We won’t see much or any of the starters this week, but it is a great chance to see the players fighting to climb the depth chart or take a roster spot.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Details Emerge From Tom Brady's Absence For Personal Reasons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been absent from practice for several days now for what has been described as "personal reasons." But according to one NFL insider, he may be gone for a little while longer at least. Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the Buccaneers are "on board" with his reasons for being absent.
TAMPA, FL
247Sports

Conference realignment: Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick outlines criteria for joining a league

Ever since news broke that USC and UCLA would eventually be joining the Big Ten — sparking an entirely new wave of conference realignment talks — all eyes have been on Notre Dame. As the largest independent school on the market, most think Notre Dame is a prime target for any conference looking to add to its ranks. During a live chat with university vice president Lou Nanni on Wednesday, Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick provided a peak at the criteria a conference would need to fulfill for Notre Dame to join.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
247Sports

Gamecocks lose transfer guard for the season

South Carolina basketball guard Ebrima Dibba will miss the entirety of the 2022-23 campaign with a torn achilles tendon. Dibba, a transfer from Coastal Carolina, has already undergone successful surgery for the injury. Dibba wasn’t on campus long before suffering the injury. He didn’t arrive to school until July 9...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Top five senior Mookie Cook commits to Oregon for second time

In the spring, Oregon thought they had locked up one of the most talented players from the state in the last 25 years. Then in June, five-star Portland native Mookie Cook had second thoughts about returning to his home state after he finished up his senior season at Phoenix (Ariz.) Compass Prep.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josina Anderson
FOX Sports

Malik Willis shines in Titans debut vs. Ravens | THE HERD

Malik Willis had an eye-grabbing NFL debut, completing six of his 11 passes for 145 total yards and a rushing touchdown in the Tennessee Titans' 23-10 preseason loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The Liberty product raised a few questions about his game heading into the 2022 NFL Draft but Colin Cowherd defends him and breaks down his confidence in the mobile QB.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Scouting take: What LSU gets in 4-star quarterback Rickie Collins

Rickie Collins, a super-talented four-star quarterback from Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn, decided to stay home, announcing Wednesday night his commitment to the LSU Tigers. In Collins, LSU lands a natural thrower with a lean, athletic build and developmental upside as his career progresses. Ranked No. 13 nationally among quarterbacks in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Video Game
247Sports

Video Breakdown: Notre Dame’s Promising 2024 Offensive Class

Shown above, our latest video breakdown dives into the promising start to Notre Dame’s 2024 offensive class. On Sunday, Notre Dame added its fourth offensive commitment of the ’24 cycle. Composite Top 200 tackle Peter Jones announced his pledge to the Fighting Irish, marking the first O-Line commitment of the class.
COLLEGE SPORTS
numberfire.com

49ers' Elijah Mitchell (hamstring) not expected to play in preseason

San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (hamstring) is not expected to be available for any preseason games, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Mitchell is dealing with a hamstring injury that will "likely" prevent him from playing in any of the 49ers' preseason games. He is expected to be ready for Week 1's clash with the Chicago Bears. Should Mitchell miss time, Jeff Wilson, Trey Sermon, and Tyrion Davis-Price could see an increase in opportunities.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Baseball: Huskers land pledge from Texas left-handed pitcher JC Gutierrez

Nebraska baseball has added another talented left-handed pitcher to its 2022 recruiting class that will report to campus this coming week. 2022 La Joya, Texas, left-hander JC Gutierrez committed to Nebraska and will join the program next week. Gutierrez had been committed to Texas Tech for nearly two years, but was informed in July that Texas Tech wouldn’t have scholarship money available following the Major League Baseball Draft.
LA JOYA, TX
247Sports

247Sports

44K+
Followers
360K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy