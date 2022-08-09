Read full article on original website
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Cincy Jungle
How to watch the Bengals’ preseason opener vs. Cardinals
The Cincinnati Bengals will be kicking off the preseason by hosting the Arizona Cardinals in the newly named Paycor Stadium. We won’t see much or any of the starters this week, but it is a great chance to see the players fighting to climb the depth chart or take a roster spot.
Details Emerge From Tom Brady's Absence For Personal Reasons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been absent from practice for several days now for what has been described as "personal reasons." But according to one NFL insider, he may be gone for a little while longer at least. Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the Buccaneers are "on board" with his reasons for being absent.
Conference realignment: Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick outlines criteria for joining a league
Ever since news broke that USC and UCLA would eventually be joining the Big Ten — sparking an entirely new wave of conference realignment talks — all eyes have been on Notre Dame. As the largest independent school on the market, most think Notre Dame is a prime target for any conference looking to add to its ranks. During a live chat with university vice president Lou Nanni on Wednesday, Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick provided a peak at the criteria a conference would need to fulfill for Notre Dame to join.
Watch UCLA Frosh Amari Bailey Flash Talent at Drew League Game
UCLA five-star freshman Amari Bailey took some time off from UCLA workouts to play in the long-time classic Los Angeles summer league, the Drew League. In one clip, he takes former USC Trojan and Cleveland Cavalier draftee Isaiah Mobley off the dribble. We've heard reports that Bailey has looked very...
Gamecocks lose transfer guard for the season
South Carolina basketball guard Ebrima Dibba will miss the entirety of the 2022-23 campaign with a torn achilles tendon. Dibba, a transfer from Coastal Carolina, has already undergone successful surgery for the injury. Dibba wasn’t on campus long before suffering the injury. He didn’t arrive to school until July 9...
Georgia football: Dell McGee explains how Bulldogs landed RB Andrew Paul
Back in February, Georgia added a promising running back prospect late in the going when three-star Andrew Paul committed to the Bulldogs on National Signing Day. Six months later, Georgia run-game coordinator Dell McGee explained why Paul picked the red and black — and what he can provide the team going forward.
Rookies Shine in Browns 24-13 Win in Preseason Opener against the Jaguars
The Cleveland Browns opened their preseason with 24 unanswered points on their way to a 24-13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Browns spotted the Jaguars 13 points to start the game before rallying. Many of the Browns rookies stepped up and showed promise as all of the Browns points were scored by 2022 draft choices.
Top five senior Mookie Cook commits to Oregon for second time
In the spring, Oregon thought they had locked up one of the most talented players from the state in the last 25 years. Then in June, five-star Portland native Mookie Cook had second thoughts about returning to his home state after he finished up his senior season at Phoenix (Ariz.) Compass Prep.
Bigger, quicker Dez Tell competing for top spot on Louisville defensive line
Louisville defensive lineman Dezmond Tell has drawn praise from coaches and teammates for efforts since the end of the 2021 season. Working with UofL strength coach Ben Sowders, Tell has bulked up while also becoming quicker in his play. The third-year Cardinal, who entered fall camp at the top of...
FOX Sports
Malik Willis shines in Titans debut vs. Ravens | THE HERD
Malik Willis had an eye-grabbing NFL debut, completing six of his 11 passes for 145 total yards and a rushing touchdown in the Tennessee Titans' 23-10 preseason loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The Liberty product raised a few questions about his game heading into the 2022 NFL Draft but Colin Cowherd defends him and breaks down his confidence in the mobile QB.
247Sports
Scouting take: What LSU gets in 4-star quarterback Rickie Collins
Rickie Collins, a super-talented four-star quarterback from Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn, decided to stay home, announcing Wednesday night his commitment to the LSU Tigers. In Collins, LSU lands a natural thrower with a lean, athletic build and developmental upside as his career progresses. Ranked No. 13 nationally among quarterbacks in...
Stock rising combo guard Jamari McDowell is down to four schools
One of the stock rising guards of the summer, Jamari McDowell is down to four schools. The 6-foot-4 combo guard out of Manvel (Texas) is down to Kansas, Texas A&M, Wake Forest and Xavier. “These are my final four schools and they made it because of the people and resources,”...
Video Breakdown: Notre Dame’s Promising 2024 Offensive Class
Shown above, our latest video breakdown dives into the promising start to Notre Dame’s 2024 offensive class. On Sunday, Notre Dame added its fourth offensive commitment of the ’24 cycle. Composite Top 200 tackle Peter Jones announced his pledge to the Fighting Irish, marking the first O-Line commitment of the class.
Quarterback Kasen Weisman commits to Kansas, goes in-depth on his decision to be a Jayhawk
The Kansas football program has its quarterback in the class of 2023. On Thursday evening, Kasen Weisman announced his commitment to KU. The three-star quarterback picked KU over 26 other offers from schools such as California, Florida Atlantic, Liberty and Tulane, among many others. The KU coaches offered the 6-foot-2,...
numberfire.com
49ers' Elijah Mitchell (hamstring) not expected to play in preseason
San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (hamstring) is not expected to be available for any preseason games, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Mitchell is dealing with a hamstring injury that will "likely" prevent him from playing in any of the 49ers' preseason games. He is expected to be ready for Week 1's clash with the Chicago Bears. Should Mitchell miss time, Jeff Wilson, Trey Sermon, and Tyrion Davis-Price could see an increase in opportunities.
Fast Rising QB Jaxon Smolik breaks down commitment to Penn State
West Des Moines (Iowa) Dowling Catholic quarterback Jaxon Smolik has flipped his commitment from Tulane to Penn State. Technically, Smolik de-committed from Tulane on Wednesday but we’ll still a call this one a flip since an imminent commitment to Penn State was the major reason for his decision. “There...
Baseball: Huskers land pledge from Texas left-handed pitcher JC Gutierrez
Nebraska baseball has added another talented left-handed pitcher to its 2022 recruiting class that will report to campus this coming week. 2022 La Joya, Texas, left-hander JC Gutierrez committed to Nebraska and will join the program next week. Gutierrez had been committed to Texas Tech for nearly two years, but was informed in July that Texas Tech wouldn’t have scholarship money available following the Major League Baseball Draft.
VIDEO: 4-star DB Kenton Kirkland previews Monday decision between Florida State and Kentucky
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville (Fla.) Raines four-star defensive back Kenton Kirkland spoke to Noles247 regarding his upcoming college decision on Monday between Florida State and Kentucky. Kirkland's full video interview can be seen below:
Miami football announces 'Miami Nights' uniforms for 2022 season
In Mario Cristobal’s first season as head coach of Miami, the Hurricanes will debut new uniforms for the 2022 season. The ‘Miami Nights’ themed uniforms go on sale by Adidas to the general public starting on Aug. 15. Check them out below. Miami has won 10 or...
