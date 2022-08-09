ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Jyaire Brown loses black stripe, becomes 'official' Buckeye

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jdQGg_0hBJzdms00

It’s that time of year again when we get to see the right of passage at Ohio State better known as black stripe removals. Young guys might have signed on the dotted line and made their way to the banks of the Olentangy as Ohio State football players, but they aren’t truly welcomed into the brotherhood “officially” until they have their black-stripe removed.

Tuesday saw two players shed their black stripes at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. DeaMonte Trayanum went through the short ceremony, and so too did defensive back Jyaire Brown.

Brown came to OSU as a 4-star, top 200 prospect in the 2022 class that was an early enrollee and has now become one of the first in fall camp to receive the honor. He could barely hold back the excitement.

“Shout out B.I.A (Best in America) man,” Brown said. “Shout out all y’all Buckeye Nation. Shout out, coach Mick. Shout out all y’all. Go Bucks!”

Check out the short festivities below.

We’ll continue to keep track of these black stripe alerts as they happen, so check back often for that and many other stories and news items to get you ready for the start of the 2022 season.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

On3 ranked the best O-lines in the country. Where does Michigan football rank?

This time last year, Michigan football had a lot of questions across the board. But one of the big questions was the offensive line. A year later, the Wolverines have the reigning Joe Moore Award-winning unit, meaning that the maize and blue had the best offensive line in the country. But, we’re set to embark upon a new year, and Michigan did lose center Andrew Vastardis and right tackle Andrew Stueber. At right tackle, the fall camp battle is between Trente Jones and Karsen Barnhart. Jones appears to be ahead, but Barnhart has previous starting experience. At center, the Wolverines brought in 2021 Rimington Trophy finalist Olusegun Oluwatimi, a grad transfer from Virginia. As good as Vastardis was last year, Oluwatimi has a strong possibility of being an upgrade. Additionally, Ryan Hayes, Trevor Keegan, and Zak Zinter return.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama lands commitment from massive 2023 OT Miles McVay

The Alabama coaching staff usually signs five to six offensive linemen in each recruiting cycle. The Crimson Tide are well on their way to doing so for the 2023 recruiting class. Before today, there were three offensive linemen committed in the ’23 class. That number increased to four as highly-coveted offensive tackle Miles McVay announced that he was committed to Alabama.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

C.J. Hicks loses his black stripe

It’s fall camp at Ohio State, and that means we’re on black-stripe alert watch over at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, especially for those that were not early enrollees. We’ve already seen a couple of Buckeye newcomers lose their black stripe early on in the fall, and we witnessed another on Sunday thanks to an announcement on the Ohio State Football Twitter account.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC football early championship odds

The kick-off to college football is near and the odds for the next national champion are out. As it stands, BetMGM has the UNC football program at +20000, meaning placing a $10 bet on the Heels to win that title could earn you $2,010.00 if the Tar Heels were to pull it off. The site also has Carolina’s over/under set at 7.5 games for +115 and +1500 odds to win the Atlantic Coastal Conference division. Clemson is the favorite to win the ACC at -145 wins, with Miami coming in second at +600. Next is NC State at +700, Pittsburgh at +900, and then UNC at +1500 to win the ACC championship. It appears that the market has UNC as underdogs heading into this season versus their hype last season where they showed up on the preseason AP poll in the 10th spot. UNC opens up their season August 27 to defend Kenan Stadium against Florida A&M. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.  
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Bucks Township, OH
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Football#Buckeye State#Stripes#American Football#College Football#Olentangy#Osu#Brotherhood
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Latest bowl projections has UNC football program in El Paso

The 2022 college football season is quickly approaching and for Mack Brown’s Tar Heels, they are hoping to improve on a disappointing 2021 campaign. UNC enters this season with lower expectations and won’t find its name in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll. And that might not be a bad thing in terms of expectations. As we continue to countdown the days until Week 0 and the matchup against Florida A&M, we wanted to look at some updated bowl projections and where the Tar Heels stand. Jerry Palm of CBS Sports released his updated bowl projections and he has UNC in...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

RJ Young of FOX Sports lists MSU in top 10, second-highest Big Ten team in preseason rankings

There aren’t many out there as high on the Spartans entering the 2022 season as RJ Young of FOX Sports. Young released his preseason top 25 rankings on Sunday, which saw the Spartans as the second-highest team in the Big Ten. Michigan State landed at No. 7 in his preseason rankings, behind only Ohio State from the Big Ten at No. 2.
EAST LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2024 five-star point guard ‘definitely’ going to visit UNC

The UNC basketball program continues to be active in the class of 2024 and while still trying to close out its 2023 class with a bang, numerous rising juniors are scheduling visits to come to Chapel Hill. Hubert Davis and his vision for the North Carolina offense got the attention of a lot of notable prospects this past season. Now, it’s paying off with future classes. 2024 five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau received an offer from the Tar Heels during the final live evaluation period of July due to his play in front of the UNC staff at Peach Jam. During Peach Jam, Cadeau...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star edge rusher Qua Russaw names top schools

The Georgia Bulldogs are among the top schools for five-star edge rusher Qua Russaw. Russaw is a member of the class of 2023. He plays high school football for Carver High School in Montgomery, Alabama. Russaw is high school teammates with another five-star recruit in James Smith, who has an identical top six to Russaw. The duo is expected to play together in college.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dan Lanning discusses Oregon Ducks QB competition following first fall scrimmage

There are a number of storylines surrounding the Oregon Ducks as they head into their first season under new head coach Dan Lanning, but there are none more important to the team’s overall success than that of the quarterback competition. Regardless of who wins the job, the Ducks will have a new player running the offense this season, be it Bo Nix, Ty Thompson, or Jay Butterfield. We’ve been watching this competition throughout the spring months, and now into fall training camp, trying to figure out which player, if any, had a leg up on the competition. On Saturday, the coaching staff...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida made the latest cut for this 5-star edge rusher

Those hoping that Florida will land a five-star recruit in the class of 2023 received some good news on Friday. Five-star edge rusher Qua Russaw narrowed his list of schools down to six programs and the Gators made the cut. Along with UF, Russaw is still looking at Alabama, Alabama State, Auburn, Georgia and Ohio State. The first three will all enjoy a home-state advantage while recruiting the Carver (Montgomery, Alabama) product, with Alabama State having the extra upside of being an HBCU.
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

139K+
Followers
184K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy