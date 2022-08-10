ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KESQ News Channel 3

‘Needs to be changed’ Oasis MHP residents push for faster response to improve living conditions

By Samantha Lomibao
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k5b5I_0hBJyx9x00

Residents of the Oasis Mobile Home Park continue to demand faster action from government agencies to better their living conditions.

Dozens of residents came together Tuesday night, pushing for a for a safe and urgent relocation. “It’s something that needs to be changed now and we need to see it so then we can finally move out,” said resident María José.

Several residents came up one by one, calling for change. There have been strides from some public agencies to improve the area, including a $30 million grant toward relocation .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MudOE_0hBJyx9x00

But residents say more needs to be done. “The county needs to be consulting the residents before using any of those funds which have which hasn’t happened up until now,” said Policy Advocate Omar Gastelum with the Leadership Council.

After years and years , many say they continue to experience unsafe living conditions everyday. “Fatal, horrible. I’ve lived there for 13 years and it hasn’t been something easy to live with and we want to move," said resident Juanita Arroyo.

One resident told News Channel 3's Samantha Lomibao she’s having a hard time raising her 2-year-old daughter without access to clean water. “To make sure that she doesn’t drink it, you know really bathe with it," José added, "It’s not something that any child should have to live with especially in their development as little kids.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QyEil_0hBJyx9x00

They urge the responsible government agencies such as the County of Riverside, U.S Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Bureau of Indian Affairs, California Department of Housing and Community Development, and Coachella Valley Water District toward relocation and improving living conditions.

“Action. I want them to see this problem as humans and not politicians. So they can actually make a change,” said Arroyo.

The leadership council said they will continue to push until government agencies can commit to a solution.

County Supervisor Manuel Perez responded to their calls:

“Riverside County and our community partners continue to assist and take action on the water crisis at Oasis Mobile Home Park. County departments and community partners quickly have mobilized to provide bottled water, which Riverside County continues to deliver to Oasis Mobile Home Park residents every weekday. We are working with many partners to address immediate needs, provide resources, discuss the issues families have long faced with housing and infrastructure, specifically water, and seek short-, mid, and long-term solutions. As an example of this collaboration, earlier this week, our county departments and the Imperial Irrigation District stepped in to provide technical assistance that helped the park operators resolve an issue with the electric system.

“This is a priority for me and the county. We made an important commitment of action at the Riverside County Board of Supervisors meeting to seek all help from the county to support an ongoing emergency response and resources, and to direct county agencies to expedite solutions for housing relocation. I am grateful for the work of all of our partners, as we need partnerships and Riverside County can not do this alone. We will continue to work together to assist in this ongoing humanitarian crisis at Oasis Mobile Home Park.”

Supervisor Manuel Perez

The post ‘Needs to be changed’ Oasis MHP residents push for faster response to improve living conditions appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 1

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Hiring event planned to fill nursing positions at County hospital

The Riverside University Health System is seeking to expand its nursing staff at the Moreno Valley medical campus and will hold a virtual hiring event later this month, offering a range of benefits to prospects, according to officials.   The Aug. 24 online recruitment event will run from noon to 4 p.m., with registrations required at:https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/riverside/ruhsjobs/jobs/3661689/hiring-event-registered-nurse-ii-iii-riverside-university-health-system. The post  Hiring event planned to fill nursing positions at County hospital appeared first on KESQ.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Merger of SB water company is official

The merger of an Inland Empire company that distributes water and waste-water products with a business in the midwest has been completed. St. Louis-based Core & Main, which distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, has purchased Inland Water Works Supply Co. in San Bernardino, according to a statement released this week.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Conditions#Responsible Government#Mhp#Bottled Water#Policy Advocate#The Leadership Council#News Channel 3
iebusinessdaily.com

Moreno Valley to hold state of city

Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez will deliver Moreno Valley’s annual state of the city address Aug. 18. Gutierrez will speak of the city’s accomplishments in the past year and its plans for the future, according to a statement on the city’s website. “As we go through life, we inevitably...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
iecn.com

Carousel Mall redevelopment in San Bernardino moving forward

Two recent high-profile actions by the San Bernardino City Council have signaled that progress continues to occur in the redevelopment of the 43-acre Carousel Mall site, a project envisioned to revitalize San Bernardino’s downtown. This activity has also spiked interest in other downtown properties. On August 3rd, the City...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
practicalhorsemanmag.com

California Confirms an EIA Case

California confirmed an EIA case on Aug. 1. The California Department of Food and Agriculture reported a 4-year-old Quarter Horse gelding positive for equine infectious anemia. The gelding resides in Riverside County. He was being tested to return to a racetrack. Additionally, officials believe exposure might have occurred through the reuse of needles. The private facility where the affected horse and a pregnant mare who was potentially exposed reside is under quarantine. Consequently, test results for the mare are pending.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Six adults, five children displaced by apartment fire in Desert Hot Springs

Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire Saturday night, according to Cal Fire. The fire was reported just after 7:00 p.m. on Ironwood Drive in Desert Hot Springs. Fire officials said the flames originated in an exterior electrical panel that extended into the attic of a four-plex. The fire was contained at 7:35 p.m. and The post Six adults, five children displaced by apartment fire in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
The Associated Press

Boiling chemical on rail car forces evacuation in California

PERRIS, Calif. (AP) — A section of a major Southern California freeway was shut down and 170 homes were under evacuation orders Friday as a chemical reaction inside a railroad tank car threatened to cause an explosion, authorities said. The tank car was parked on a spur off a main rail line along Interstate 215 in Riverside County, about 57 miles (92 kilometers) east of Los Angeles. County fire officials identified the chemical as styrene, which is used in making foam products. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the reaction, which dramatically raised the temperature inside the tanker car. However, the tanker was filled in Texas 50 days ago, and one possibility was that a stabilizing chemical in the tanker had broken down, said Mark Scoville with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Riverside County.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

The Acrisure Arena’s concrete floor is in process, and the first two seats are bolted down

The officials with the Acrisure Arena had a very intimate event with the Riverside County Supervisor V. Manuel Perez to bolt down the first arena seats. Over 400 construction workers were working on the Acrisure Arena, said Bill Dieter, the Project Executive. They were laying down the concrete ice floor with tons of heavy machinery, The post The Acrisure Arena’s concrete floor is in process, and the first two seats are bolted down appeared first on KESQ.
KTLA

Mudslides close roads in Forest Falls, Angelus Oaks

Several roads in San Bernardino County were impacted by mudslides Saturday. Parts of Valley of the Falls Drive in Forest Falls were closed, with crews working to reopen the road in the Snow Creek area by 7 p.m. and in the Slide Creek area by 9 p.m., the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in […]
FOREST FALLS, CA
oc-breeze.com

CHP: Decedent identified in state property death

On August 11, 2022, the body of a previously unidentified male has been identified as 44-year-old Orion Gardner from Dana Point, California. The cause of death is currently under investigation and toxicology reports are pending from the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office. On Sunday, August 7, 2022, at approximately...
DANA POINT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy