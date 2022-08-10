‘Needs to be changed’ Oasis MHP residents push for faster response to improve living conditions

Residents of the Oasis Mobile Home Park continue to demand faster action from government agencies to better their living conditions.

Dozens of residents came together Tuesday night, pushing for a for a safe and urgent relocation. “It’s something that needs to be changed now and we need to see it so then we can finally move out,” said resident María José.

Several residents came up one by one, calling for change. There have been strides from some public agencies to improve the area, including a $30 million grant toward relocation .

But residents say more needs to be done. “The county needs to be consulting the residents before using any of those funds which have which hasn’t happened up until now,” said Policy Advocate Omar Gastelum with the Leadership Council.

After years and years , many say they continue to experience unsafe living conditions everyday. “Fatal, horrible. I’ve lived there for 13 years and it hasn’t been something easy to live with and we want to move," said resident Juanita Arroyo.

One resident told News Channel 3's Samantha Lomibao she’s having a hard time raising her 2-year-old daughter without access to clean water. “To make sure that she doesn’t drink it, you know really bathe with it," José added, "It’s not something that any child should have to live with especially in their development as little kids.”

They urge the responsible government agencies such as the County of Riverside, U.S Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Bureau of Indian Affairs, California Department of Housing and Community Development, and Coachella Valley Water District toward relocation and improving living conditions.

“Action. I want them to see this problem as humans and not politicians. So they can actually make a change,” said Arroyo.

The leadership council said they will continue to push until government agencies can commit to a solution.

County Supervisor Manuel Perez responded to their calls:

“Riverside County and our community partners continue to assist and take action on the water crisis at Oasis Mobile Home Park. County departments and community partners quickly have mobilized to provide bottled water, which Riverside County continues to deliver to Oasis Mobile Home Park residents every weekday. We are working with many partners to address immediate needs, provide resources, discuss the issues families have long faced with housing and infrastructure, specifically water, and seek short-, mid, and long-term solutions. As an example of this collaboration, earlier this week, our county departments and the Imperial Irrigation District stepped in to provide technical assistance that helped the park operators resolve an issue with the electric system. “This is a priority for me and the county. We made an important commitment of action at the Riverside County Board of Supervisors meeting to seek all help from the county to support an ongoing emergency response and resources, and to direct county agencies to expedite solutions for housing relocation. I am grateful for the work of all of our partners, as we need partnerships and Riverside County can not do this alone. We will continue to work together to assist in this ongoing humanitarian crisis at Oasis Mobile Home Park.” Supervisor Manuel Perez

The post ‘Needs to be changed’ Oasis MHP residents push for faster response to improve living conditions appeared first on KESQ .