ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Family wants answers after man killed while attending friend's funeral in Philadelphia

By Jaclyn Lee via
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 2 days ago
It has been a devastating few days for Kathi Camp.

Her 26-year-old son, Diniar Camp, was shot and killed Saturday morning just before 12:30 a.m. at 19th and Berks streets in Philadelphia.

Friends and family gathered on Tuesday night for a vigil and a balloon release.

"Stop the violence!" said Kathi Camp. "I believe they targeted my baby. They targeted him and it's not fair because he would have loved you. He would have gave his heart to you."

Diniar's family said he moved to Las Vegas to escape Philadelphia's violence, and the only reason he was in town was to go to his friend's funeral.

That friend was 26-year-old Joelill Foy, the founding member of the singing group "Brotherly Love," who was gunned down outside his home on the 1800 block of Sigel Street two weeks ago .

"He went away to pursue his music career. He only came here to bury his friend and now he's leaving on a toe tag," said Diniar's aunt, Geraldine Camp. "I wish he never would have ever even came here."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TIQOo_0hBJwbU900

Diniar Camp

"What happened to him is just really sad," added Diniar's wife, Arryanna Camp. "I just can't even imagine this happening to anybody, but for it to happen to me, I'm only 22, he was only 26."

Camp's family described him as someone who would give you the shirt off his back and help others solve problems.

"My son was not a street person. He was loved by very many people," said Kathi Camp. "He was into music and dedicated his life to helping people, and talking to people and making them smile."

As Philadelphia police continue to search for the suspect, the family wants to know why the shooter pulled the trigger.

"He went away to get his singing career. You know he got married. He wants kids. Y'all took all of that away from us," said Geraldine Camp. "Y'all hit my family hard when you did this."

Philadelphia police say they believe a domestic dispute was the motive for this killing, but no further details were available. Police say the investigation is active and ongoing with homicide detectives.

Members of Diniar's family say they plan on leaving the city.

Comments / 34

me_forb
2d ago

I’m in no way down playing this senseless act. But the wife said the murder was over a domestic dispute. If that’s the case this “family member” would have targeted him. Visiting from LA, his killer found it easier to get to him because they probably didn’t have the means to get to LA to do it. Yes Philly is a violent city, but they can’t put this act of violence on the City. This was planned and orchestrated from a family member not a stranger. I would recommend anyone who can afford to move out of the city, do it!

Reply(2)
17
Margaret Sigler
2d ago

This sound like it was a planned to target shooting they knew he would be coming because someone told about his coming to Philadelphia, Yes I believe a family member help with his killing by telling that he was in Killphiladelphia for his friend funeral.. Sad but someone help get him killed. Yup he should of stayed out of this city now called Killphiladelphia city.

Reply
8
ms Fabulousone
2d ago

it's something more to this story for this young man to be visiting and attend the funeral of the other slained young man something ain't right 😔 for these families

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Police: Woman stabbed to death in South Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman has been stabbed to death in her South Philadelphia home. Police rushed to a rowhouse on the 2300 block of South 20th Street just before 12:30 a.m. Friday.Investigators say they found a 64-year-old woman stabbed in the neck in a hallway on the second floor.Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.So far, police are trying to determine the motive and have not made any arrests. But investigators are calling a 16-year-old boy a person of interest.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Video: Police searching man wanted in connection with Kensington basketball court shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Detectives hope surveillance video will lead them to the person who opened fire at a basketball court in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the McVeigh playground basketball court on East Ontario Street.A 23-year-old man was shot in the chest, leg and foot. He was last listed in critical condition.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police search for missing endangered persons Lavonne Faison, 6-year-old Devion Faison

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are asking for help in locating missing endangered persons 26-year-old Lavonne Faison and 6-year-old Devion Faison. The two were last seen at Faison's home on the 500 block of North Natrona Street on Aug. 8, at 4:45 pm.Faison is 5 feet, 4 inches, 120 pounds and was last seen wearing a brown dress with black dots and a black and gold wig.Devion is approximately 3 feet tall and weighs 60 pounds.It is unknown at this time what the child was last seen wearing.For more information contact Southwest Detectives at 215-686-3183 or dial 911.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Former ACCT Philly employee charged in connection to death of family's dog

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A former employee of one of Philadelphia's largest animal shelters now faces a felony cruelty charge in connection with the death of a family's dog.The disturbing details released by the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office are much different than what officials with the shelter initially told Eyewitness News last year."This is justice for Saint," Tiffany Lavelle said.For Tiffany Lavelle, her dog Saint was her world."He was my shadow, a playmate. A food goblin, a protector," she said.Last August, the Bridesburg woman's ex-boyfriend was out driving with Saint when he was pulled over and arrested. An officer took Saint...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Missing Whitman girl ran away, believed to be West Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on Wednesday. Police say 15-year-old Jaiden Alston was last seen at her home on the 2400 block of S. 5th Street. She is believed to be in the area of 55th & Market Streets, police say.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia Police#After Man#Homicide Detectives#Violent Crime#Berks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Music
MyChesCo

26-Year-Old Male Fatally Shot in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — It was just after midnight on Saturday when the Philadelphia Police Department received a call about a “person with a gun” on the 1900 block of N. 19th Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an unresponsive 26-year-old male victim suffering from...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Gloucester County officials charge 65-year-old woman in the death of her 80-year-old mother

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A 65-year-old Washington Township woman has been charged with manslaughter in the death of her 80-year-old mother, officials announced. According to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office, 65-year-old Loretta Barr was initially charged with assault after police were called to an apartment on Woodmont Circle in Sewell for a reported dispute, in the evening of August 6th.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Upper Darby police release photos of man, minivan sought in hit-and-run that left motorcyclist dead

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Police have released new photos of a suspect wanted for a deadly hit-and-run in Upper Darby. A motorcyclist was hit and killed at the intersection of West Chester Pike and Kenmore Road last month.The accident took place on the night of July 27.On Thursday, Upper Darby police released pictures of both the minivan that struck the motorcyclist, leading to his death, as well as of the man they believe was driving that minivan.The man was believed to be riding his motorcycle home from work when he had his life taken from him.Eyewitness News spoke to...
UPPER DARBY, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
107K+
Followers
14K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy