Seasoned runners, neighborhood joggers and would-be athletes, The Salvation Army Tampa wants you! Runners of all abilities are invited to lace up their shoes for a good cause at The Salvation Army Tampa’s Run for Hope race on Saturday, Sept. 24. The run will be held at the beautiful Ben T. Davis Beach at the Courtney Campbell Causeway. Lauren and Tony Dungy are pleased to serve as Race Ambassadors for this inaugural race event.

TAMPA, FL ・ 23 MINUTES AGO