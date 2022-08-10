ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

bitcoinmagazine.com

With Accelerating China Issues, What Is Bitcoin’s Place In Macro?

“Fed Watch” is a macro podcast, true to bitcoin’s rebel nature. Each episode we question mainstream and bitcoin narratives by examining current events in macro from across the globe, with an emphasis on central banks and currencies. In this episode, Christian Keroles and I go through several charts,...
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Just How Big Is The Everything Bubble?

The below is an excerpt from a recent edition of Bitcoin Magazine Pro, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. Shiller P/E Ratio. Much of our commentary since the start of...
STOCKS
bitcoinmagazine.com

The Case For Bitcoin To Separate Money From The State

This is an opinion editorial by Ryan Bansal, a professional software engineer and author of a Bitcoin newsletter. “The computer can be used as a tool to liberate and protect people, rather than to control them.” — Hal Finney. Technologies are just amplifiers, not arbiters of morality. By...
ECONOMY
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
bitcoinmagazine.com

What Deflation Tells Us About The Real Estate Market

Sam Callahan: In terms of the deflation right now, real estate just uses a pseudo-store of value because the money's broken. As Bitcoin comes into view with the deflationary nature, if you study “When Money Dies” and when they're all denominated in dollars, all these houses, all these mortgages should just see price deflation across the board as anything denominated in dollars just gets wiped out in value.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Marketmind: Fasten your seat belts

A look at the day ahead in markets from Anshuman Daga. Just as investors were starting to get more confident about a soft landing for the world's largest economy, with strong jobs growth and cooling inflation, China is playing spoilsport.
STOCKS

Community Policy