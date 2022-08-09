Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Places to Enjoy a Steak Dinner in Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
Camping on Assateague Island? Here's What to ExpectKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Five charming small towns in Maryland that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMaryland State
Where to Eat Burgers Near Salisbury, MarylandKatie Cherrix
Your Guide to Seafood Shacks on Delmarva Near Pocomoke, MarylandKatie CherrixMaryland State
Related
easternshorepost.com
Rebecca Jane Starr
Mr. Rebecca Jane Starr, of Onancock, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Commonwealth Senior Living at the Eastern Shore. Jane was born to Harry E. Shelley and Margaret E. (Siemon) and was one of six children. She grew up on Corbett Road in Monkton, Md., on a farm. Jane...
easternshorepost.com
Roger A. Ripperton
Mr. Roger A. Ripperton, 44, of New Church, passed away Aug. 8, 2022, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock. He was born in Nassawadox on Nov. 11, 1977, to Roger Ripperton Sr. and Sharon (Jester) Marshall. Roger worked in the masonry trade for many years. His last employment was with Bradco Services. He was a kind-hearted person who loved to be around people and enjoyed the simple things in life. He was an avid Washington Redskins fan.
easternshorepost.com
Barbara Boothe Bowden
Mrs. Barbara Boothe Bowden, 83, of Chincoteague Island, passed away peacefully at her island home on Aug. 3, 2022. She was born and raised on the island that she loved on Nov. 6, 1938, a daughter to the late Roland and Catherine (Lewis) Boothe. She was a faithful member of...
easternshorepost.com
Supervisor After Spill: ‘My Wife’s Car Still Stinks’
By Stefanie Jackson – Northampton County was left with the stench of yet another commercial protein spill last weekend, but this time it wasn’t dead fish washing up on the beach, it was chicken and chicken byproducts that had spilled out of the back of a truck onto U.S. Route 13.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
easternshorepost.com
Jane Kellam Wins Boat Raffle; Poker Run Winners Announced
An Accomack County woman won the Onancock Rotary Club boat raffle while other winners have been announced for the Bayside Poker Run held Saturday, July 30. The winner of the Rotary Club raffle for a fully-equipped 17-foot Stingray boat with a 90 horsepower motor was Jane Kellam. Mark Lusby topped...
easternshorepost.com
Accomack School Restrooms To Go Touch-Free
By Stefanie Jackson – Accomack County Public Schools received a bid to install touchless bathroom fixtures throughout its schools, a project that was prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic and will be paid for by Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security or CARES Act funding. The winning bid of approximately...
easternshorepost.com
Emma Jackson and Reghan Hintz Compete in Indiana
Submitted Story – Chincoteague’s Emma Jackson and Nandua’s Reghan Hintz recently went to Westfield, Ind., to play in the Alliance Fastpitch Championships. Jackson played with the 18u Williamsburg Starz Gold squad and Hintz played with 16u Delaware Tribe team. The two former high school rivals got a...
easternshorepost.com
Parksley Council Targeting Blighted Buildings
The Parksley Town Council voted Monday to have the town attorney proceed with legal measures that ultimately could lead to condemnation of seven buildings determined to be blighted if the owners do not rectify problems with the properties. Council member Dan Matthews noted having a blight ordinance was a condition...
RELATED PEOPLE
easternshorepost.com
Parksley Proposes Fees for Short-Term Rentals
The Parksley Town Council will hold a public hearing in September about regulations and fees for short-term rental, or homestay, businesses. The website airbnb.com as of this week lists one such business in Parksley, but the town at present does not have an ordinance governing them. “There are no legitimate...
easternshorepost.com
Accomack School Insurance Skyrockets
By Stefanie Jackson – Accomack County School Board employees will pay more for their health insurance because the number of large claims is at an all-time high. Accomack schools Finance Director Beth Onley told the school board that employee insurance premiums are rising nearly 6.5% because the quantity of large health insurance claims is “bigger than it’s ever been.”
Comments / 0