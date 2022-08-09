Mr. Roger A. Ripperton, 44, of New Church, passed away Aug. 8, 2022, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock. He was born in Nassawadox on Nov. 11, 1977, to Roger Ripperton Sr. and Sharon (Jester) Marshall. Roger worked in the masonry trade for many years. His last employment was with Bradco Services. He was a kind-hearted person who loved to be around people and enjoyed the simple things in life. He was an avid Washington Redskins fan.

NEW CHURCH, VA ・ 22 HOURS AGO