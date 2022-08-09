ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wesley Chapel, FL

businessobserverfl.com

Downtown Tampa skyscraper sells to New York firm

The Wells Fargo Center in Tampa has sold. The well-known rose-colored tower, a feature on Tampa’s down skyline since the 1980s, went to an investment group led by New York real estate investment and development company The Feil Organization. The sale price was not disclosed, and Hillsborough County property...
stpeterising.com

Topgolf begins construction in St. Petersburg

The Topgolf complex in St. Petersburg is expected to be 67,000 square feet with three floors, a restaurant and bar, along with a rooftop terrace and a fire pit. The facility will also have over 100+ all-weather bays, over 200 high-definition TVs, and 450 parking spaces according to the company’s website.
thefamilyvacationguide.com

19 of the Best Clearwater Restaurants for Families with Kids

From its calm blue water to its white sandy beaches, Clearwater Beach is an excellent destination for any family’s trip to Florida. With plenty of things to do in the area, like jet skiing, playing mini-golf, or going to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, there’s no shortage of having fun. However, you’ll need somewhere to unwind after a long day of exploring the area.
villages-news.com

Windmill and water tower weren’t built to withstand Florida weather

First of all the windmill and water tower at Brownwood were obviously constructed with materials that never had a chance of surviving Florida weather. This seems ridiculously obvious. For the Developer to build these structures in this area with these sorts of materials borders on negligence. Does anyone reading this believe The Villages didn’t know that these materials had no chance of surviving in this climate? They build thousands of homes, rec centers, golf courses and adjacent structures, retail space, etc. etc. Surely they know what materials work and which do not.
sarasotamagazine.com

The Best Pizza in Sarasota

We tasted pizzas for weeks to bring you our 22 favorite pizza pie spots, from hole-in-the-wall strip-mall joints to fine-dining restaurants. The only thing people like doing more than eating pizza? Debating about pizza. Which regional variety is the best? An O.G. Neapolitan? A classic New York slice? Pizza from Chicago? Detroit? Pittsburgh? New Haven? California? Do you like it thin and crispy, or thick and layered? Laden with outrageous toppings, or kept simple and traditional?
10NEWS

How cruise and cargo ships navigate Tampa Bay’s shallow waters

TAMPA, Fla. — Have you ever taken a boat out in Tampa Bay, looked down, and seen the sand bed at the bottom? If you didn’t know, the bay is relatively shallow, with an average depth of 11 feet. And if you’ve ever looked out onto the bay,...
Axios Tampa Bay

Florida county's naming of a park after DeSantis is drawing shade

Manatee County's newest park will include things the vast majority of residents like: wetlands, shade trees, walking trails, open space, restrooms.Yes, but: It's the new name that's rubbing some the wrong way.Driving the news: The $3 million, 17-acre neighborhood park, which many residents already call Kinnan Park, is expected to be officially named after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, but not without controversy.Flashback: The county ran an online survey earlier this year soliciting name suggestions from locals.SouthPark, Joan of Park, Friendship Park and Inclusion Park were among the mix of serious and silly names.Most popular during the first five weeks was...
L. Cane

Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing Downturn

It's no secret that the Florida housing market has had sharp price increases. Although as a whole Florida saw growth of about 24% year-over-year as of May 2022, some areas such much sharper increases. In fact, some areas saw so much growth that some experts called them "overvalued." According to data from Florida Atlantic University, Ft. Myers, Tampa, North Port, and Sarasota are some examples of these markets.
cltampa.com

Over 40 Tampa Bay concerts and live music events happening this weekend

The Tampa Bay live music concert calendar is alive and well this weekend, and it runs all the way through next week. See a healthy list of the best live music happening across Tampa Bay below, from big arena shows to solid local lineups at the neighborhood bar. Included in...
amisun.com

Manatee County takes over Coquina Beach Market

BRADENTON BEACH – Manatee County officials have announced that the county tourism agency is taking over the Coquina Beach Market from longtime director Nancy Ambrose. Manatee County Information Director Bill Logan sent an email to commissioners on Aug. 1 announcing the takeover, issuing a press release on Aug. 2 that the market would be “taking a break” until November.

