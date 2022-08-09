Read full article on original website
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha Melani
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. Cane
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. Cane
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina Andras
No plans for search despite evidence suggesting graves under shuttered Tampa Catholic school property
Archaeologists say the probability is high that graves are on the property. The Diocese of St. Petersburg insists all graves were moved. The last seven years of Alexia Svejda’s search for her great-grandfather’s grave left her with more questions than answers. “I started searching summer of 2014, and...
businessobserverfl.com
Downtown Tampa skyscraper sells to New York firm
The Wells Fargo Center in Tampa has sold. The well-known rose-colored tower, a feature on Tampa’s down skyline since the 1980s, went to an investment group led by New York real estate investment and development company The Feil Organization. The sale price was not disclosed, and Hillsborough County property...
stpeterising.com
Topgolf begins construction in St. Petersburg
The Topgolf complex in St. Petersburg is expected to be 67,000 square feet with three floors, a restaurant and bar, along with a rooftop terrace and a fire pit. The facility will also have over 100+ all-weather bays, over 200 high-definition TVs, and 450 parking spaces according to the company’s website.
USF student designs lumber alternative to help lower construction costs
Inflation isn't just impacting existing home costs in the Tampa Bay area. Housing experts say it's now much more expensive to build new ones.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
19 of the Best Clearwater Restaurants for Families with Kids
From its calm blue water to its white sandy beaches, Clearwater Beach is an excellent destination for any family’s trip to Florida. With plenty of things to do in the area, like jet skiing, playing mini-golf, or going to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, there’s no shortage of having fun. However, you’ll need somewhere to unwind after a long day of exploring the area.
cltampa.com
Historic Bayshore home, once known as the mysterious 'House of Many Colors,' is now for sale in South Tampa
A South Tampa home that was once covered with 47 different colors of paint, and had locals guessing if the owner either lost a bet or joined a mystic cult, is now for sale on Bayshore Boulevard. Built in 1917, the home located at 829 Bayshore Blvd., was once one...
villages-news.com
Windmill and water tower weren’t built to withstand Florida weather
First of all the windmill and water tower at Brownwood were obviously constructed with materials that never had a chance of surviving Florida weather. This seems ridiculously obvious. For the Developer to build these structures in this area with these sorts of materials borders on negligence. Does anyone reading this believe The Villages didn’t know that these materials had no chance of surviving in this climate? They build thousands of homes, rec centers, golf courses and adjacent structures, retail space, etc. etc. Surely they know what materials work and which do not.
Tampa homeowner loses thousands after hiring unlicensed mover
Consumers are rarely more vulnerable than when they hire someone to move everything they own. More than 1,000 Florida-based movers have an “F” rating with the Better Business Bureau.
Several Sarasota beaches under ‘no swim’ advisory
Several Sarasota County beaches are under a "no swim" advisory after water quality testing found the amount of enterococcus bacteria was outside acceptable limits, officials said.
Tampa Bay family tries to bring father home
Phillip miraculously recovered only to find out he had a brain tumor last month while visiting family in New York.
Traffic alert: Howard Frankland Bridge to be closed for 6 hours next week
If you’re a late-night or early-morning driver, heads up: the Howard Frankland Bridge will be closed for six hours on Monday, Aug. 16.
Learn how to crochet, knit at this Pasco County library
Several of Pasco County's libraries have tools and materials that help teach you how to knit and crochet projects to give to charity.
sarasotamagazine.com
The Best Pizza in Sarasota
We tasted pizzas for weeks to bring you our 22 favorite pizza pie spots, from hole-in-the-wall strip-mall joints to fine-dining restaurants. The only thing people like doing more than eating pizza? Debating about pizza. Which regional variety is the best? An O.G. Neapolitan? A classic New York slice? Pizza from Chicago? Detroit? Pittsburgh? New Haven? California? Do you like it thin and crispy, or thick and layered? Laden with outrageous toppings, or kept simple and traditional?
10NEWS
How cruise and cargo ships navigate Tampa Bay’s shallow waters
TAMPA, Fla. — Have you ever taken a boat out in Tampa Bay, looked down, and seen the sand bed at the bottom? If you didn’t know, the bay is relatively shallow, with an average depth of 11 feet. And if you’ve ever looked out onto the bay,...
Florida county's naming of a park after DeSantis is drawing shade
Manatee County's newest park will include things the vast majority of residents like: wetlands, shade trees, walking trails, open space, restrooms.Yes, but: It's the new name that's rubbing some the wrong way.Driving the news: The $3 million, 17-acre neighborhood park, which many residents already call Kinnan Park, is expected to be officially named after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, but not without controversy.Flashback: The county ran an online survey earlier this year soliciting name suggestions from locals.SouthPark, Joan of Park, Friendship Park and Inclusion Park were among the mix of serious and silly names.Most popular during the first five weeks was...
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing Downturn
It's no secret that the Florida housing market has had sharp price increases. Although as a whole Florida saw growth of about 24% year-over-year as of May 2022, some areas such much sharper increases. In fact, some areas saw so much growth that some experts called them "overvalued." According to data from Florida Atlantic University, Ft. Myers, Tampa, North Port, and Sarasota are some examples of these markets.
cltampa.com
Over 40 Tampa Bay concerts and live music events happening this weekend
The Tampa Bay live music concert calendar is alive and well this weekend, and it runs all the way through next week. See a healthy list of the best live music happening across Tampa Bay below, from big arena shows to solid local lineups at the neighborhood bar. Included in...
Pinellas County contractor questions why another contractor used his license
Herb Quintero of Coast to Coast Specialties says he values the hard work it took for him to build a successful business.
Principal opens food pantry inside Polk County school located in food desert
Come this new school year, students and parents of Lake Marion Creek Middle School will have access to a food pantry.
amisun.com
Manatee County takes over Coquina Beach Market
BRADENTON BEACH – Manatee County officials have announced that the county tourism agency is taking over the Coquina Beach Market from longtime director Nancy Ambrose. Manatee County Information Director Bill Logan sent an email to commissioners on Aug. 1 announcing the takeover, issuing a press release on Aug. 2 that the market would be “taking a break” until November.
