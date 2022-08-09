Read full article on original website
James Ramsey
James Daniel Ramsey, 77, Warsaw, died at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. James was born March 7, 1945, in Peru, to Roscoe and Clarrissia Gertrude (Hand) Ramsey. He graduated from Bunker Hill High School, Bunker Hill, in 1963. James enlisted in the U.S....
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. McArthur Counseling Center v. Christopher M. Cochran, $790.64. Elliott’s Heating and Air Conditioning v. Jose Cordero, $606.77. One Advantage LLC v. Beverly Hunsberger, $5,677.57. Total Recovery Services Inc. v. Debra Menchaca, $1,589.11. Sara...
Conrad Forks
Conrad C. Forks, 88, Warsaw, died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Warsaw Meadows Care Center, Warsaw. Conrad was born July 8, 1934, in Fort Wayne, the son of (the late) Elmer and Ardice (Anglin) Forks. After high school, Conrad embarked on a military career that would last the next 20 years, serving his country proudly in the US Navy.
Jon Shopoff
Jon Peter Shopoff, 79, Fort Wayne, died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. He was born April 18, 1943. He owned and operated Shopoff’s Drive-In, Syracuse. Jon is survived by his daughter, Marna Shopoff, Indianapolis; his two grandchildren; and siblings, Carl Shopoff, Virginia Hoover and Robert Shopoff, all of Fort Wayne.
Arthur ‘Art’ Fox
Arthur Leonard “Art” Fox, 93, Winamac died Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at home in Winamac. He was born May 30, 1929. On Dec, 17, 1949, Art married Ella Jean Mays; she preceded him in death. On Feb.14, 1997, Art married Jeanettie Marcella “Sis” Galbreath, Winamac; she survives in Winamac.
Ann Bradley
April Ann Bradley, 38, Goshen, died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. She was born May 6, 1984. She is survived by her son, River Bradley, Syracuse; her father, John C. (Karen) Bradley III, Knapp Lake; a brother, John C. Bradley IIII, Topeka; and a sister, Elizabeth Diane Jackson Howard, Florida. Yeager...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 12:20 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 1847 Chapman Lake Drive, Warsaw. Driver: Matthew R. Ferguson, 17, Chapman Lake Drive, Warsaw. Ferguson hit a parked vehicle while he was backing up. Damage: Up to $2,500. 9:13 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6,...
Rosita Kaminski — PENDING
Rosita Marie Kaminski, 64, Columbia City, died at 10:58 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home.
Patsy ‘Pat’ Johnson
Patsy Reve “Pat” Johnson, 92, rural Wabash, died at 2:10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Parkview Wabash Hospital, Wabash. She was born July 19, 1930. She is survived by her son, James (Christy) Johnson, Wabash; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service Inc. is in charge...
Elnora Burton — UPDATED
Elnora Rouch Smiley Burton, 92, Rochester died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 at her residence in Rochester. Elnora was born Aug. 19, 1929. Elnora and Ray Smiley were married on Feb. 27, 1947. In 1985, Elnora married Bryce M. Burton; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her children,...
Val McClish Sr. — UPDATED
Val Eugene McClish Sr., 74, Syracuse, died at 2:33 p.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. He was born Feb. 14, 1948. He is survived by his son, Val McClish Jr., Arizona; two grandchildren; sister, Cinda Jacob, LeHigh Acres, Fla.; and companion, Robin Campbell, Anderson. Owen Family Funeral...
Richard Shoddy
Richard L. Shoddy, 89, Columbia City, died at 1:05 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at Miller’s Oak Pointe, Columbia City. He was born Oct. 16, 1932. On Aug. 29, 1969, he married Marlene Stubbs. He is survived by his daughter, Debra (Ron) Darr, Columbia City; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren;...
Theodore ‘Ted’ Thompson
Theodore R. “Ted” Thompson, 77, Rochester, died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Hickory Creek, Rochester. Ted was born April 4, 1945. He married Lucille Marie “Lucy” (White) Thompson; she preceded him in death. He is survived by stepdaughter, Sharon (Larry) Stalbaum; stepson, Anthony (Sue) Brown; and...
Ronald Fisher
Ronald Lenard Fisher, 82, Topeka, died Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at his home in Topeka. He was born Sep. 15, 1939. On June 11, 1960, he married Mary Ann Ort; she survives in Tokeka. He is survived by his six children, Kimberly (Jack) Applegate, Ligonier, Todd (Vicki) Fisher, Topeka, Curt...
Donald McGrew — UPDATED
Donald L. McGrew, 89, Rochester, died at 4:40 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Life Care Center, Rochester. He was born Aug. 17, 1932. On Jan. 18, 1957, he married Freda Siders; she survives in Rochester. He is survived by two daughters, Tami (Tony) Henderson, Rochester and Roberta (John) Fitzpatrick,...
Ted Geiger
Ted E. Geiger, 92, Albion, died at 7:24 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at his residence in Albion. He was born June 5, 1930. On June 27, 1958, Ted married Marjorie Joan Bills in Columbia City. He is survived by his sons, John (Dottie) Geiger and Kevin Geiger, both of...
Daniel McCoy
Daniel M. McCoy, 75, Columbia City, died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City. He was born Sep. 8, 1946. DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Ann Burton Furnivall — UPDATED
Ann Burton Furnivall 77, Rochester, died at 6:32 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana, Fort Wayne. She was born Sep. 20, 1944. She married Steve Furnivall; he survives in Rochester. She is also survived by her son, Jon (Terri) Wootten, Rochester; daughter, Julie (Mark) Shambarger, Rochester;...
Ned Heighway
Ned A. Heighway, 78, Akron, died at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at his residence in Akron, surrounded by his family. Ned was born April 21, 1944, in Rochester, to the late Robert O. and Ruth Eleanor (Hamilton) Heighway. Ned was married on June 20, 1965, in Rochester, to Linda L. Severns; she survives.
Dillinger Raid IV To Be Held Sep. 10 At Warsaw Old Jail Museum
WARSAW — He was here in 1934. Now he’s back. The Kosciusko County Historical Society will commemorate the 88th anniversary of John Dillinger’s infamous visit to the Lake City with the Dillinger Raid IV. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sep. 10, at the Old Jail Museum, 121 N. Indiana St., Warsaw.
