Conrad C. Forks, 88, Warsaw, died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Warsaw Meadows Care Center, Warsaw. Conrad was born July 8, 1934, in Fort Wayne, the son of (the late) Elmer and Ardice (Anglin) Forks. After high school, Conrad embarked on a military career that would last the next 20 years, serving his country proudly in the US Navy.

WARSAW, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO