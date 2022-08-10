ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Applebee's Sells All Restaurants

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Star 93.9

Authentic Hobbit House For Sale in Vermont

Just when you thought the only Hobbits were in New Zealand or Middle Earth, an authentic hobbit house has hit the market in Vermont. Literally tucked into the Green Mountains, this tiny but mighty home is a huge hit on Airbnb but could be the place you next call home.
modernfarmer.com

Meet the New York Dairy Sisters Showcasing Real Life on the Farm

The NY Farm Girls want to show the world what modern-day dairy farming looks like. Frustrated by the narrative that paints dairy farmers as cruel and uncaring, the three sisters—Evelyn (23), Claudia (21) and Jojo Leubner (17)—are using their social media savvy to showcase their day-to-day lives on their Marrietta, New York dairy farm.
AGRICULTURE
freightwaves.com

Dead on Arrival? EV firm slashes 2022 production target more than 95%

U.K.-based Arrival is the latest electric vehicle maker to reorganize its business, slashing production targets and delaying deliveries of vehicles in the process. The company released second-quarter earnings on Thursday, posting a $90 million loss and saying it expects to deliver just 20 vehicles this year, down from an anticipated 400-600 units. Last week, the company said it would be reorganizing amid a challenging economic environment.
BUSINESS
Android Authority

While moving, I realized that saving my tech product boxes was useless

All that space taken up, all that time spent organizing — just not worth it. I am not a very sentimental person. I know lots of people in the tech sphere who keep pretty much everything they buy. “I’ve got my first smartphone tucked away in a drawer somewhere,” they’ll say, “just in case I want to take it out and experience that nostalgia.”
RETAIL
12tomatoes.com

Company Creates Automatic Onion Peeler That Removes Skins With Air

FINIS is a Dutch company that is looking to assist those who are in search of some assistance with their onion peeling. You see, many of us are tired of the tears and we are looking for a better way. For years, we have simply had to brave the torrent of tears and peel the onions anyway. Wait until you see what the good folks at FINIS have in store for you, though.
ELECTRONICS
wegotthiscovered.com

The outlandish first-time meeting of two action icons goes off the reservation on streaming

As two of the most popular, beloved, and iconic action stars in history that had never crossed paths in an onscreen capacity, most people would have pegged The Expendables franchise as the place for Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jackie Chan to come face-to-face for the first time. Instead, it happened in bizarre Chinese fantasy blockbuster Journey to China: The Mystery of Iron Mask.
MOVIES
tipranks.com

Cramer Calls Disney a “Hobbled Company” on Twitter

Jim Cramer, host of Mad Money on CNBC and head of the CNBC Investing Club, called the Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) a “hobbled company with a suboptimal balance sheet” on Twitter (TWTR). Nonetheless, he says Disney’s got a sticky lifetime customer base. Following Disney’s solid second-quarter...
STOCKS

