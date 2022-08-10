Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne Professor Inducted Into Royal Academy of Economics and Financial SciencesUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Related
Applebee's Sells All Restaurants
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Authentic Hobbit House For Sale in Vermont
Just when you thought the only Hobbits were in New Zealand or Middle Earth, an authentic hobbit house has hit the market in Vermont. Literally tucked into the Green Mountains, this tiny but mighty home is a huge hit on Airbnb but could be the place you next call home.
modernfarmer.com
Meet the New York Dairy Sisters Showcasing Real Life on the Farm
The NY Farm Girls want to show the world what modern-day dairy farming looks like. Frustrated by the narrative that paints dairy farmers as cruel and uncaring, the three sisters—Evelyn (23), Claudia (21) and Jojo Leubner (17)—are using their social media savvy to showcase their day-to-day lives on their Marrietta, New York dairy farm.
'I was in shock': California rents are spiking — and not only where you'd expect
In California, a new report shows the most expensive cities for renters weren't in Los Angeles or San Francisco.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
freightwaves.com
Dead on Arrival? EV firm slashes 2022 production target more than 95%
U.K.-based Arrival is the latest electric vehicle maker to reorganize its business, slashing production targets and delaying deliveries of vehicles in the process. The company released second-quarter earnings on Thursday, posting a $90 million loss and saying it expects to deliver just 20 vehicles this year, down from an anticipated 400-600 units. Last week, the company said it would be reorganizing amid a challenging economic environment.
Android Authority
While moving, I realized that saving my tech product boxes was useless
All that space taken up, all that time spent organizing — just not worth it. I am not a very sentimental person. I know lots of people in the tech sphere who keep pretty much everything they buy. “I’ve got my first smartphone tucked away in a drawer somewhere,” they’ll say, “just in case I want to take it out and experience that nostalgia.”
I ordered the same burger from Shake Shack, In-N-Out, and Cook Out and liked the West Coast chain the most
I tried the same burger from Shake Shack, In-N-Out, and Cook Out to see how the different region-famous chains compare.
12tomatoes.com
Company Creates Automatic Onion Peeler That Removes Skins With Air
FINIS is a Dutch company that is looking to assist those who are in search of some assistance with their onion peeling. You see, many of us are tired of the tears and we are looking for a better way. For years, we have simply had to brave the torrent of tears and peel the onions anyway. Wait until you see what the good folks at FINIS have in store for you, though.
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
The outlandish first-time meeting of two action icons goes off the reservation on streaming
As two of the most popular, beloved, and iconic action stars in history that had never crossed paths in an onscreen capacity, most people would have pegged The Expendables franchise as the place for Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jackie Chan to come face-to-face for the first time. Instead, it happened in bizarre Chinese fantasy blockbuster Journey to China: The Mystery of Iron Mask.
tipranks.com
Cramer Calls Disney a “Hobbled Company” on Twitter
Jim Cramer, host of Mad Money on CNBC and head of the CNBC Investing Club, called the Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) a “hobbled company with a suboptimal balance sheet” on Twitter (TWTR). Nonetheless, he says Disney’s got a sticky lifetime customer base. Following Disney’s solid second-quarter...
Comments / 0