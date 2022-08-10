Congratulations to the St. Louis Surge on celebrating its 10th anniversary as a women’s professional basketball franchise. Thanks to the vision and hard work of owner Khalia Collier, the Surge has managed to cut their own niche in the St. Louis sports landscape. They play an exciting brand of basketball and the young women have become role models to a lot of young fans in the area. They are constantly in the hunt for national championships while also building a very loyal fan base along the way.

