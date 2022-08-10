ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferguson, MO

St. Louis American

The 'Ethical' flip on police conduct

Last week, Mayor Tishaura O. Jonessigned into law Board Bill 47, which finally gave “teeth” to the Civilian Oversight Board after seven years. Provisions of the bill included giving subpoena power to the oversight board and creating the independent Division of Civilian Oversight. Despite, previously supporting and even...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

A positive vibe

Congratulations to the St. Louis Surge on celebrating its 10th anniversary as a women’s professional basketball franchise. Thanks to the vision and hard work of owner Khalia Collier, the Surge has managed to cut their own niche in the St. Louis sports landscape. They play an exciting brand of basketball and the young women have become role models to a lot of young fans in the area. They are constantly in the hunt for national championships while also building a very loyal fan base along the way.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Rolling on in Dellwood

Roller skating in St. Louis has been a thing for decades. Popular skating rinks including Skate King and St. “Nicks” had their fair share of fancy “crazy leg” moves, twists, and turns. And the skating movement is still rolling. Newcomers and old schoolers both find joy in performing moves at the rink.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

