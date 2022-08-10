As soon as you wake up the day after the clock fills, a man named Ethan will be waiting for you; don’t bother running, choose to Stay Still, and let him handcuff you. Instead of taking you back to your employer, however, Ethan will instead choose to let you remain on Erlin’s Eye…provided you continue to pay off his tab at the Kompressor Club. This is not very optimal for your continued survival, but for the time being, you’ll have to agree to his terms.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 HOURS AGO