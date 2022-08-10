Read full article on original website
Anchordeep Boss - Kallamar
Kallamar is the third Bishop you'll face, and the final boss of the Anchordeep area in Cult of the Lamb. This section of the guide will explain how to beat Kallamar, detail each of its attacks and how to best avoid them, and reveal the prize you'll obtain for taking it down.
Onyx Lord's Greatsword
Greatsword forged from golden-hued meteoric ore. The blade conceals gravity-manipulating magic. A weapon unique to the Onyx Lords, a race of ancients with skin of stone who were said to have risen to life when a meteor struck long ago. The Onyx Lord's Greatsword Default Weapon Skill is Onyx Lord's...
Rogier's Rapier
Piercing sword of superior quality, featuring intricate ornamentation. Signature weapon of the sorcerer Rogier. High dexterity is required to wield the blade to its full potential, but mastery is a sight to behold, characterized by a flowing style which excels in successive attacks. The Rogier's Rapier Default Weapon Skill is...
Walkthrough
IGN's Cult of the Lamb complete strategy guide and walkthrough will lead you through all four major dungeon areas found in Cult of the Lamb, as well as detail miniboss and boss strategies against the Bishops. Cult of the Lamb's campaign consists of four main regions to Crusade through, each...
Bloody Helice
Ominous piercing sword with a winding blade. Carried by the noble servants of the Lord of Blood. Designed to bore into flesh, causing severe blood loss at the wound. The extracted blood trickles gracefully down the length of the blade. The Bloody Helice Default Weapon Skill is Dynast's Finesse: Nimbly...
World Bosses
This is IGN's page that details everything about Genshin Impact's world bosses. This includes the full guide for each boss fight present in Genshin Impact as well as the rewards that you might potentially get after defeating them. World Bosses. World Bosses in Genshin Impact are bosses that are scattered...
Eleonora's Poleblade
Twinned naginata forged in the Land of Reeds. Chosen weapon of Eleonora, Violet Bloody Finger. Her mastery of the sword was such that her onslaught was likened to a whirlwind, but now her legacy is stained by accursed blood. The Eleonora's Poleblade Default Weapon Skill is Bloodblade Dance: Leap at...
How to Get Snail Shells
Snail shells are an optional collectible that can be found in Cult of the Lamb in order to unlock the Snail Follower skin. This page will teach you how to get Snail shells, as well as what's required to unlock the Snail Follower skin. How to Get Snail Shells. Snail...
Ethan's Tab
As soon as you wake up the day after the clock fills, a man named Ethan will be waiting for you; don’t bother running, choose to Stay Still, and let him handcuff you. Instead of taking you back to your employer, however, Ethan will instead choose to let you remain on Erlin’s Eye…provided you continue to pay off his tab at the Kompressor Club. This is not very optimal for your continued survival, but for the time being, you’ll have to agree to his terms.
Magma Wyrm's Scalesword
Curved greatsword wielded by Magma Wyrms. The shape resembles a dragon's jaw and is covered in hard scales. It's said these land-bound dragons were once humans heroes who partook in dragon communion, a grave transgression for which they were cursed to crawl the earth upon their bellies, shadows of their former selves.
How Twitch Integration Works
Cult of the Lamb features unique integration with Twitch, the popular streaming platform, that allows your viewers to interact with you, help you make decisions, or even make your playthrough more difficult. This section will explain how the Twitch integration works, as well as how to set up Twitch integration for Cult of the Lamb.
Mitch's Ultimate Robbin' Quiz Answers
In Road 96, you'll meet many main NPCs along the way. These characters all have unique story lines, some of which benefit your own journey to cross the border. In the chapter "The Wild Boys," you'll need to pass Mitch's Ultimate Robbin' Quiz to keep your loot. The answers to the quiz are below.
Hand of Malenia
Blade built into Malenia's prosthetic arm. Through consecration it is resistant to rot. Malenia's war prosthesis symbolized her victories. Some claim to have seen wings when the weapon was raised aloft; wings of fierce determination that have never known defeat. The Hand of Malenia Default Weapon Skill is Waterfowl Dance:...
Omen Cleaver
Heavy-bladed curved sword of colossal size awarded to Omen as a tool of war. This weapon is made to take advantage of brute strength. The pattern etched upon the blade is the remnant of a deteriorating malediction. Indeed, when bestowing a weapon, preparations must be made for taking it away.
Yakuza 0 Mod Replaces Kazuma Kiryu and Goro Majima With Halo's Master Chief and the Arbiter
Modder Kashiiera has created a wonderful new mod that replaces Kazuma Kiryu and Goro Majima with Halo's Master Chief and the Arbiter. As reported by Eurogamer, the mod in question - Master Chief From Halo 3 - is available on NexusMods for anyone to try, and it allows you to play through the entirety of Yakuza 0 as Master Chief Petty Officer John-117, one of the most iconic figures in gaming.
MultiVersus Season 1
MultiVersus, like many other multiplayer-focused live-service titles, will have Seasons that periodically introduce new content and characters, ways to play, and new cool things to unlock. All announced by game director Tony Huynh at EVO 2022, Multiversus Season 1 is shaping up to be an exciting start for the community.
Noblestead
Noblestead is the fourth campus you'll visit during the main campaign of Two Point Campus. Here you are tasked with preserving the traditions of knighthood and defending your campus from the local competition. This Noblestead walkthrough will detail a campus overview, tips for completing all One Star, Two Star, and Three Star objectives, as well as all the rewards that are available on offer.
Frozen Needle
A razor-thin piercing blade of ice. Forged by Ijii, the carian Royal Blackmith. Can inflict frost upon enemies, and launch its blade with a strong attack. The blade immediately regenerates. The Frozen Needle Default Weapon Skill is Impaling Thrust: Skill that lets piercing armaments overcome enemy shields. Build power, then...
Bloodhound's Fang
Curved greatsword with a gently undulating blade wielded by Bloodhound Knights. A fearsome blade capable of brutal airborne attacks. The Bloodhound's Fang Default Weapon Skill is Bloodhound's Finesse: Slash upwards with the Bloodhound's Fang, using the momentum of the strike to perform a backwards somersault and gain some distance from foes. Follow up with a strong attack to perform the Bloodhund's Step attack.
How to Acquire New Skills
Road 96 requires skill and critical thinking to play, as well as to achieve the ending you're hoping for. Unlocking new skills will make each playthrough easier and makes survival more likely. Along Road 96 you'll have the opportunity to aquire new skills, which are displayed as icons on the...
