Congress & Courts

Fox News

Sen. Tim Scott confronted Trump on racism and it launched a major economic initiative: Exclusive book excerpt

August 2017 was the infamous rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. What should have been a sparse gathering turned into a horrific event. Later that day, when I heard the exchange between a reporter and President Trump, I was concerned. His conjecture that "there were fine people on both sides" bothered me. A day or so after, I was asked about it during an interview.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Washington Examiner

Members of Congress mourn at Rep. Jackie Walorski's funeral

An estimated 2,000 people gathered for Rep. Jackie Walorski's (R-IN) funeral Thursday, including dozens of members of the U.S. House of Representatives and Indiana officials, who remembered the congresswoman for her vibrant personality, public service, and commitment to faith. Top Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Minority Whip...
GRANGER, IN
MSNBC

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago raid was perfectly petty

When Fox News host Dan Bongino said Monday that people on “the left” would be laughing over federal investigators executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home, he was pretty on the money. Once you get past the horror of Trump apparently being such an...
POTUS
SheKnows

Joe Biden's Granddaughter Naomi Unveils the Picturesque Location of Her November White House Wedding

Click here to read the full article. It’s only 114 days until Naomi Biden’s marriage to Peter Neal, but who’s counting? Well, the bride certainly is, and Joe Biden’s granddaughter has finally secured the perfect location at the White House to celebrate — and those Nov. 19 wedding photos are going to look spectacular. The 28-year-old lawyer revealed the exciting news on Twitter to share with all of her followers. “Sooo not sure how best to update but was supposed to do so weeks ago…but we have finally figured out where the ceremony will be,” she wrote. “…and much to the...
POTUS
Fox News

Sen. Kennedy: Biden, Manchin will live to regret 'unleashing IRS on Americans'

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said Thursday President Biden and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., will regret bolstering the IRS as part of the Inflation Reduction Act. "The purpose of the IRS provision in Senator Biden and Senator Manchin's inflation machine bill is to raise money. Just plain and simple, they're going to unleash the IRS on the American people," Kennedy told "The Faulkner Focus."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Biden arrives on secluded South Carolina island for week-long family vacation

President Biden flew to a South Carolina island for a vacation with his family Thursday, a trip that is expected to last at least one week. The Biden family will be staying at a private residence owned by a friend on Kiawah Island, a wealthy and secluded destination. The president's son, Hunter Biden, accompanied Biden and first lady Jill Biden on the Air Force One flight from Washington. Biden's daughter-in-law Melissa Cohen and grandson Beau also attended.
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Ron Johnson sparks new problem with Medicare, Social Security rhetoric

When thinking about the many reasons Sen. Ron Johnson struggles on Capitol Hill, the most obvious troubles relate to his weird conspiracy theories and eager embrace of ridiculous misinformation. The scope of his troubles is almost impressive, cultivating a dreadful record on everything from Jan. 6 to Covid to the 2020 presidential election.
WISCONSIN STATE
POLITICO

Meet the GOP's future king of Biden investigations

FANCY FARM, Ky. — Don’t know the name James Comer? Prepare to hear it a lot more if the GOP flips the House in November. The third-term Kentucky Republican poised to head the House Oversight Committee next year has two major investigations top of mind: the business dealings of Hunter Biden and the origins of Covid. With that powerful gavel, Comer will be one of the most pivotal figures in directing the party’s pent-up frustration and aggression toward Democrats after years in the minority.
KENTUCKY STATE
Fox News

Hunter Biden helped former Biden aide with House campaign while working with his CCP-tied business partner

FIRST ON FOX: Hunter Biden and his longtime business partner Eric Schwerin were actively working behind the scenes in 2016 to solicit donations for a top former Biden adviser's congressional campaign while also working on Chinese business deals with the adviser's business partner, according to emails reviewed and authenticated by Fox News Digital.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) Shares How Near Death Experience Changed His Life In New Book: ‘Had It Not Been For That Accident, I Would Not Be In Public Service Today’

Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) South Carolina Senator joined the Guy Benson Show to discuss his new book America, a Redemption Story: Choosing Hope, Creating Unity where he details his upbringing and how an auto accident as a young boy profoundly changed the trajectory in his life. Senator Scott explained how...
CONGRESS & COURTS

