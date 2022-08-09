COVID is again spreading virulently in Sonoma County, but sending fewer people to hospitals. As schools open, precautions against the disease will be largely voluntary. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County's health officer laid out the reasoning at a meeting Wednesday. "Even though we're seeing a lot of transmission of COVID in the community, we are not considering a return to health orders or restrictions at this point. As school resumes, we will be operating under the latest California Department of Public Health guidelines, this includes a strong recommendation to continue wearing masks in indoor public settings, including classrooms." Recommendations, however strong, aren't mandatory. The county's...

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 8 MINUTES AGO