ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
People

Fla. Teacher Resigns After School District Removes His 'Age Inappropriate' Images of Historic Black Americans

A teacher in Florida has resigned after he says a school district employee removed photos of historic Black American figures from a bulletin board in his classroom. Michael James, the teacher, reported the incident that occurred at the O.J. Semmes Elementary School to both Escambia County Superintendent Tim Smith and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in an email, The Pensacola Journal reported.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
KRCB 104.9

"Strong recommendations" but no COVID requirements as schools reopen

COVID is again spreading virulently in Sonoma County, but sending fewer people to hospitals. As schools open, precautions against the disease will be largely voluntary.   Sundari Mase, Sonoma County's health officer laid out the reasoning at a meeting Wednesday.   "Even though we're seeing a lot of transmission of COVID in the community, we are not considering a return to health orders or restrictions at this point. As school resumes, we will be operating under the latest California Department of Public Health guidelines, this includes a strong recommendation to continue wearing masks in indoor public settings, including classrooms."   Recommendations, however strong, aren't mandatory.   The county's...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
nativenewsonline.net

Interior Sec. Haaland Announces Members of Advisory Committee on Reconciliation in Place Names

Using the occasion of the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo) announced on Tuesday, August 9, the names of the members of the Advisory Committee on Reconciliation in Place Names, a federal advisory group to help identify and recommend changes to derogatory terms still in use for places throughout the country.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
The Associated Press

Tim Mooney joins AshBritt team as Director, AshBritt Foundation and Community Relations

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- AshBritt, the nation’s leading turn-key emergency management contractor, is pleased to welcome Tim Mooney back to the AshBritt team in the role of Director, AshBritt Foundation and Community Relations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005101/en/ Tim Mooney, incoming Director, AshBritt Foundation and Community Relations. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy