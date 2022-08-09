Read full article on original website
Fla. Teacher Resigns After School District Removes His 'Age Inappropriate' Images of Historic Black Americans
A teacher in Florida has resigned after he says a school district employee removed photos of historic Black American figures from a bulletin board in his classroom. Michael James, the teacher, reported the incident that occurred at the O.J. Semmes Elementary School to both Escambia County Superintendent Tim Smith and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in an email, The Pensacola Journal reported.
"Strong recommendations" but no COVID requirements as schools reopen
COVID is again spreading virulently in Sonoma County, but sending fewer people to hospitals. As schools open, precautions against the disease will be largely voluntary. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County's health officer laid out the reasoning at a meeting Wednesday. "Even though we're seeing a lot of transmission of COVID in the community, we are not considering a return to health orders or restrictions at this point. As school resumes, we will be operating under the latest California Department of Public Health guidelines, this includes a strong recommendation to continue wearing masks in indoor public settings, including classrooms." Recommendations, however strong, aren't mandatory. The county's...
Sesame Place Is Now Enforcing Bias Training For All Employees
Sesame Place Philadelphia is mandating that all employees complete bias training, following a viral video showing two Black girls being ignored by a costumed employee and an active $25 million racial discrimination lawsuit. According to NBC News, the Sea World Parks and Entertainment-owned amusement park made an announcement on Tuesday...
Interior Sec. Haaland Announces Members of Advisory Committee on Reconciliation in Place Names
Using the occasion of the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo) announced on Tuesday, August 9, the names of the members of the Advisory Committee on Reconciliation in Place Names, a federal advisory group to help identify and recommend changes to derogatory terms still in use for places throughout the country.
Tim Mooney joins AshBritt team as Director, AshBritt Foundation and Community Relations
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- AshBritt, the nation’s leading turn-key emergency management contractor, is pleased to welcome Tim Mooney back to the AshBritt team in the role of Director, AshBritt Foundation and Community Relations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005101/en/ Tim Mooney, incoming Director, AshBritt Foundation and Community Relations. (Photo: Business Wire)
