The Amarillo Pioneer

DeSantis to Headline Rally for New Mexico Governor Candidate Ronchetti

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will appear at a rally this weekend for New Mexico gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti in Carlsbad. According to the Ronchetti campaign, on Sunday at 4pm, DeSantis will take the stage in Carlsbad to campaign for the New Mexico Republican. In addition to DeSantis, U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell will also appear at the rally, as she seeks re-election this year.
FLORIDA STATE
pinonpost.com

Ron DeSantis visiting NM to stump for Herrell, Ronchetti

Firebrand conservative Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is visiting Carlsbad on Sunday to stump for Congresswoman Yvette Herrell of the Second District for her reelection and GOP nominee for governor Mark Ronchetti as he attempts to knock off far-left Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. Herrell is facing far-left Democrat candidate Gabe Vasquez.
CARLSBAD, NM
State
New Mexico State
newmexicopbs.org

Charges Filed in Albuquerque Killings, NM Congressional Leaders Address Climate, & Resilience at the 100th Inter-Tribal Ceremonial

This week on New Mexico in Focus, the Line Opinion Panel talks through the arrest made in the killing of four Muslim men, and how the Albuquerque Islamic community can recover from such a tragic incident. The Panel also explores the issues facing parents, students, and teachers as a new school year begins. And, our panelists react to New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver’s testimony to Congress about the threats she and her colleagues have received since the 2020 election.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Ron Desantis
Yvette Herrell
Donald Trump
lascrucesbulletin.com

Republican Jeremy Gay: Crime is the issue in the AG’s race

The “single, laser-focused issue” in the race to be New Mexico’s next attorney general (AG) is crime, Republican Jeremy Gay said during a July 29 campaign stop in Las Cruces. If he is elected, Gay said his first priority as AG will be to conduct an analysis...
LAS CRUCES, NM
kjzz.org

Arizona's secretary of state race is drawing a lot of attention — and out-of-state money

Republican Mark Finchem will face Democrat Adrian Fontes in the race for Arizona secretary of state in November after each emerged from their party’s primary last week. Races for secretary of state across the country are attracting more money than ever before. An analysis by the Brennan Center for Justice finds in six states with that office on the ballot, candidates have raised more than $16 million; that’s more than twice the amount at the same time four years ago. And a lot of that money is coming from out of state.
ARIZONA STATE
#Politics Congress#Politics Federal#Politics State#Election State#Election Federal#Mlg#Herrell Ronchetti#Gop#Democrat#Maga#Republicans#New Mexicans#Americans
Phoenix New Times

Ron DeSantis to Rally with Kari Lake, Blake Masters in Phoenix

Editor's note: This story was updated on August 10 to reflect that the rally was moved to Arizona Financial Theatre. The August primary elections are over. For the extreme — and energized — wing of the Republican Party in Arizona, they proved a decisive win. One new sign...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Kari Lake is the GOP Nominee. Here's What She Wants to Do to Arizona

After three long days tallying ballots and one very nutty election night jubilee, Trump-backed Kari Lake is the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona. Her opponent’s early lead in Maricopa County wasn’t enough to survive Lake’s midnight comeback on Tuesday, when she pulled ahead by 10,000 votes. By Thursday morning, the Associated Press called the primary race for Lake. By the next morning, her lead grew to more than 19,000 votes.
Americas
krwg.org

Navajo presidential candidates pick running mates from New Mexico

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo President Jonathan Nez has selected a political newcomer to be his running mate in the general election. Nez introduced Chad Abeyta during an address in the tribal capital of Window Rock, Arizona, on Monday. Abeyta is an Air Force veteran who works as an attorney in the tribe's legislative branch. He's 33 and from the New Mexico portion of the reservation. Nez faces Buu Nygren in the tribe's general election in November.
WINDOW ROCK, AZ
Daniella Cressman

Opinion: Governor Grisham Will Raise Veterans' Banners despite the Santa Fe City's Council's Delayed Action

"Thanks to some help from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, banners meant to honor Santa Fe’s veterans are close to having a new home in the City Different, signaling the potential end of months of speculation over the fate of the popular program. The Santa Fe City Council was poised to vote Wednesday night on a resolution which would allow the banners to be erected in the Railyard District, around the Plaza and on Guadalupe Street. But the council opted to postpone the vote until councilors could get additional information about location availability and to iron out concerns the new resolution would supersede the old resolution and, by doing so, prevent the city from installing the banners on Cerrillos Road." —Sean P. Thomas.
SANTA FE, NM

