Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will appear at a rally this weekend for New Mexico gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti in Carlsbad. According to the Ronchetti campaign, on Sunday at 4pm, DeSantis will take the stage in Carlsbad to campaign for the New Mexico Republican. In addition to DeSantis, U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell will also appear at the rally, as she seeks re-election this year.
ALBUQUERQUE — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will headline a rally to support Republican candidate Mark Ronchetti’s run for Governor. The rally will take place at 4 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 14, at the Walter Gerrells Performing Arts and Exhibition Center 4012 National Parks Highway in Carlsbad.The doors open at 2 p.m. and the event begins at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Firebrand conservative Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is visiting Carlsbad on Sunday to stump for Congresswoman Yvette Herrell of the Second District for her reelection and GOP nominee for governor Mark Ronchetti as he attempts to knock off far-left Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. Herrell is facing far-left Democrat candidate Gabe Vasquez.
