Read full article on original website
Related
Exclusive: Wall Street revives Russian bond trading after U.S. go-ahead
NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Several major Wall Street banks have begun offering to facilitate trades in Russian debt in recent days, according to bank documents seen by Reuters, giving investors another chance to dispose of assets widely seen in the West as toxic.
International Business Times
Has Blockchain Found A Use Beyond Crypto Trading?
The bitcoin boom spawned new billionaires and videos of beach parties and Lamborghinis. The crypto crash brought devastation for small investors and bankruptcy for many companies. Blockchain technology underpins crypto and has been hailed as a world-changing innovation, but does it have any use beyond creating speculative financial instruments?. AFP...
International Business Times
Robinhood Ordered To Face Market Manipulation Claims; Meme-Stock Investors Get Nod To File Lawsuit
A U.S. judge gave meme stock investors permission to file a lawsuit against Robinhood, a stock trading firm that recently listed multiple cryptocurrencies, including Avalanche (AVAX) and Stellar (XLM). U.S. District Court Judge Cecilia Altonaga in Miami said Thursday that investors in GameStop Corp, AMC Entertainment Holdings and seven other...
LAW・
International Business Times
Exclusive-Malaysia's Tenaga Plans $1 Billion IPO For Power Business, Sources Say
Malaysian electricity utility Tenaga Nasional Bhd plans to begin the process next year for a potential $1 billion listing of its power generation business, sources close to the matter told Reuters. In what would be the country's largest initial public offering (IPO) in a decade, TNB Power Generation Sdn Bhd,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
Alt Raising Another $17 Million for Sports Card Investment Fund
Sports collectibles platform Alt seeks an infusion of $16.9 million in new funds to expand its sports card investment fund, according to a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Alt also runs a collectibles exchange and storage business, backed by early venture capital funding from a number of investors, including Alexis Ohanian, Kevin Durant and Darren Rovell. “For some context, the fund has raised ~$25M (the NAV of which is up quite a bit),” Alt founder Leore Avidar wrote in an email. “Not only is it the largest sports card/collectible fund but it’s outperformed the S&P and continues to have...
China July property investment in biggest decline this year
BEIJING, Aug 15 (Reuters) - China's property investment by developers further worsened in July, down the most this year, while new construction starts suffered their biggest fall in nearly a decade, amid still tight funding conditions and weak sentiment.
Recurate Says 48 Percent of ‘Circular’ Shoppers Buy to Flip Resale
Ever-trendy in the resale business is the proprietary resale report, and business-to-business resale provider Recurate is ready to reveal its own take. Launched Monday, Recurate’s resale report aims to offer a revised blueprint for brands that are still resale curious, while throwing some new customer survey data fashion’s way. The survey includes a swath of 1,000 adults in the U.S. and Canada and was conducted in March 2022 by brand and social impact agency BBMG.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Malaysia ex-PM begins final bid to toss out graft conviction
PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia — (AP) — Malaysia's top court Monday began hearing a final appeal by former Prime Minister Najib Razak to toss out his graft conviction linked to the massive looting of the 1MDB state fund. He would become Malaysia's first former prime minister to be imprisoned if...
International Business Times
Drugmakers' Shares Stabilise After Zantac Litigation Slump
Shares in GSK, Sanofi, Haleon and Pfizer began to recover on Friday after the companies said that nothing material had changed regarding U.S. litigation focused on heartburn drug Zantac. The companies' share prices had fallen sharply this week on investor concern about the litigation over potential cancer-causing impurities that prompted...
International Business Times
China's Factory Output, Retail Sales Up In July But Weaker Than Expected
Factory output and retail sales in China edged up in July but were weaker than analysts' expectations, official data showed Monday, as a Covid-19 resurgence and property market jitters cast a pall over hopes for a stronger economic recovery. The world's second-biggest economy saw a bounce in business activity as...
International Business Times
Japan's GDP Expands In Q2 After Covid Curbs Lifted
Japan's economy expanded in the three months to June, official data showed Monday, after the government lifted Covid-19 curbs on businesses. The world's third-largest economy grew 0.5 percent quarter-on-quarter due to stronger consumption and capital investment, but the rise was below market expectations of 0.7 percent. While the country never...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
International Business Times
Analysis-China's Taiwan Military Drills Offer Spying Opportunity For U.S
While China's expanded drills surrounding Taiwan have marked an unprecedented military and political warning against outside interference over the island, they opened a window to gather intelligence for the United States and its allies. The four days of intense drills last week - and extended manoeuvres this week - provide...
International Business Times
Asia Shares Edge Higher, Wary Of Fed Words
Asian shares inched higher on Monday with investors anxious to see if Wall Street can sustain its rally as hopes U.S. inflation has peaked will be tested by likely hawkish commentary from the Federal Reserve this week. "The FOMC Minutes on Wednesday should reinforce the hawkish tones from recent Fed...
International Business Times
Taiwan Revises Down 2022 GDP Growth Forecast On Inflation Woes
Taiwan's economy is likely to grow at a slower pace this year that initially forecast, the statistics office said on Friday, lowering its outlook due to global inflation and slowing consumer demand in major markets. The downward revision was accompanied by the statistics office trimming its export forecast for this...
International Business Times
Oil Prices Ease As Aramco Says Ready To Boost Crude Output
Oil prices dropped for a second session on Monday after the head of the world's top exporter, Saudi Aramco, said it is ready to ramp up output while production at several offshore U.S. Gulf of Mexico platforms is resuming after a brief outage last week. Brent crude futures fell 27...
International Business Times
Japan's Economy Rebounds From COVID Jolt, Global Slowdown Clouds Outlook
Japan's economy expanded for the third straight quarter on solid private consumption, data for April-June showed on Monday, a sign the country was finally staging a much-delayed recovery from a COVID-induced downturn. But the outlook remains uncertain due to a resurgence in COVID-19 infections, slowing global growth, supply constraints and...
International Business Times
Caste In California: Tech Giants Confront Ancient Indian Hierarchy
America's tech giants are taking a modern-day crash course in India's ancient caste system, with Apple emerging as an early leader in policies to rid Silicon Valley of a rigid hierarchy that's segregated Indians for generations. Apple, the world's biggest listed company, updated its general employee conduct policy about two...
International Business Times
Taiwan To Boost Cybersecurity Using Ethereum-Based File-Sharing Technology
Taiwan is planning to integrate InterPlanetary File System (IPFS), a decentralized peer-to-peer system, into its cybersecurity defense as China intensifies its military drills near the self-ruled island. According to a report from South China Morning Post, Taiwan's Ministry of Digital Affairs (MODA) will use the IPFS to strengthen its website,...
International Business Times
S.Korea's Yoon Pardons Samsung Leader Jay Y. Lee
South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol pardoned Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee on Friday, with South Korea's Justice Ministry saying the business leader was needed to help overcome a "national economic crisis". The pardon is largely symbolic, with Lee already out on parole after serving 18 months in jail...
Comments / 0