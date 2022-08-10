ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Has Blockchain Found A Use Beyond Crypto Trading?

The bitcoin boom spawned new billionaires and videos of beach parties and Lamborghinis. The crypto crash brought devastation for small investors and bankruptcy for many companies. Blockchain technology underpins crypto and has been hailed as a world-changing innovation, but does it have any use beyond creating speculative financial instruments?. AFP...
MARKETS
International Business Times

Robinhood Ordered To Face Market Manipulation Claims; Meme-Stock Investors Get Nod To File Lawsuit

A U.S. judge gave meme stock investors permission to file a lawsuit against Robinhood, a stock trading firm that recently listed multiple cryptocurrencies, including Avalanche (AVAX) and Stellar (XLM). U.S. District Court Judge Cecilia Altonaga in Miami said Thursday that investors in GameStop Corp, AMC Entertainment Holdings and seven other...
LAW
International Business Times

Netflix Pains Are Disney Gains, For How Long?

A mystery in the stream wars is solved. Subscribers leaving Netflix in recent quarters have joined Disney+. As a result, they have been boosting the content king's top and bottom lines, together with a return of visitors to its theme parks. That's according to the company's third fiscal quarter report...
TV & VIDEOS
International Business Times

With Alibaba Stake Cut, SoftBank's Son Cools Toward China Tech

SoftBank Group Corp's decision to sell down its Alibaba Group Holding stake for a $34 billion gain may be aimed at shoring up cash reserves, but it also underlines how CEO Masayoshi Son has cooled on China tech. Son was formerly one of the sector's biggest cheerleaders and Alibaba is...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ftx#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Web3 Technology#Crypto Exchange#Fiat#Ftx Pay#Reddit Community Points#Ftx Ventures
International Business Times

Taiwan To Boost Cybersecurity Using Ethereum-Based File-Sharing Technology

Taiwan is planning to integrate InterPlanetary File System (IPFS), a decentralized peer-to-peer system, into its cybersecurity defense as China intensifies its military drills near the self-ruled island. According to a report from South China Morning Post, Taiwan's Ministry of Digital Affairs (MODA) will use the IPFS to strengthen its website,...
WORLD
International Business Times

Elon Musk Announces Tesla Has Produced Over 3 Million Vehicles

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced on Sunday that the EV maker has made over three million cars and congratulated the Shanghai factory for its production. "Congrats Giga Shanghai on making millionth car! Total Teslas made now over 3M," Musk tweeted. Tesla began production of its first car model in 2009....
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Exclusive-Europe Eyes SpaceX To Fill Launch Void Left By Russian Tensions

The European Space Agency (ESA) has begun preliminary technical discussions with Elon Musk's SpaceX that could lead to the temporary use of its launchers after the Ukraine conflict blocked Western access to Russia's Soyuz rockets. The private American competitor to Europe's Arianespace has emerged as a key contender to plug...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Ethereum
International Business Times

Huawei Revenue Down 5.9 Percent In First Half Of 2022

Huawei's revenue dipped by just under six percent in the first half of 2022, company figures showed Friday, as the Covid-19 pandemic and US-China trade rivalry hit sales. The Chinese telecom giant brought in 301.6 billion yuan ($44.8 billion), according to the data, a slip of 5.9 percent on the previous year.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy