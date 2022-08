LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas man is facing federal charges for allegedly bilking dozens of Ohio residents out of millions of dollars in a sports betting Ponzi scheme. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Ohio announced that 49-year-old Matthew Turnipseede was indicted Thursday on multiple counts of wire fraud and one count of mail fraud. Turnipseede defrauded roughly 72 investors of over $8.5 million between 2015 and 2021, according to the indictment. An investigation by FBI agents in Cleveland show he promised investments would follow a sophisticated algorithm to make sports wagers and rake in double-digit returns. He claimed his payment would just be a percentage of profits. Turnipseede is accused of going so far as to email victims fake financial statements showing gains.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 54 MINUTES AGO