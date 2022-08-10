The Valley housing market’s cool-down is occurring at different rates in different cities and towns and Chandler is a bit behind, according to a leading analyst. The Cromford Report last week said that Queen Creek, Buckeye and Maricopa have become the most attractive areas for homebuyers to score a big deal while Phoenix is among the cities where buyers will have to wait a month before they can try to barter their way to a better deal.

