Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison VegaSurprise, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Move to oust City Council candidate moving to appeal
The challenger to the residency of the self-proclaimed front-runner in the Nov. 8 General Election for the Phoenix City Council seat representing Ahwatukee has appealed the judge’s ruling in the case. Ahwatukee resident Moses Sanchez’s last Friday notified Superior Court Judge M. Scott’s that he’ll be appealing his Aug....
scottsdale.org
High-end homes dodge falling demand
The Valley housing market’s cool-down is occurring at different rates in different cities and towns and high-end homes in Scottsdale and three other communities are being impacted by plummeting demand, according to a leading analyst of the Phoenix Metro market. The Cromford Report said that Queen Creek, Buckeye and...
AZFamily
Contractor returns $1,500 to Phoenix man after leaving unfinished work
Opendoor pays $62 million to settle allegations of misleading home sellers. Contract shows cost of busing migrants from Arizona to Washington, D.C. around $80K. According to a contract with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare LLC, the State of Arizona pays $82,146 per bus. On Your Side helps San Tan Valley woman after...
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Markets in Valley cities, towns cooling differently
The Valley housing market’s cool-down is occurring at different rates in different cities and towns, according to a leading analyst. The Cromford Report last week said that Queen Creek, Buckeye and Maricopa have become the most attractive areas for homebuyers to score a big deal while Phoenix is among the cities where buyers will have to wait a month before they can try to barter their way to a better deal.
East Valley Tribune
Some home markets cooling faster than Chandler
The Valley housing market’s cool-down is occurring at different rates in different cities and towns and Chandler is a bit behind, according to a leading analyst. The Cromford Report last week said that Queen Creek, Buckeye and Maricopa have become the most attractive areas for homebuyers to score a big deal while Phoenix is among the cities where buyers will have to wait a month before they can try to barter their way to a better deal.
AZFamily
Chandler man finally gets $1,600 apartment security deposit returned
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — John Connery will be the first to tell you that moving is not fun. “The experience of moving can be very stressful and exhausting,” Connery told On Your Side. While Connery has spent over a month slowly unpacking, he says he’s also spent a lot of his time dealing with his old apartment complex called 909 West.
ABC 15 News
Search underway for owner of watch celebrating 30 years at Boeing
SUN CITY, AZ — “So, this is the watch we found,” said Norman Friedlander at his Sun City home Tuesday. Norm says he needs the community's help. Last Tuesday, he said he and his wife dropped off his two teenage grandchildren at gate four inside terminal three for an 8 p.m. flight out of Phoenix Sky Harbor to Seattle.
AZFamily
State Route 24 extension opens a day early in the East Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The long-anticipated State Route 24 extension is set to open on Friday, a day earlier than originally anticipated. The multi-million dollar project began in Nov. 2020 for an interim extension that runs between Williams Field Road and Ironwood Drive, allowing for a better flow of traffic between Mesa and the Queen Creek area.
azbigmedia.com
36.55 acres in Phoenix sell for $9M for build-for-rent project
On the tails of announcing its closing on a 40-acre parcel near the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Empire Group purchases a second parcel less than a mile up the road. Securing approximately 37-acres for $9.08 million located east of North Valley Parkway and Rancho Laredo Drive. This parcel is the future site for Village at Sonoran Vista, a gated community that will include 240 single-family build-for-rent homes, plus the developer’s signature lifestyle amenities.
fox10phoenix.com
Made In Arizona: Phoenix area business making healthy treats for decades
It's been nearly 20 years since one Tempe business started to make granola, and they were recently honored as one of the city's top small businesses. FOX 10 Photojournalist Brian Kae has more on Laura's Gourmet Granola, for this week's edition of Made In Arizona.
East Valley Tribune
‘223,000 square feet of opportunity’ open in Mesa
If you happen to be out late one night and see a small airplane being towed down the two-lane portion of dusty pavement bisecting the remaining farmland near the intersection of Pecos and Sossaman roads in Mesa, don’t be alarmed. It’s just for an aviation class project on its...
azbigmedia.com
Here’s a breakdown of current Arizona construction market
Ask just about any contractor in the Valley about the state of their current business and projects and they’ll tell you this: Business is booming! But, as fruitful as the Arizona construction and development market is throughout Metro Phoenix, it’s not without its challenges. Right now, Arizona’s contractors...
New 100-bed mental health hospital proposed in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — A new 100-bed mental health hospital is under development in Mesa as the Valley grapples with a significant need for more behavioral health services. Acadia Healthcare, which already operates hospitals in Chandler and Tucson, has put in requests to construct another facility in east Mesa near Elliot and Ellsworth roads.
kjzz.org
Senior Phoenix police officers ‘frustrated’ with new pay system
Phoenix police officers just received their first checks since the City Council approved a structure, making department employees the highest paid law enforcement agency in Arizona. But not everyone’s impressed with the new numbers. “It was kind of a disservice, I think, to some of the senior officers, the...
gilbertsunnews.com
Gilbert eyeing new water-conservation measures
Gilbert anticipates further water-saving measures next year that could include incentives for residents to convert to xeriscape and violation notices for excessive waste in response to the plummeting Colorado River water levels. Ongoing extreme drought and climate change are causing the river to drop to critically low levels, prompting the...
crankyflier.com
A Design Shift in Southwest’s New Gates in Phoenix
I took the kids out to Phoenix for a week at “Camp Pop and Grandma” recently, and that gave me an opportunity to check out the newly-opened gates in Phoenix’s Terminal 4. The area is unsurprisingly nice, but I wasn’t expecting to see the design change that they implemented for this eighth and final concourse in the 30+ year old terminal.
KTAR.com
Phoenix police $20K salary raises take effect, applications increase
PHOENIX — The starting annual salary for Phoenix Police Department recruits rose from $48,000 to over $68,661 Monday after the city council passed the pay increase proposal in June. The department is the highest-paying law enforcement agency in Arizona. Mayor Kate Gallego joined KTAR News’ Gaydos and Chad Monday...
Fast Casual
Vitality Bowls entering Arizona
Vitality Bowls, which specializes in acai bowls, is opening its first Arizona location Friday in Gilbert. Under the direction of Subway franchisee Gary Legumina, his three sons and their mother, Julie Delaney, an additional five locations will open in the state over the next several months. "It's a tremendous honor...
AZFamily
Rat infestation at Phoenix VA forcing patients to leave
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix VA leaders say they are dealing with a rodent infestation at its Community Living Center. Last month, officials say a worker noticed a chewed-up ceiling tile. Crews then investigated and found the rats in the walls and ceilings. “We immediately started planning to get the...
azbex.com
Mesa P&Z OKs Lehi Crossing Apartments
After losing a vote before the Mesa Planning and Zoning Board last October, Sweetwater Companies has returned and won a 5-0 vote to rezone its planned 222-unit Homestead at Lehi Crossing development at Gilbert and McDowell roads. Many area residents opposed the development in its initial offering, saying no apartment...
